Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)

Shri. Mahendra Nahata is Managing Director, Executive Director of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate from Calcutta University and has business experience of over 29 years. Shri Nahata is the promoter director of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. Shri Nahata is the visionary behind the Company’s R&D, technology partnership, business development and marketing initiatives. Shri Nahata is one of the Pioneer in the new age telecom sector in India. Shri Nahata’s contributions to the telecom sector are commendable and many milestones in the sector have been achieved over the years due to his initiatives and entrepreneurship. Shri Nahata was conferred with the “Telecom Man of the Millennium” award by Voice & Data Magazine in 2003. He is on the Board of the following Companies:- Infotel Broadband Services Ltd. HTL Ltd. Smart Digivision (P) Ltd. India Card Technologies (P) Ltd. MN Ventures (P) Ltd. DragonWave HFCL India (P) Ltd. DegiVive Services (P) Ltd. Infotel Access Enterprises (P) Ltd. Infotel Gigaherz Enterprises (P) Ltd. Digivision Holdings (P) Ltd. Digivision Wireless (P) Ltd.