Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFGn.DE)

Name Description

Peer Witten Prof. Dr. Peer Witten is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since August 31, 2007. Prof. Dr. Witten holds Supervisory Board mandates at KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG (Chairman), Lufthansa Cargo AG, and Otto AG fuer Beteiligungen, among others. In addition, he was Former Member of the Otto Group Executive Board.

Angela Titzrath Ms. Angela Titzrath is Chairwoman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. She was Member of the Management Board since October 1, 2016. She has been managing director at Mercedes-Benz Credit of Canada, a member of the North American executive management of Daimler Benz InterServices, debis AG and, from 2002 to 2005, as commercial director of the Mercedes-Benz factory in Vitoria, Spain. Following her time at the Daimler Group, Ms. Titzrath was a member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Post DHL and subsequently worked as a Supervisory Board member and consultant for various companies and organisations. She holds Master of Arts in Economics from Ruhr University Bochum and speaks five foreign languages.

Wolfgang Abel Mr. Wolfgang Abel is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since July 26, 2013. He is Trade union secretary at ver.di Hamburg. He serves as Executive Member at ver.di Hamburg. Mr. Abel also serves at Asklepios Kliniken Hamburg GmbH (until July 2016) and Hamburger Gesellschaft Fuer Vermoegens und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH.

Jens Hansen Mr. Jens E. Hansen is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2017. After training as a mechanical engineer, he completed degrees in both mechanical engineering and business administration. The engineering and business administration graduate then began his professional career at Hanseaten-Werkstatt GmbH in Rellingen. After a period of self-employment as a project engineer in mechanical engineering and plant construction and as a controller in the Executive Board area of Technology and Logistics at Axel-Springer AG in Hamburg, he began working at HHLA in December 2003. Mr. Hansen was initially Head of Controlling at HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder GmbH before becoming Head of Controlling at HHLA Container Terminals GmbH. Since January 2011, he has been based at Burchardkai, initially as an authorised signatory and member of the management, and since August 2011 as Managing Director of HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai GmbH. As of January 2014, he has also been responsible for the business of Service Center Burchardkai GmbH.

Heinz Brandt Mr. Heinz Brandt is Member of the Management Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2009. His responsibilities at the Company include Human Resources, Purchasing and Materials Management, Legal and Insurance, as well as Health and Safety in the Workplace. He joined the Company's Management Board with responsibility for Human Resources and Welfare, plus Purchasing/Supplies and Legal Affairs/Insurances. On April 1, 2009, he took over as Director of Industrial Relations. Mr. Brandt was previously Works Director of Eurogate Group. He studied law in Koeln, Muenster and Hamburg. In 1994, he joined Bremer Lagerhaus Gesellschaft (BLG), where he initially worked as a corporate lawyer, later as Personnel Manager. He was Member of the Group Management Board from the time that Eurogate was set up in 1999. He is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Gesamthafenbetriebsgesellschaft (GHB) Hamburg and is Chairman of the socio-political committee of Zentralverband der Deutschen Seehafenbetriebe (ZDS) - Federation of German Seaport Operators. He holds several Supervisory Board and Advisory Board mandates in HHLA Group and in other German companies. He also serves in GHL Zweite Gesellschaft fur Hafen- und Lagereiimmobilien- Verwaltung mbH, Hamburg, HPC Hamburg Port Consulting Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung, Hamburg and other companies.

Roland Lappin Dr. Roland Lappin is Member of the Management Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2003. His areas of responsibility at the Company include Finance and Controlling, Investor Relations, Internal Audit and the Real Estate Segment. In 1980, he began a business training program at Degussa AG focused on foreign trade. He finished his studies in Hamburg in 1990 with a degree in industrial engineering. Dr. Lappin than worked for the SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance Group, initially as a management trainee and later as a business director and assistant to management in Geneva, Switzerland, and Hamburg, Germany. While working, he earned his Doctorate in Economics and Social Sciences at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuernbenrg. Beginning in 1994, he worked as an advisor for planning and controlling at Schickedanz Holding-Stiftung in Fuerth, Germany. Dr. Lappin joined the Company in 1996 and managed its Central Finance an Investments Division in 1999. He holds several Supervisory and Advisory Board mandates in HHLA Group, as well as in other German and European companies. He also serves in UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg, POLZUG Intermodal GmbH, Hamburg, METRANS a.s., Prague, Czech Republic and other companies.

Torsten Ballhause Mr. Torsten Ballhause is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since August 12, 2011. Mr. Ballhause serves as Supervisory Board Member at HHLA Container Terminals GmbH and is Business and Employment Lawyer, Local Manager of the Transport division at ver.di Hamburg.

Petra Boedeker-Schoemann Ms. Petra Boedeker-Schoemann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since June 14, 2012. She holds a degree in Commerce and serves as Managing Director of HGV, Hamburger Gesellschaft fuer Vermoegens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH. Additionally, Ms. Boedeker-Schoemann acts as Member of the Supervisory Board of HHLA Container Terminals Gesellschaft mit beschraenkter Haftung, Hamburger Wasserwerke GmbH, and P+R Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, among others. She is also Chairwoman of HHLA 2. Speicherstadt Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg and HHLA 1. Speicherstadt Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg.

Rolf Bosinger Dr. Rolf Bosinger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since February 18, 2016. He is State Secretary at the Hamburg Ministry for the Economy, Transport and Innovation. He was Chairman of Supervisory Board at CGH Cruise Gate Hamburg GmbH until December 31, 2015. He is also Member of Supervisory Board of Erneuerbare Energien Hamburg Clusteragentur GmbH, Hamburgische Investitions- und Forderbank A. o. R, Life Science Nord Management GmbH, hySOLUTIONS GmbH, Hamburg and other companies.

Bernd Egert Dr. Bernd Egert is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2007. Dr. Egert was State Secretary at the Hamburg Ministry for Economy, Transport and Innovation until March 16, 2015. In addition, he is Member of the Supervisory Board at Flughafen Hamburg GmbH, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LZN Laser Zentrum Nord GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board at HWF Hamburgische Gesellschaft fuer Wirtschaftsfoerderung mbH, Hamburg (since March 29, 2011), hySOLUTIONS GmbH, Hamburg (since August 18, 2011), Erneuerbare Energien Hamburg GmbH, Hamburg (since March 29, 2011), and HGV Hamburger Gesellschaft fuer Vermoegens- und Beteiligungsmanagement mbH, Hamburg (since March 29, 2011).

Holger Heinzel Mr. Holger Heinzel is Member of the Supervisory Board at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft. He is Director of Finance and Controlling at the Company. Mr. Heinzel graduated in Business Administration (Diplom-Kaufmann). He also serves at HHLA 1. Speicherstadt Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg, HHLA 2. Speicherstadt Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg, HHLA Immobilien Speicherstadt GmbH, Hamburg (since 1 January 2014) and Member of the Management Committee of Hafenfonds der Gesamthafen-Betriebsgesellschaft mbH, Hamburg.

Norbert Kloppenburg Dr. Norbert Kloppenburg is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft. He also serves as Member of the Executive Board at KfW Bankengruppe. He also serves at KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH as Chairman, Deutsche Energie-Agentur Gmbh and as First Vice Chairman at Deutsche Investitions- unc Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH.

Andreas Kummer Mr. Andreas Kummer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since July 15, 2016. He is a Chairman of the works council of HCCR Hamburger Container- und Chassis-Reparatur-Gesellschaft mbH, also serves at HHLA Container Terminals Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung, Hamburg (since 22 October 2016).

Thomas Nahr Mr. Thomas Nahr is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft since July 26, 2016. He is a Retail sales assistant/port technician. He serves as Member of the joint works council of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, also serves at HHLA Container Terminals Gesellschaft mit beschrankter Haftung.

Norbert Paulsen Mr. Norbert Paulsen is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft. He serves as Chairman of the joint works council of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG. His other mandates include HHLA 1. Speicherstadt Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg (Vice Chairman), HHLA 2. Speicherstadt Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG, Hamburg (Vice Chairman), HHLA Immobilien Speicherstadt GmbH, Hamburg (Vice Chairman) (since 1 January 2014)