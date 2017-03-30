Halfords Group PLC (HFD.L)

Name Description

Dennis Millard Mr. Dennis H. Millard serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Halfords Group Plc. Hehas been Chairman of the Group since 28 May 2009. Dennis is also Non-Executive Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of Pets at Home Group Plc. His former board appointments include Chairman of Connect Group PLC, Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Debenhams plc, Non-Executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Premier Farnell plc, Chief Financial Officer of Cookson Group plc, Finance Director of Medeva PLC and a member of the Economics Affairs Committee CBI. He has broad commercial and financial experience in the retail, service, distribution and manufacturing sectors in the UK and internationally. Dennis is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds an MBA from the University of Cape Town.

Gillian McDonald Ms. Gillian Clare McDonald is no longer Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective October 2017. Jill was previously CEO, UK & President, North West Division, Europe for McDonald’s Corporation. Her responsibilities at McDonald’s encompassed around 3,300 owned and franchised restaurants across seven countries, more than 500 franchisees and over 200,000 colleagues. Jill began her career in 1987 at Colgate Palmolive and joined British Airways in 1990, where she worked for 16 years. She brings outstanding business leadership, particularly with regard to customer service and colleague engagement in a consumer facing business. She is a Non-Executive Director for Intercontinental Hotels Group plc.

Jonny Mason Mr. Jonny Mason serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Jonny has been Group Chief Financial Officer since 12 October 2015. Previously, Jonny was CFO of Scandi Standard AB, a Scandinavian company that successfully listed in Stockholm in June 2014. Prior to this, he was CFO at Odeon and UCI Cinemas and Finance Director of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets. His early career was at Shell and Hanson PLC. Jonny brings a broad range of financial experience across consumer-facing and retail businesses. He is a strong leader with a track record in a range of business contexts. Jonny is a Director of the charity Dimensions (UK) Limited.

David Adams Mr. David G. Adams serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Halfords Group Plc. David has been a Non-Executive Director since 1 March 2011 and Senior Independent Director since 1 March 2014. David was Finance Director and Deputy Chief Executive of House of Fraser plc until 2006, then Executive Chairman of Jessops plc, becoming Non- Executive Chairman in 2009. In addition, he has held several Executive and Non-Executive roles in 30 years in retailing including ten years as a plc Finance Director. David’s current roles include Chairman of Conviviality Plc, and Non-Executive Director roles at Fevertree Drinks Plc, Hornby Plc, Elegant Hotels Plc and Thinksmart Plc. He Chairs the Audit Committee at Fever-Tree, Hornby and Thinksmart and the Remuneration Committee at Elegant Hotels. David is additionally a Trustee of Walk the Walk, a breast cancer charity.

Claudia Arney Ms. Claudia I. Arney serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Halfords Group plc. Claudia joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 25 January 2011 and became Remuneration Committee Chairman in March 2014. Claudia was previously Chairman of The Public Data Group, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of TelecityGroup, and a Board Member of the Shareholder Executive. In her executive career she was Group Managing Director, Digital at EMAP, Director of the Enterprise and Growth Unit at HM Treasury and Managing Director of TheStreet.co.uk. Claudia has also worked at Goldman Sachs, FT.Com and Mckinsey. Claudia brings extensive experience of building digital businesses, strategy formulation and business transformation. Claudia is currently a Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc, Derwent London plc and the Premier League.