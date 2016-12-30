Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

Name Description

Said Darwazah Mr. Said Darwazah is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He has served as Chief Executive since July 2007 and Chairman since May 2014. Said was Chairman and Chief Executive of Hikma’s group holding company from 1994 to 2003 and Minister of Health for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from 2003 to 2006. During his 35 years at Hikma, Said has undertaken several executive roles which have provided him with extensive experience in each functional area of Hikma’s global generic pharmaceuticals business and in the broader strategic leadership of an international and entrepreneurial organisation. Said has led the development of the Group strategy, the Injectables business in Europe and the MENA region and acquisitions including West-Ward Pharmaceuticals and Baxter’s injectable business. Under Said’s leadership, Hikma’s facilities in the US, Jordan and Portugal received US FDA approval, the leading international pharmaceutical regulatory standard. Said has a degree in industrial engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from INSEAD. He holds various public and charitable positions. He is the Chairman of the Queen Rania Foundation, a major charitable project, and a Director of Endeavour Jordan, a charitable organisation that assists in the development of entrepreneurs, and a Trustee of Jordan River Foundation, a charitable organisation that aims to empower Jordanian society. Said is also a trustee of the American University of Beirut. Said is a Board member of the Central Bank of Jordan and DASH Ventures Limited. He is also Chairman of Royal Jordanian and the Dead Sea Touristic & Real Estate Investments.

Mazen Darwazah Mr. Mazen Samih Talib Darwazah is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of MENA and Emerging Markets of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He was appointed Group Executive Vice Chairman and MENA Chief Executive in 2005 and became President and Chief Executive of MENA and Emerging Markets in 2014. During his 31 years’ service at Hikma he has held an extensive range of positions within the Group starting as a medical representative and working in different capacities including Chairman and Chief Executive of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Limited, a major group operational and holding company. Mazen is responsible for the strategic and operational direction of the MENA business. He is also responsible for the expansion of the Group into emerging markets outside the MENA region, global alliances, business relationships, CR and business integrity. Mazen holds a BA in Business Administration from the Lebanese American University and an AMP from INSEAD. He has served as the President of the Jordanian Association of Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Appliances. Mazen holds various public and charitable positions. He is Vice Chairman of the Capital Bank of Jordan and a trustee of the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Birzeit University and King’s Academy. Mazen is also a member of the King Abdullah Policy Board. He is on the Advisory Board for the Lebanese American University (LAU), Lebanon.

Khalid Nabilsi Mr. Khalid Nabilsi is Chief Financial Officer of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Prior to assuming his current role, Khalid held several senior positions in the Hikma finance department including Corporate Vice President, Finance and was a key member of the IPO team in 2005. Following qualification as a CPA he held a variety of roles in financial accounting, reporting and financial advisory services, and with Atlas Investment Group (now AB Invest), where he was involved in mergers and acquisitions advisory services. Prior to Atlas, Khalid had managed several multinational audit engagements at Arthur Andersen in Amman, Jordan. As Chief Financial Officer, Khalid has integrated several acquisitions into the financial reporting structure, developed the Group internal control framework and implemented new leverage arrangements to fund acquisitions and capital investment. Khalid qualified as a US Certified Public Accountant and has an MBA from the University of Hull. Khalid is a founder of the Jordan Association for Management Accountants and a Board member of the Jordan Armed Forces and Security Apparatuses Credit Union.

Brian Hoffman Mr. Brian Hoffman is President, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals of the Company. He was appointed President of West-Ward Pharmaceuticals in 2015 with responsibilities for two of Hikma’s facilities, supply chain, business development, and product selection. Brian originally joined West-Ward in 2009 to develop a strategy function and was later promoted to VP Corporate Development and SVP & General Manager. Brian has led many strategic initiatives including the acquisitions and integrations of Baxter’s Multi-Source Injectables business and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Roxane Laboratories. Brian worked for L.E.K. Consulting as a management consultant in their Boston office. He led engagements for clients in a wide variety of areas including growth strategy, merger evaluation and integration, new product launches, and strategic alliances. Brian holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Boston University Questrom School of Management and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in strategic management, finance, and marketing.

Michael Raya Mr. Michael Raya is Chief Executive Officer, West-Ward Pharmaceuticals of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He joined Hikma’s US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals from Vitarine Pharmaceuticals where he had worked from 1984 until 1992 in various roles, including Vice President, Quality Control. Prior to this, Michael worked at Schering-Plough and Hoffman LaRoche. At Hikma, Michael was responsible for all West-Ward Pharmaceuticals operations as well as quality/compliance for all worldwide Hikma facilities until his appointment as President and Chief Executive of West-Ward Pharmaceuticals in 2008. Michael holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Pharmacy from Long Island University and a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from St. Francis College. Michael is also a graduate of INSEAD’s International Executive Program.

Majda Labadi Ms. Majda Labadi is Corporate Vice President - Human Resources and Head of Operations, MENA of the Company. During her 31 years at Hikma, Majda has held a variety of roles including Purchasing Manager at Hikma Pharmaceuticals Limited, Strategy Manager at Hikma Investment, General Manager of Hikma Farmacêutica and Vice President of Injectables. In February 2009, Majda assumed her current position as Corporate Vice President, Human Resources and she took on additional responsibility for MENA operations in January 2015. She has been responsible for establishing a central human resource practice and leading the development of several Group-wide initiatives, including the grading structure, performance evaluation process and the Group bonus scheme. Majda has completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at INSEAD, holds a BA from the American University of Beirut and a Master’s degree from Hochschule Fur Okonomie in Berlin, Germany. Majda is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the Al Hussein Technical University.

Riad Mishlawi Mr. Riad Mishlawi is EU Vice President and Global Head - Injectables of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He joined Hikma as a Project Engineer in the engineering department where he was involved in the construction of Hikma’s facility in Portugal. He spent a significant period in the manufacturing operations of many Hikma sites, was General Manager of Hikma Italy and became Head of Injectables Manufacturing Operations before assuming his current role. Riad was an Executive Director at Watson Pharmaceuticals from 1998 to 2005, responsible for Injectables operations. Riad has led Hikma’s Injectables division through a period of rapid growth and has integrated operations into a global operation. Riad has a BSc in Engineering and a Master’s in Engineering and Management from George Washington University.

Susan Ringdal Ms. Susan Ringdal is Vice President - Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. She joined Hikma as Investor Relations Director, having previously worked for the pharmaceutical distribution and retail pharmacy group Alliance UniChem plc as Investor Relations Manager. She also has experience as an Equity Analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. In early 2012 Susan assumed responsibility for corporate strategy. Susan holds a BA in History from Cornell University and an MBA from London Business School.

Hussein Arkhagha Mr. Hussein Arkhagha is General Counsel of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. Hussein joined Hikma as Legal Counsel in July 2001. Since then, he has established and developed the global legal department, aligning its mission and strategy with those of Hikma. Hussein is a key member of the team that prepared for Hikma’s IPO on the London Stock Exchange in 2005, in addition to Hikma’s major acquisitions. Prior to his appointment as General Counsel, he held several positions at Hikma, including Head of MENA Legal, Head of the Shareholders’ Department and Head of Tax. Hussein is a qualified lawyer in Jordan and holds a Master’s degree in International Business Law from the University of Manchester, under a UK Chevening Scholarship. Hussein is an active member of charity associations, sports and cultural organisations. He currently sits on the Board of Trustees for Prince Hamza Bin Al Hussein Schools in Jordan.

Bassam Kanaan Mr. Bassam Wael Rushdi Kanaan is Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He joined Hikma as Chief Financial Officer in 2001 and played a leading role in preparing for Hikma’s IPO in 2005 and in its subsequent M&A activity. In January 2011, Bassam was promoted to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer for the MENA and EU regions, where he led the implementation of important organisational and operational improvements. In 2014, he was promoted to the newly created role of Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, with Group-level responsibility for strategic development, acquisitions, alliances and product development. Bassam is responsible for delivering the expansion vision of the Chief Executive. Bassam is qualified as a US Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Bassam has a BA from Claremont McKenna College and an International Executive MBA from Kellogg/Recanati Schools of Management. Bassam currently holds a Non-Executive Directorship in Arab Bank. Bassam has served on the Boards of Aqaba Development Co., Jordan Dubai Properties, Zara Holding, Capital Bank of Jordan, CEGCO and Paltel. Bassam is active in several non-profit and charity organisations and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the Welfare Association in Jordan.

Peter Speirs Mr. Peter Speirs is Company Secretary of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He joined Hikma as a Deputy Company Secretary in 2010 and assumed the role of Company Secretary in 2012. Peter is responsible for advising the Board and Committees on governance matters. Prior to joining Hikma he worked for Barclays and Pool Re, the UK terrorism re-insurer. Peter is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and holds a Law degree from the University of East Anglia.

Ali Al-Husry Mr. Ali K. Al-Husry is Non-Executive Director of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He joined Hikma as Director of Hikma Pharma Limited in 1981 and has held various directorships within the Group. Ali brings great financial experience to the Board as well as an in-depth knowledge of the MENA region and Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Ali was a founder of the Capital Bank of Jordan, which offers commercial and investment banking services, and served as Chief Executive of the Bank until 2007. Ali has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA from INSEAD. Other appointments: Ali is the founder and a Director of Endeavour Jordan, a not for profit organisation that assists in the development of entrepreneurs, and a Director of the Microfund for Women, which provides microfinance to low-income female entrepreneurs. He is also a trustee for the Jordanian University of Science and Technology. Additionally, Ali is a Director of the Capital Bank of Jordan. Ali is also a Board member of DASH Ventures Limited.

Jochen Gann Dr. Jochen Gann is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Global Head of Corporate Finance / M&A and Corporate Vice President at Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. In his M&A role he leads Boehringer Ingelheim’s mergers and acquisitions activities across all businesses. He is also responsible for Business Development & Licensing (Strategic Transaction and Alliance Management) for Boehringer’s prescription medicine division. In addition, in his role as Corporate Treasurer he is responsible for the group’s financing, asset management, risk management, and liquidity and credit management activities as well as the corporate banking strategy. Jochen is also managing director of the Corporate Venture Fund. Jochen has held several senior roles at Boehringer Ingelheim including Head of Controlling Subsidiaries and Head of Tax. Prior to joining Boehringer Ingelheim in 2007, Jochen held the positions of Head of Corporate Treasury at Cognis GmbH, Managing Director at Degussa Bank GmbH, Head of Treasury Controlling at Hoechst AG and Consultant at Metzler, Germany. Jochen holds a Doctorate Degree (International Finance) from University of Hohenheim, Germany and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Science from University of Karlsruhe, Germany. Jochen currently holds a number of board positions at companies of the Boehringer Ingelheim group. He is also currently Chairman of the Finance committee at Verband Der Chemischen Industrie e. V., Germany and a Member of the Advisory Board KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, Germany.

Patrick Butler Mr. Patrick (Pat) Butler is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a former Senior Director at McKinsey & Co. During his 25 years at McKinsey, he focused on advising large corporations in the EU, US and MENA on strategic, acquisition and organisational issues. Pat is a partner at the Resolution Group, a financial services investment and restructuring company. Pat has extensive experience in strategy implementation, integrating acquisitions, performance improvement and a range of finance functions including treasury and risk management. Pat is considered to have recent and relevant financial experience. Prior to McKinsey, Pat qualified as a chartered accountant with the audit and tax practice of Arthur Andersen. He has a first class honours degree in Commerce and a postgraduate diploma in Accounting and Corporate Finance from University College Dublin. Pat is a Non-Executive Director of the Bank of Ireland, Towergate Group and Res Media Limited. He is also a Governor of the British Film Institute and a trustee of the Resolution Foundation.

John Castellani Mr. John J. Castellani is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) from 2010 to 2015. Prior to that, he was the President and Chief Executive of Business Roundtable, an association of leading US company chief executives. During his career John has also held senior positions with Burson-Marsteller, Tenneco, Inc. and General Electric Corp., amongst others. John holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Biology) from Union College Schenectady, New York. John is a member of the board of trustees of The Johns Hopkins Medical System Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, DC. He is also a Director of 5th Port.

Ronald Goode Dr. Ronald L. (Ron) Goode, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. He has spent over 30 years in the international pharmaceutical industry, including roles as President of International Operations at Searle and Vice President of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Pfizer. Ron’s extensive experience includes leading companies as Chief Executive and acting as an adviser to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Ron also advises companies involved in nanotechnology and in the information technology business sectors. Ron was formerly President and Chief Executive of Unimed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and eXegenics Inc. Ron was a Trustee of Thunderbird School of Global Management, which was ranked by the Financial Times as the premier international business school. Ron has a PhD from the University of Georgia and a MS and BS from the University of Memphis. He is a recipient of the University of Georgia distinguished alumni award. Ron is the Chairman of The Goode Group, advisers to the pharmaceutical industry, a Director of Mercy Ships International, a medical services charity, and a Senior Business Advisor to The Kinsella Group, an investment banking company. Additionally he is a member of Private Access, Inc., a medical record software developer.

Nina Henderson Ms. Nina Henderson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 October 2016. Nina is a former Corporate Vice President of Bestfoods where she held numerous international general management and executive marketing positions for global consumer branded and food service businesses. During a 30 year career, her positions included President Bestfoods Grocery North America Consumer Division, Corporate Vice President Business Development Global Food Service Division, President Bestfoods Specialty Markets Division and Vice President Bestfoods Baking until 2001. Nina has served as a Director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC, AXA Financial Inc., The Equitable Companies, Del Monte Foods Company, Hunt Corporation, Pactiv Corporation and Walter Energy Inc. with service on Audit, Investment, Nomination and Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and Remuneration Committees. She has served as a Lead Director and committee Chair. Nina is an honours graduate of Drexel University and holds a Bachelor of Science. A member of the Drexel 100, she received the Anthony J. P. Drexel Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010.

Pamela Kirby Dr. Pamela J. Kirby, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was Chief Executive of Quintiles Transnational Corp and has held senior executive positions in F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and AstraZeneca plc. Dr Kirby has chaired Scynexis Inc and was Senior Independent Director of Informa plc. Dr Kirby has previously held Non-Executive Director positions with Smith & Nephew plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Curalogic A/S and Oscient Pharmaceuticals Corp. Dr Kirby holds a first-class Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacology and a PhD in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of London. Dr Kirby is a Non-Executive Director of DCC plc, Victrex plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. She is also a Supervisory Board Member for Akzo Nobel NV and a Non-Executive member of the board of the King’s Health Partnership, an academic health-science centre.