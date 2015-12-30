Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

Name Description

David Tyler Mr. David Tyler is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hammerson Plc., effective May 9, 2013. He is an Finance director of GUS plc and senior financial and general management roles with Christie’s International plc, County NatWest Limited and Unilever PLC. Chairman of 3i Quoted Private Equity plc and Logica plc. Non-executive director of Burberry Group plc, Experian plc and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

David Atkins Mr. David J. Atkins is Chief Executive, Executive Director of Hammerson PLC. He is a member of the executive board of the European Public Real Estate Association. Member of the British Council of Shopping Centres (BCSC) executive board and trustee of the BCSC Educational Trust. Member of the policy committee of the British Property Federation. Director and Trustee of the Reading Real Estate Foundation.

Peter Cole Mr. Peter W. Cole is Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of Hammerson PLC. He is Chartered Surveyor who has considerable knowledge of, and experience in the property sector. He joined the Company in 1989 as a Senior Development Surveyor and was appointed to the board of the Company’s UK business in 1992. In 1999, Peter assumed responsibility for Hammerson’s development, acquisition and disposal programme. He implemented the disposal of the London offices in 2012. Peter has led the Company’s major regeneration and investment projects including retail schemes in Reading (Oracle) and Birmingham (Bullring) and currently Croydon (Centrale and Whitgift Centre) and Les Terrasses du Port, Marseille. He is President and general council member of the City Property Association.

Sarah Booth Ms. Sarah Booth is General Counsel, Company Secretary of Hammerson Plc. since September 22, 2011. She is General counsel at Sodexo, legal and corporate development director at Christian Salvesen PLC and trained as a solicitor at Dickson Minto WS.

Jean-Philippe Mouton Mr. Jean-Philippe Mouton is Executive Director of Hammerson PLC. Jean-Philippe Mouton joined Hammerson in 2003 with responsibility for property leasing, development and asset management in France. In 2006, he assumed responsibility for managing the French portfolio as Director of Operations and in 2009 became the Managing Director of Hammerson’s French business. Jean-Philippe’s in-depth experience of the French business strengthens the Board’s integrated approach across the UK and France. He also has Board responsibility for marketing where he can draw on years of experience working for Disneyland Paris. He is Director of strategic planning at Disneyland Paris and roles at The Walt Disney Company and Standard Chartered Bank.

Pierre Bouchut Mr. Pierre B. Bouchut is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Executive vice president and chief financial officer of Delhaize Group SA. Non-executive director of La Rinascente SpA. Non-executive member of the advisory boards of Qualium Investissement and Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. Past appointments: Executive director growth markets zone and chief financial officer of Carrefour SA. Chief financial officer and member of the management board of Schneider Electric SA. Chief executive officer and member of the Board of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA.

Andrew Formica Mr. Andrew James Formica is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the Chief Executive of Henderson Group plc. Andrew has been in the fund management industry since 1993 and, before being appointed as Chief Executive at Henderson, held various senior roles with the organisation including Joint Managing Director of the Investment Management Business and Head of Equities. Prior to this, he was an equity fund manager for the Henderson Group. Past appointments: Non-executive director of TIAA Henderson Real Estate Limited.

Gwyn Burr Ms. Gwyn Burr is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hammerson Plc. She is Member of board, remuneration committee and chairman of nominations committee of Sainsbury’s Bank plc. Non-executive director of Just Eat plc, Metro AG and DFS Trading Limited. Past appointments: Senior roles in marketing, customer service and financial services at Asda plc. Customer service and colleague director at J Sainsbury plc. Non-executive director of the Principality Building Society. Director of the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers. Chair of Business in the Community, community investment board.

Terry Duddy Mr. Terry Duddy is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Hammerson Plc. He is Chairman of Retail Trust and non-executive director of Debenhams plc. Past appointments: Chief executive of Home Retail Group plc. Director of DSG Retail Limited and trustee of Education and Employers Taskforce.