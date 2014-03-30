Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)

Name Description

Dinesh Himatsingka Shri. Dinesh K. Himatsingka is Executive Chairman of the Board of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He is a B.A (Hons) Graduate and has 33 years of work experience. He is a Managing Director of Bihar Mercantile union Ltd.

Shrikant Himatsingka Shri. Shrikant Himatsingka serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He has obtained a degree of Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Leonard Stern School of Business, New York University. His subject majors included Frnancial Accounting, Management and organizational behaviour He is a Director of Himatsingka Wovens Pvt Ltd. Priya Resources Ltd. Aditya Resources Ltd. Credit Himatsingka Pvt Ltd. Twill & Oxford LLc, Giuseppe Bellora SpA, Himatsingka America Inc. Himatsingka Singapore Pte Ltd. Divatex Home Fashions Inc. and OWl Holdings Inc.

Y. R. Wilson Doss Shri. Y. R. Wilson Maria Doss is President – Corporate HR (India) of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He is Director, Finance Fidelity Business Services India Ltd.

Aditya Himatsingka Shri. Aditya Himatsingka is Whole Time Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited. He joined Himatsingka Seide Limited as a Sales Executive in 1987. He received a B.Com with honors from Calcutta University in 1985. He completed his post graduate course in textile technology at the Philadelphia College of Textiles in U.S. Mr Himatsingka was appointed Executive Director in 1994 and is also a member of the Share Transfer Committee of the Board. He has 23 years of experience in the silk industry and is responsible for customer relations and sales of fabrics. He is a Director of Bihar Mercantile Union Ltd. Aditya Resources Umited, Awdhan Trading Company Limited, Calcutta and Credit Himatsingka Pvt Ltd. Bangalore. He completed his studies at the Philadelphia college of Texiles, U.S.A.

Jayshree Poddar Ms. Jayshree Poddar has been appointed as Head - Design, Additional Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited., with effect from 1 March 2015. She is Graduated in B.Sc. Diploma in Textile Designing and has 32 years of work experience. She is a Chief Derigner, Bihar Mercantile Union Ltd.