HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA (HLE.DE)

Name Description

Michael Hoffmann-Becking Prof. Dr. Michael Hoffmann-Becking has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2004. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He has been Honorary Professor of the University of Bonn since 2002. He has been Partner at law firm Hengeler Mueller since 1975 and a lawyer since 1971. Moreover, he has been on the Supervisory Board of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH, Spencer Stuart & Associates GmbH, Stihl Holding AG & Co. KG.

Rolf Breidenbach Dr. Rolf Breidenbach serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Business Division Electronics, Purchasing, Legal, Compliance and Quality at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 2004. Previously he was Partner at McKinsey with distinct expertise in the automotive sector. He has been Chairman of the Management Board of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Alfons Eilers Mr. Alfons Eilers has been First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2007. From 2006 to 2012 he was Member of the Audit Committee. He is a Chief authorized representative and managing director of IG Metall Hamm-Lippstadt. Previously, he held several positions with the German Trade Union Federation and the Industrial Metal Union (IG Metall). He is a graduate of the Social Academy of the Technical University in Dortmund. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter Mannesmann Precision GmbH.

Markus Bannert Mr. Markus Bannert serves as Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Business Division Lighting at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 1994 and has long-time controlling experience through several leadership positions. He took over the operative management of the Lighting primary plant in Lippstadt in 2010. He has been Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Werner Benade Dr. Werner Benade has been Member of the Management Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since April 1, 2017. He is responsible for the Business Division Aftermarket and Special Applications at the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in the product management and sales of technically complex products. Previously he served as Director of the Accessories business unit of Scintilla AG, part of the Robert Bosch GmbH and prior to this he held several international management functions within the Bosch Group. He is Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Stefan Osterhage Mr. Stefan Osterhage is Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Personnel, Information Technology and Logistics at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 1989. He has more than 20 years of management experience at HELLA in IT, long-time management experience in logistics and personnel. He has been Managing Director at Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Bernard Schaeferbarthold Mr. Bernard Schaeferbarthold has been Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since November 1, 2016. He is responsible for Finance and Controlling at the Company. He has experience in finance, controlling, tax, IT and operations. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Nordex SE as well as auditor and tax consultant for the auditing and tax advisory firm Warth & Klein. He is Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Matthias Schoellmann Dr. Matthias Schoellmann is Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Sales Automotive at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 2001. He has held several leadership positions in Electronics. He has been Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Paul Berger Mr. Paul Berger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since 1989, he has been head of work system and process design at HELLA Innenleuchten-Systeme GmbH. Since 1978 he has acted as council member of HELLA at the Wembach location. Until 2014 he was member of the Group’s works council, and deputy chairman from 1998 until 2010. He is machine fitter and aircraft mechanic.

Michaela Bittner Ms. Michaela Bittner has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. Since 2015 she has been family officer and assistant to general partner. Since 2004 she has been responsible for coordination of Company’s corporate bodies and its family shareholders. Since 1997 she has acted as assistant to general partner Since 1991 she has held numerous secretary positions at HELLA.

Heinrich-Georg Boelter Mr. Heinrich-Georg Boelter has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2004. Since 1990 he has been member of the HELLA works council. Since 2006 he has served as speaker and head of economics council and since 2010 he has been head of the Company’s works council.

Manuel Frenzel Mr. Manuel Frenzel has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. He is a student.

Elisabeth Fries Ms. Elisabeth Fries has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2004. She is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company.

Stephanie Hueck Ms. Stephanie Hueck is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. Since 2013 she has been Managing Director of Gerhardi Alutechnik GmbH & Co. KG. Previously she served at Hueck Consult, Henrichs & Partner and Gerhardi & Cie. She has been Council Member at Messingwerk Plettenberg GmbH & Co. KG.

Susanna Huelsboemer Ms. Susanna Huelsboemer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. Since 2006 she has served as Chairwoman of the HELLA works council at the Hamm location and has been works council member since 1994. Since 2014 she has been member of HELLA company works council. From 1984 until 1996 she was assembly worker and MAFES, and working hours office at HELLA.

Klaus Kuehn Mr. Klaus Kuehn has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since 2010 he has been member of the HELLA shareholders committee. From 2002 until 2010 he was Head of Finance at Bayer AG. He is former Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bayer CropSciences AG and Bayer Business Services GmbH. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Flossbach von Storch AG and Supervisory Board Member at Morphosys AG.

Manfred Menningen Mr. Manfred Menningen has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Union secretary to the management of IG Metall since 1997. He has been Supervisory Board Member at Gerry Weber International AG.

Claudia Owen Ms. Claudia Owen has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 29, 2016. She is a culture manager. Since 2016 she has been Member of Executive Board at the Dr. Arnold Hueck-Stiftung. From 2011 until 2015 she served as project manager for Martinu Festtage Basel.

Manuel Rodriguez Cameselle Mr. Manuel Rodriguez Cameselle has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. Since 1994 he has been member of the HELLA works council. Since 1984 he has been active in HELLA production, since 1997 as industrial master. Previously, he held several positions as specialized fitter and car mechanic. He has been Supervisory Board Member of Stadtwerke Lippstadt and Administrative Board Member of Stadtsparkasse Lippstadt.

Marco Schweizer Mr. Marco Schweizer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. Since 2011 he has been Chairman of works council at HELLA Gutmann Solutions. Since 2001 he has been an employee at HELLA Gutmann Solutions in area of technical support emissions technology / Peugeot/ Citroen.

Konstanze Thaemer Dr. Konstanze Thaemer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. She has been a Physician since 1975. She completed Medical studies and is a doctor.