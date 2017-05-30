HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA (HLE.DE)

Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Hoffmann-Becking

2004 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rolf Breidenbach

President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Alfons Eilers

2007 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Markus Bannert

Member of the Management Board

Werner Benade

2017 Member of the Management Board

Stefan Osterhage

Member of the Management Board

Bernard Schaeferbarthold

47 2016 Member of the Management Board

Matthias Schoellmann

Member of the Management Board

Paul Berger

2009 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Michaela Bittner

2009 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Heinrich-Georg Boelter

2004 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Manuel Frenzel

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Elisabeth Fries

2004 Member of the Supervisory Board

Stephanie Hueck

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Susanna Huelsboemer

2009 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Klaus Kuehn

65 2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Manfred Menningen

2009 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Claudia Owen

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Manuel Rodriguez Cameselle

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Marco Schweizer

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Konstanze Thaemer

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Christoph Thomas

2014 Member of the Supervisory Board

Kerstin Dodel

Investor Relations Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Michael Hoffmann-Becking

Prof. Dr. Michael Hoffmann-Becking has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2004. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He has been Honorary Professor of the University of Bonn since 2002. He has been Partner at law firm Hengeler Mueller since 1975 and a lawyer since 1971. Moreover, he has been on the Supervisory Board of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH, Rheinisch-Bergische Verlagsgesellschaft mbH, Spencer Stuart & Associates GmbH, Stihl Holding AG & Co. KG.

Rolf Breidenbach

Dr. Rolf Breidenbach serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Business Division Electronics, Purchasing, Legal, Compliance and Quality at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 2004. Previously he was Partner at McKinsey with distinct expertise in the automotive sector. He has been Chairman of the Management Board of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Alfons Eilers

Mr. Alfons Eilers has been First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2007. From 2006 to 2012 he was Member of the Audit Committee. He is a Chief authorized representative and managing director of IG Metall Hamm-Lippstadt. Previously, he held several positions with the German Trade Union Federation and the Industrial Metal Union (IG Metall). He is a graduate of the Social Academy of the Technical University in Dortmund. He has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Salzgitter Mannesmann Precision GmbH.

Markus Bannert

Mr. Markus Bannert serves as Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Business Division Lighting at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 1994 and has long-time controlling experience through several leadership positions. He took over the operative management of the Lighting primary plant in Lippstadt in 2010. He has been Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Werner Benade

Dr. Werner Benade has been Member of the Management Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since April 1, 2017. He is responsible for the Business Division Aftermarket and Special Applications at the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in the product management and sales of technically complex products. Previously he served as Director of the Accessories business unit of Scintilla AG, part of the Robert Bosch GmbH and prior to this he held several international management functions within the Bosch Group. He is Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Stefan Osterhage

Mr. Stefan Osterhage is Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Personnel, Information Technology and Logistics at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 1989. He has more than 20 years of management experience at HELLA in IT, long-time management experience in logistics and personnel. He has been Managing Director at Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Bernard Schaeferbarthold

Mr. Bernard Schaeferbarthold has been Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since November 1, 2016. He is responsible for Finance and Controlling at the Company. He has experience in finance, controlling, tax, IT and operations. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Nordex SE as well as auditor and tax consultant for the auditing and tax advisory firm Warth & Klein. He is Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Matthias Schoellmann

Dr. Matthias Schoellmann is Member of the Management Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. He is responsible for Sales Automotive at the Company. He has been with HELLA since 2001. He has held several leadership positions in Electronics. He has been Managing Director of Hella Geschaeftsfuehrungsgesellschaft mbH.

Paul Berger

Mr. Paul Berger has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since 1989, he has been head of work system and process design at HELLA Innenleuchten-Systeme GmbH. Since 1978 he has acted as council member of HELLA at the Wembach location. Until 2014 he was member of the Group’s works council, and deputy chairman from 1998 until 2010. He is machine fitter and aircraft mechanic.

Michaela Bittner

Ms. Michaela Bittner has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. Since 2015 she has been family officer and assistant to general partner. Since 2004 she has been responsible for coordination of Company’s corporate bodies and its family shareholders. Since 1997 she has acted as assistant to general partner Since 1991 she has held numerous secretary positions at HELLA.

Heinrich-Georg Boelter

Mr. Heinrich-Georg Boelter has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2004. Since 1990 he has been member of the HELLA works council. Since 2006 he has served as speaker and head of economics council and since 2010 he has been head of the Company’s works council.

Manuel Frenzel

Mr. Manuel Frenzel has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. He is a student.

Elisabeth Fries

Ms. Elisabeth Fries has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2004. She is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company.

Stephanie Hueck

Ms. Stephanie Hueck is Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. Since 2013 she has been Managing Director of Gerhardi Alutechnik GmbH & Co. KG. Previously she served at Hueck Consult, Henrichs & Partner and Gerhardi & Cie. She has been Council Member at Messingwerk Plettenberg GmbH & Co. KG.

Susanna Huelsboemer

Ms. Susanna Huelsboemer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. Since 2006 she has served as Chairwoman of the HELLA works council at the Hamm location and has been works council member since 1994. Since 2014 she has been member of HELLA company works council. From 1984 until 1996 she was assembly worker and MAFES, and working hours office at HELLA.

Klaus Kuehn

Mr. Klaus Kuehn has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Since 2010 he has been member of the HELLA shareholders committee. From 2002 until 2010 he was Head of Finance at Bayer AG. He is former Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Bayer CropSciences AG and Bayer Business Services GmbH. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Flossbach von Storch AG and Supervisory Board Member at Morphosys AG.

Manfred Menningen

Mr. Manfred Menningen has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since 2009. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He has been Union secretary to the management of IG Metall since 1997. He has been Supervisory Board Member at Gerry Weber International AG.

Claudia Owen

Ms. Claudia Owen has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 29, 2016. She is a culture manager. Since 2016 she has been Member of Executive Board at the Dr. Arnold Hueck-Stiftung. From 2011 until 2015 she served as project manager for Martinu Festtage Basel.

Manuel Rodriguez Cameselle

Mr. Manuel Rodriguez Cameselle has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. Since 1994 he has been member of the HELLA works council. Since 1984 he has been active in HELLA production, since 1997 as industrial master. Previously, he held several positions as specialized fitter and car mechanic. He has been Supervisory Board Member of Stadtwerke Lippstadt and Administrative Board Member of Stadtsparkasse Lippstadt.

Marco Schweizer

Mr. Marco Schweizer has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. Since 2011 he has been Chairman of works council at HELLA Gutmann Solutions. Since 2001 he has been an employee at HELLA Gutmann Solutions in area of technical support emissions technology / Peugeot/ Citroen.

Konstanze Thaemer

Dr. Konstanze Thaemer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. She has been a Physician since 1975. She completed Medical studies and is a doctor.

Christoph Thomas

Mr. Christoph Thomas has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. since September 26, 2014. He is an independent architect since 1993. Previously, he served at architecture firms in Austria and Germany. He has been Supervisory Board and Council Member at HUECK FOLIEN Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Kerstin Dodel

