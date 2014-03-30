Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)
HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
357.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.40%)
Rs-1.45 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dinesh Himatsingka
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shrikant Himatsingka
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K. Rangaraj
|2017
|President – Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Giuseppe Bellora
|2013
|President of Giuseppe Bellora SpA
|
Y. R. Wilson Doss
|53
|2013
|President – Corporate HR (India)
|
David Greenstein
|2013
|President and Chief Executive Officer of Himatsingka America Inc., U.S.A
|
Vasudevan V.
|2016
|Executive Director - Manufacturing Operations
|
Aditya Himatsingka
|1994
|Whole Time Director
|
Jayshree Poddar
|56
|2015
|Head - Design, Additional Director
|
Samuel Jebaraj
|2011
|Director - Nominee of Export Import Bank of India
|
Sangeeta Kulkami
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Berjis Desai
|60
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rajiv Khaitan
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. Murthy
|2005
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ashok Sharma
|2013
|Asso. Vice President - Taxation, Treasury, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer,
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Dinesh Himatsingka
|Shri. Dinesh K. Himatsingka is Executive Chairman of the Board of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He is a B.A (Hons) Graduate and has 33 years of work experience. He is a Managing Director of Bihar Mercantile union Ltd.
|
Shrikant Himatsingka
|Shri. Shrikant Himatsingka serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He has obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Leonard Stern School of Business, New York University. His subject majors included Frnancial Accounting, Management and organizational behaviour He is a Director of Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd. Priya Resources Ltd. Aditya Resources Ltd. Credit Himatsingka Pvt Ltd. Twill & Oxford LLc, Giuseppe Bellora SpA, Himatsingka America Inc. Himatsingka Singapore Pte Ltd. Divatex Home Fashions Inc. and OWl Holdings Inc.
|
K. Rangaraj
|
Giuseppe Bellora
|
Y. R. Wilson Doss
|Shri. Y. R. Wilson Maria Doss is President – Corporate HR (India) of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He is Director, Finance Fidelity Business Services India Ltd.
|
David Greenstein
|
Vasudevan V.
|
Aditya Himatsingka
|Shri. Aditya Himatsingka is Whole Time Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He joined Himatsingka Seide Limited as a Sales Executive in 1987. He received a B.Com with honors from Calcutta University in 1985. He completed his post graduate course in textile technology at the Philadelphia College of Textiles in U.S. Mr Himatsingka was appointed Executive Director in 1994 and is also a member of the Share Transfer Committee of the Board. He has 23 years of experience in the silk industry and is responsible for customer relations and sales of fabrics. He is a Director of Bihar Mercantile Union Ltd. Aditya Resources Umited, Awdhan Trading Company Limited, Calcutta and Credit Himatsingka Pvt Ltd. Bangalore. He completed his studies at the Philadelphia college of Texiles, U.S.A.
|
Jayshree Poddar
|Ms. Jayshree Poddar has been appointed as Head - Design, Additional Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited., with effect from 1 March 2015. She is Graduated in B.Sc. Diploma in Textile Designing and has 32 years of work experience. She is a Chief Derigner, Bihar Mercantile Union Ltd.
|
Samuel Jebaraj
|
Sangeeta Kulkami
|
Berjis Desai
|Shri.. Berjis Minoo Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited., since September 08, 2010. He is a practicing lawyer and is the Managing Partner in M/s J. Sagar Associates, a corporate advisory and legal firm.
|
Rajiv Khaitan
|
K. Murthy
|
Ashok Sharma
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Dinesh Himatsingka
|11,958,000
|
Shrikant Himatsingka
|13,052,000
|
K. Rangaraj
|--
|
Giuseppe Bellora
|--
|
Y. R. Wilson Doss
|4,164,000
|
David Greenstein
|--
|
Vasudevan V.
|--
|
Aditya Himatsingka
|9,242,000
|
Jayshree Poddar
|4,454,000
|
Samuel Jebaraj
|--
|
Sangeeta Kulkami
|--
|
Berjis Desai
|--
|
Rajiv Khaitan
|--
|
K. Murthy
|--
|
Ashok Sharma
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Dinesh Himatsingka
|0
|0
|
Shrikant Himatsingka
|0
|0
|
K. Rangaraj
|0
|0
|
Giuseppe Bellora
|0
|0
|
Y. R. Wilson Doss
|0
|0
|
David Greenstein
|0
|0
|
Vasudevan V.
|0
|0
|
Aditya Himatsingka
|0
|0
|
Jayshree Poddar
|0
|0
|
Samuel Jebaraj
|0
|0
|
Sangeeta Kulkami
|0
|0
|
Berjis Desai
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Khaitan
|0
|0
|
K. Murthy
|0
|0
|
Ashok Sharma
|0
|0