HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)

Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez Mr. Pedro Jose Lopez Jimenez is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2014. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 12, 2011. Moreover, he is Chairman of the Human Resources Committee, Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Board and of the Executive Committee of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A., Madrid. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ACS Servicios y Concesiones, S.L.; ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y Energia, S.L., among others.

Marcelino Fernandez Verdes Mr. Marcelino Fernandez Verdes has been Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 21, 2012. Previously, he has acted as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer of the Company from April 15, 2012. He is responsible for the HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific division. In March 2014, he became Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of HOCHTIEF’s Australian subsidiary CIMIC, and was elected Executive Chairman in June 2014. He studied construction engineering at the University of Barcelona and has held a variety of positions in the construction industry since 1984. In 1997, he became General Manager of ACS Proyectos, Obras y Construcciones, and then took over as Chairman and CEO in 2000. Following the merger between Grupo ACS and Grupo Dragados in 2003, Mr. Fernandez Verdes took office as Chairman and CEO of Dragados S.A. He served as Chairman and CEO of Construction, Environment and Concessions at ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios S.A. from 2006. Mr. Fernandez Verdes was appointed to the Executive Committee of the ACS Group in 2000, and to the Board of Directors of ACS Servicios y Concesiones, S.L. (Chairman and CEO) in 2006.

Matthias Maurer Mr. Matthias Maurer is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2016. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 13, 2013. He is Member of the Audit Committee, Mediation Committee (from May 11, 2016) and until September 20, 2016 served at Human Resources Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Central Works Council of HOCHTIEF Infrastructure GmbH. In his career, he served at Ellerbrook Bau Gmbh, and in 1986 he joined the Company. Since 1994 ha has been Member of Works Council in various capacities (occasionally Chairman, various committees, occasionally Joint Works Council member). He studied Catholic theology and philosophy in Frankfurt (St. Georgen Philosophy-Theology University), Germany and Fribourg University/Switzerland. He holds Diploma in Theology and Bachelor's degree in Philosophy.

Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Mr. Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 1, 2011. As Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, he is responsible for the corporate departments Mergers & Acquisitions, Controlling, Finance, Capital Markets Strategy/Investor Relations, Accounting and Tax, and Insurance. Since July 2015, Mr. Sassenfeld has also been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of HOCHTIEF Solutions AG. Up to November 2015, he was Labor Director of the Company. He studied business administration at Universitaet Saarland. After his studies, he first performed various management functions at Mannesmann in Germany and abroad. Later he managed the worldwide mergers and acquisition activities of the Bayer Group in Leverkusen. Since October 2005, Mr. Sassenfeld worked for the Krauss Maffei Group in Munich and from February 2007 as CFO of Kraus Maffei AG. In May 2010, he took over as CFO of Ferrostaal AG in Essen.

Jose Legorburo Mr. Jose Ignacio Legorburo has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2014. He is responsible for the HOCHTIEF Americas division. In addition, he is responsible for the Group companies Building, Engineering, and Infrastructure in the Europe division. In May 2014, Mr. Legorburo was appointed Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HOCHTIEF Solutions. He has over 25 years’ experience in the European construction sector. Most recently, he headed the ACS construction subsidiary Dragados as European Managing Director and expanded its business within Europe, with a particular focus on the UK. He was also responsible for other units at ACS, such as the building division of the construction company Vias. Previously, he worked as a civil engineer, project manager, and later Managing Director in the ACS Group from 1989. Mr. Legorburo studied civil engineering at the University of Madrid.

Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka Mr. Nikolaus Graf von Matuschka has been Labor Director, Member of the Executive Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 15, 2015. He was Member of the Executive Board at the Company from May 7, 2014. He is responsible for the Group companies PPP Solutions and Real Estate in the Europe division and is additionally in charge of Sustainability/ Corporate Responsibility within the HOCHTIEF Group. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the company. He was Spokesman of the Regional Management, HOCHTIEF Solutions AG, Facility Management Northwest. He has held various management positions at HOCHTIEF since 1998, most recently as a member of the HOCHTIEF Solutions Executive Board starting in February 2013. In May, 2014 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HOCHTIEF Solutions. Previously, Graf von Matuschka was directly responsible for several segments and regions of HOCHTIEF’s European business. Graf von Matuschka has earned various qualifications in business administration, including two degrees from the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht.

Beate Bell Ms. Beate Bell is Member of the Supervisory Board at HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since April 25, 2015. She is Member of the Human Resources Committee and the Mediation Committee at the Company. She Managing Director of immoADVICE GmbH and serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG.

Christoph Breimann Mr. Christoph Breimann is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2016. He serves as Head of Technical Office Building of HOCHTIEF Infrastructure Gmbh.

Carsten Burckhardt Mr. Carsten Burckhardt is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 13, 2013. He is Member of the Mediation Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Federal Executive Committee of the Construction, Agricultural and Environmental Employees' Union. In his career, he served as Youth education advisor in the Hessian regional organization, Federal Youth Secretary, Manager of the Organization-Youth and Organization-Participation departments, member of the Federal Board of the Construction trade union, Social Democratic Party Trade union council member North-Rhine Westphalia and German Trade Union District chairman North-Rhine Westphalia, among others. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Zusatzversorgungskasse des Baugewerbes AG and Board Member of Dein Plus GmbH, DGB-Rechtsschutz GmbH and Urlaubs- und Lohnausgleichskasse der Bauwirtschaft (ULAK).

Jose del Valle Perez Mr. Jose Luis del Valle Perez has been Member of the Supervisory Board at HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since May 12, 2011. Since May 12, 2011, he has also served as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Member of the Human Resources Committee and the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is Board Member, Director and Secretary of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at ACS Serviciosy Concesiones, S.L.; ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y Energia, S.L.; CIMIC Group Limited; Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras, S.A. and Dragados, S.A.

Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano Mr. Angel Manuel Garcia Altozano is Member of the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since June 6, 2007. In addition, from May 11, 2010 he acts as Chairman of Audit Committee. Mr. Garcia Altozano occupies the position of Corporate General Manager of ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of ACS Servicios y Concesiones, S.L., ACS Servicios, Comunicaciones y Energia, S.L. and Dragados, S.A. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Xfera Moviles, S.A.

Francisco Garcia Sanz Dr. Francisco Javier Garcia Sanz is Member of the Supervisory Board at HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since April 23, 2012. He also serves as Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, as well as on Boards of such companies as AUDI AG, CAIXAHOLDING, S.A., Porsche Holding Stuttgart GmbH, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Company, Scania AB, SEAT, S.A., VfL Wolfsburg-Fußball GmbH, Volkswagen (China) Investment Company Ltd., among others.

Patricia Geibel-Conrad Ms. Patricia Geibel-Conrad is Member of the Supervisory Board at HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since April 27, 2015. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Previously she served at PricewaterhouseCoopers AG. She also served as Freelance auditor / business consultant in cooperation with network partner KPMG, Buenos Aires / Argentina.

Arno Gellweiler Mr. Arno Gellweiler is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since August 11, 2016. He serves as structural engineering and bridge designer, HOCHTIEF Engineering GmbH.

Luis Miguelsanz Mr. Luis Nogueira Miguelsanz is Member of the Supervisory Board of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since March 29, 2016. He serves as Secretary-General, Dragados S.A. He is also a Member of the Audit Committee.

Nikolaos Paraskevopoulos Mr. Nikolaos Paraskevopoulos has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 13, 2013. He is Member of the Mediation Committee (from September 20, 2016) and Audit Committee (until May 11, 2016) at the Company. He joined the Company in 1983 and served on various posts. He is Member of the Group Works Council, HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft.

Sabine Roth Ms. Sabine Roth is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2016. She serves as internal sales administrator.

Nicole Simons Ms. Nicole Simons is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2016. She serves as Vice Director of Rheinland Department of IG Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt (trade union for construction, agriculture and environment); attorney-at-law admitted to the bar of Germany (Rechtsanwältin).

Klaus Stuemper Mr. Klaus Stuemper has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft since November 13, 2013. He is Deputy Chairman of Audit Committee(from May 11, 2016), Member of the Human Resources at the Company. From 1979 to 1981 he was soldier in the German Army at NATO headquarters AFCENT (Allied Forces Central Europe). He is a Chairman of the Works Council of HOCHTIEF Infrastructure GmbH (West division). Since 2006 he served as Works Council member West (North-Rhine Westphalia) at the Cologne site. He studied law at Cologne University.