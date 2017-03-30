Helical PLC (HLCL.L)

Name Description

Michael Slade Mr. Michael Slade serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Helical PLC. Mr. Michael Slade, BSc (Est Man) FRICS, joined the Board as an Executive Director in 1984, was appointed Chief Executive in 1986 and Chairman in 2016. He is President of LandAid, the property industry charity, a Fellow of the College of Estate Management, Fellow of Wellington College, a Trustee of Purley Park charity and Sherborne School Foundation and Vice Admiral of the Marie Rose Trust. In April 2017, Mike was appointed Chairman of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity’s Clinical Care and Research Centre Appeal to build a ?50 million global cancer treatment and research centre at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust. Mike is a member of the Nominations Committee.

Gerald Kaye Mr. Gerald Kaye serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Helical Plc. Gerald Kaye, BSc (Est Man) FRICS, was appointed Chief Executive in 2016. He joined the Board as an Executive Director in 1994, responsible for the Group’s development activities. Gerald is a past President of the British Council for Offices, a former Director of London & Edinburgh Trust Plc and former Chief Executive of SPP. LET. EUROPE NV.

Tim Murphy Mr. Tim J. Murphy serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Helical Plc. Mr. Tim Murphy, BA (Hons) FCA, joined the Group in 1994 and became Finance Director of the Company in 2012. Prior to joining Helical, he worked for accountants Grant Thornton. He has responsibility for financial strategy and reporting, treasury and taxation.

James Moss Mr. James Moss serves as Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary of Helical Plc. Mr. James Moss, MChem (Hons) (Oxon) FCA, joined Helical in September 2014 as Group Financial Controller and was appointed Company Secretary in May 2015. He was previously at Grant Thornton, where he was responsible for leading audit and other assurance assignments in their real estate team.

Matthew Bonning-Snook Mr. Matthew Bonning-Snook serves as Executive Director of Helical Plc. Mr. Matthew Bonning-Snook, BSc (Urb Est Surveying) MRICS, was appointed to the Board as an Executive Director in 2007. Prior to joining Helical in 1995 he was a Development Agent and Consultant at Richard Ellis (now CBRE). He is responsible for the Group’s development activities.

Susan Clayton Ms. Susan (Sue) Clayton serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Helical Plc. Susan Clayton FRICS, was appointed to the Board in February 2016. Sue is an Executive Director at CBRE and former Managing Director of CBRE’s Capital Markets Team. She has sat on the CBRE UK Management and Executive Boards and on the CBRE Group Inc. Board as Employee Director. Sue currently chairs CBRE UK’s Women’s Network. In addition to her roles at CBRE, Sue is a Board Member of the Committee of Management of Hermes Property Unit Trust, and a Trustee of the Reading Real Estate Foundation. Barwood Capital have appointed Sue as Chair of the Barwood Property Fund 2017. Sue chairs Helical’s Property Valuations Committee and is a member of the Nominations, Audit and Risk and Remuneration Committees.

Richard Cotton Mr. Richard Robert Cotton serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Helical Plc. Mr. Richard Cotton was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in March 2016. Richard was formally head of UK Real Estate at J.P. Morgan Cazenove which he left in 2009 and spent the subsequent five years at Forum Partners. Richard is a Non-Executive Director of Big Yellow Group plc and a member of the Commercial Development Advisory Group of Transport for London. He was previously Chairman of Centurion Properties and a Non-Executive Director of Hansteen Holdings plc. Richard is a member of the Nominations, Audit and Risk and Remuneration Committees.

Richard Gillingwater Mr. Richard D. Gillingwater, CBE, was Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Helical PLC. Richard Gillingwater, CBE, is the Non-Executive Chairman of Janus Henderson Group plc and of SSE plc. He was, until 2013, Dean of Cass Business School. Prior to this he was Chief Executive and later Chairman of the Shareholder Executive, after a career in investment banking at Kleinwort Benson and then at BZW/Credit Suisse First Boston. He has also been a Non-Executive Director of P&O, Debenhams, Tomkins, Qinetiq Group, Kidde Hiscox and Morrisons. Richard is the Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominations Committee and a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Richard Grant Mr. Richard Grant serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Helical PLC. Richard Grant, BA (Oxon), ACA is the Finance Director at Cadogan Estates Limited and former Corporate Finance Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, whom he joined in 1975. Richard is the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Nominations and Remuneration Committees.