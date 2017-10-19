Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)
HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
89.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.60 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs91.40
Open
Rs91.40
Day's High
Rs91.50
Day's Low
Rs88.75
Volume
216,362
Avg. Vol
973,954
52-wk High
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55
Summary
|Name
|Since
|Current Position
Sunil Mathur
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
R. Jeevanandam
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director
G. Josephin Daisy
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
P. Elango
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
Minesh Bhatt
|2015
|Assistant Company Secretary
Filippo Ricchetti
|2016
|Additional Director
Paolo Ceddia
|53
|2013
|Non-Executive Director
Sharmila Amin
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
Pronip Borthakur
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Dhruv Kaji
|63
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|
Sunil Mathur
|Mr. Sunil Behari Mathur is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He has more than 47 years of experience in the fields of insurance and housing finance. He was the Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India. He has been sponsored by United States Agency for International Development ("USAID") for a training program on housing finance at the Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania. He also holds membership, advisory/administrative roles on various Government bodies, authorities and corporations.
R. Jeevanandam
G. Josephin Daisy
P. Elango
Minesh Bhatt
Filippo Ricchetti
Paolo Ceddia
|Mr. Paolo Ceddia Non-Executive Director of Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd., He is graduated in Business Administration from Bocconi University in Milan, has 28 years of planning and control experience in telecommunication and oil & gas companies. He joined Eni in 1994, where he held several assignments in planning and control area in exploration & production division at eni spa. He dealt with important projects in scope of management reporting, adoption of IFRS and US GAAP. He is responsible for Eni's Business program and support of Central Asia, Far East and Pacific Area.
Sharmila Amin
Pronip Borthakur
Dhruv Kaji
|Mr. Dhruv S. Kaji is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a Chartered Accountant. He has diversified business experience in the field of textiles, apparel, cement, engineering and cosmetics in India as well as overseas. He has served on the Board of Companies like Raymond Apparel, Balaji Telefilms Limited and Colorplus Fashions. Currently, he is on the Board of Diamines & Chemicals Limited, Orion Trade FZCO and Superadd Trade & Services Pvt. Limited. He has authored several books on Vedanta philosophy. Additionally, he is an avid scuba diver and pilot.
