Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)

Name Description

Simone Bagel-Trah Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah has been Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since September 23, 2009. Additionally, she acts as Chairwoman of the Nominations Committee, Member of the Audit Committee and Chairwoman of the Human Resources Subcommittee of the Company. Previously, she served as Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board between April 14, 2008 and September 23, 2009 as well as between April 30, 2001 and April 18, 2005. Dr. Bagel-Trah is Private Investor. Dr. Bagel-Trah has been also Chairwoman of the Shareholder's Committee of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Heraeus Holding GmbH and Bayer AG. She holds a diploma in microbiology from Friedrich-Wilhelms-Universitaet Bonn obtained in 1993, and a doctor's degree in microbiology obtained in 1998.

Hans Van Bylen Mr. Hans Van Bylen has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since May 1, 2016. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President Beauty Care at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from July 1, 2005. From 2002 until 2005, Mr. Van Bylen was Corporate Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Unit Hair - World Regional Steering Americas / APAC, Market Research, Henkel, Dusseldorf. From 2001 until 2002, he was Corporate Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Unit Skin/Oral Care/Perfumes - World Regional Steering West/South Europe, Middle East/Africa, Henkel, Dusseldorf. From 2000 to 2001, Mr. Van Bylen was Corporate Vice President, General Manager Cosmetics France & Benelux, Henkel France. From 1999 until 2000, he was Director International Strategic Sales, Henkel, Dusseldorf. From 1995 until 2000, he was Corporate Vice President, General Manager, Cosmetics, Henkel Benelux. From 1992 until 1995, Mr. Van Bylen was International Marketing Director, Strategic Business Unit Body Care, Cosmetics, Henkel, Dusseldorf. From 1991 until 1992, he was Marketing Director, Cosmetics, Henkel Benelux. From 1987 until 1991, Mr. Van Bylen was Marketing Manager, Detergents, Henkel Benelux. From 1984 until 1987, he was Key Account / Product Manager, Detergents, Henkel Belgium. Mr. Van Bylen holds a Master degree in Business Economics RUCA and a Master of Business Administration degree - UFSIA from the Universiteit Antwerpen, Belgium. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel Belgium N.V. and Henkel Nederland BV.

Winfried Zander Mr. Winfried Zander serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co KGaA. He has been Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board since May 17, 1993. He is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Mr. Zander is Chairman of the General Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Chairman of the Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dusseldorf site.

Carsten Knobel Mr. Carsten Knobel has been Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President - Finance, Purchasing, Integrated Business Solutions at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since March 2013. He was Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President - Finance, Purchasing at the Company from July 1, 2012. He graduated from Technische Universitaet Berlin with a degree in Business Administration and Technical Chemistry and started his career with Henkel in 1995 in Research and Development. From 1998 onwards, he held several management positions in Finance/Controlling and International Marketing, including the post merger integration in the United States after the acquisition of Dial Corporation. In 2006 Mr. Knobel took over responsibility for Group Strategy and Corporate Controlling. Since 2009, he has been Financial Director for the Cosmetics/Toiletries business of Henkel. Mr. Knobel has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel (China) Investment Co. Ltd., Henkel & Cie AG, Henkel Ltd., as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Henkel Central Eastern Europe GmbH, and Henkel Consumer Goods Inc., among others.

Kathrin Menges Ms. Kathrin Menges has been Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Infrastructure Services at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since October 1, 2011. She has been with the Company since 1999. She has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Henkel Central Eastern Europe GmbH, Henkel Nederland BV, Henkel Norden AB, Henkel of America Inc. and Hendekl Norden Oy. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Menges was Head of Human Resources at Schwarzkopf Hamburg from 1999 to 2005 and Bankgesellschaft Berlin AG from 1990 to 1999. Ms. Menges studied educational science at Universitaet Potsdam from 1983 to 1988.

Jan-Dirk Auris Mr. Jan-Dirk Auris has been Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President Adhesive Technologies at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2011. He has been with the Company since 1984 and has worked in various positions, including Customer Service & Sales Representative, Sales Manager Germany, Business Director and Vice President. Mr. Auris attended a Business Administration Program. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Henkel Corporation, USA.

Pascal Houdayer Mr. Pascal Houdayer has been Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President Beauty Care at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since May 1, 2016. He joined the Company's Management Board on March 1, 2016. He was appointed Corporate Senior Vice President at the Laundry & Home Care business unit in 2011. Since that time he has been responsible for International Marketing within the Home Care business area, the digital activities of the business unit, and also its operations in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to this, he worked from 1993 for Procter & Gamble, occupying a number of positions of international responsibility in the laundry detergent / household cleaner and toiletry segments.

Bruno Piacenza Mr. Bruno Piacenza has been Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President Laundry and Home Care at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since March 1, 2011. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Member of the Management Board at the Company from January 1, 2011. He has been with the Company since 1990. Mr. Piacenza occupied various positions within the Company. He attended the Business School – HEC Paris (Hautes Etudes Commerciales). He has served as Chairman of the Board of The Dial Corporation, USA.

Jutta Bernicke Ms. Jutta Bernicke has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 14, 2008. She is Member of the Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Duesseldorf site.

Benedikt-Richard Freiherr von Herman Mr. Benedikt-Richard Freiherr von Herman has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 11, 2016. He is a Private Investor.

Johann-Christoph Frey Mr. Johann-Christoph Frey has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 11, 2016. He also served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from September 23, 2009 to April 16, 2012. Additionally, he acted as Member of the Nominations Committee of the Company. He was Member of the Shareholders' Committee of the Company. Mr. Frey is a Commercial Executive.

Peter Hausmann Mr. Peter Hausmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co. KgaA since April 15, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is also Member of the Executive Board of IG Bergbau, Chemie, Energie and responsible for Wages/Finance, Hannover. He has served at the Supervisory Board of Continental AG, Covestro Deutschland AG, Wohnen GmbH (Vice Chairman) and 50 Hertz Transmission AG (Vice Chairman).

Birgit Helten-Kindlein Ms. Birgit Helten-Kindlein has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 14, 2008. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. Ms. Helten-Kindlein is Member of the Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Duesseldorf site.

Timotheus Hoettges Mr. Timotheus Hoettges has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 11, 2016. He is Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Telekom AG and has also served on the Board of BT Group plc, FC Bayern Muenchen AG, Telekom Deutschland GmbH (Chairman) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (Chairman).

Michael Kaschke Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 14, 2008. He is Vice Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He occupies the position of Chairman of the Executive Board at Carl Zeiss AG. Prof. Dr. Kaschke also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH, Carl Zeiss Pte. Ltd., Carl Zeiss Far East as well as Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, among others.

Angelika Keller Ms. Angelika Keller has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2017. She is Member of the General Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Chairwoman of the Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Munich site.

Barbara Kux Ms. Barbara Kux has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KgaA since July 3, 2013. She is Private Investor and serves also at Total S.A and Umicore N.V. (as of January 1, 2014), among others.

Andrea Pichottka Ms. Andrea Pichottka has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since October 26, 2004. She is Managing Director at IG BCE Bonusagentur GmbH and Managing Director at IG BCE Bonusassekuranz GmbH.

Martina Seiler Dr. Martina Seiler has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2012. She is also Chairwoman of the General Senior Staff Representative Committee and of the Senior Staff Representative Committee of the Company. She Seiler is Chemist by profession.

Theo Siegert Prof. Dr. Theo Siegert has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since April 20, 2009. Additionally, he acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also Managing Partner of de Haen-Carstanjen & Soehne. Prof. Dr. Siegert also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at E.ON AG, Merck KGaA, DKSH Holding Ltd., Switzerland and E. Merck OHG.

Edgar Topsch Mr. Edgar Topsch has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Henkel AG & Co. KGaA since August 1, 2010. He is Member of the General Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Vice Chairman of the Works Council of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Duesseldorf site.