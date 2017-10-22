EFG Hermes Holdings SAE (HRHO.CA)

Name Description

Mona Zulficar Ms. Mona Salah Alddin Zulficar serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board for Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE since 2008. She is one of the founding partners of Zulficar and Partners Law Firm. Prior to her current position, she joined the Shalakany Law Firm in 1976 as an economic analyst, becoming a partner in 1978, a senior partner in 1987 and the Managing Partner in 2004. She has become chair of its executive committee since 2006. She was Member of the Board of the Central Bank of Egypt and Member of national drafting committees and elected member of the International Advisory Committee of the United Nations Human Rights Council till 2011. She served as VP of the Constitutional Committee of 50 and played a key role in drafting the 2014 Egyptian Constitution, and is currently member of the National Council for Human Rights. She has recently been elected President of the Egyptian Microfinance Federation and has been chairing several NGOs active in social development and microfinance to poor women. Ms. Zulficar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Political Science from Cairo University and a Master of Legal Letters (LLM) degree from Mansoura University.

Karim Awad Mr. Karim Ali Awad serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board of EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since December 31, 2014. Previously, he served as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board at the Company since December 16, 2013 till December 31, 2014. Prior to this, he was Executive Member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Investment Bank at Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE since May 3, 2013 till December 16, 2013. He was Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Bank at the Company since May 2012 till May 3, 2013. Mr. Awad was a Company’s Head of Investment Banking from January 2008 until May 2012. He joined the Company in 1998. He holds Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from American University in Cairo.

Mohamed Ebeid Mr. Mohamed Ebeid serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Investment Bank at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Co-Head of Securities Brokerage Division at the Company since 2011 till March 1, 2017. He joined the EFG Hermes team in 1999, as a Retail Broker with HSB, working with high net worth clients. After stint on the retail side, Mohamed moved to working with institutional clients, as part of the international institutional sales desk, in 2004. This new assignment saw him focusing on business development and relationship management. He has been involved to the introduction of new products and services that cater to the need of this sophisticated client base. He has more than 10 years of rounded equities experience. He holds Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Ain Shams University.

Karim Mousa Mr. Karim Mousa serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Investment Bank at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since March 1, 2017. Prior to this, he served as Head of Private Equity at Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE. He is a member of the Investment Committee at several Group managed funds and sits on the Board of Directors of various portfolio companies. He joined EFG Hermes in 2008. Prior to EFG Hermes, Mr. Mousa was a Vice President at Deutsche Bank in Global Banking with responsibilities for M&A, ECM and DCM advisory in MENA. He joined Deutsche Bank in 2001 as an Analyst in the M&A execution team in Frankfurt, advising on several mid-cap transactions in Continental Europe. He moved to Dubai in 2005 to join the CEO of Deutsche Bank MENA in building the bank’s regional platform. In 2006, he joined Deutsche Bank Global Banking Dubai, where he advised on the sale of Sokhna Port to Dubai Ports World, the financing and acquisition of Egyptian Fertilizers Company by Abraaj Capital and the Dubai Ports World IPO. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Mr. Mousa worked as an Investment Analyst at Berlin Capital Fund, a Venture Capital Fund managed by the Berliner Bank. Mr. Mousa holds a Masters in Business Administration from Technische Universität Berlin.

Yaser Al Mallawany Mr. Yaser Suleiman Hisham Al Mallawany is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Egyptian Financial Group-Hermes Holding Company since December 31, 2014. Previously, he served as Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Member of the Board of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE as of December 16, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE. He has been involved in driving the consolidation of Egypt’s investment banking sector. He began his career with Commercial International Bank (CIB), formerly known as Chase National Bank, becoming in 16 years the General Manager of the Corporate Banking Division. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Cairo University.

Mohamed Abdel Khabir Mr. Mohamed Abdel Khabir is Group Chief Financial Officer at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since April 1, 2016. He joined the Group as Director of Investment Banking Division in 2008 and held this position till March 31, 2016. Previously, he held the position of Financial Planning Manager at Procter and Gamble in the Corporate Finance divisions with a focus on financial planning, budgeting, corporate restructure, integration and profit forecasting. Mr. Abdel Khabir holds a BA in Business Administration from American University in Cairo with a concentration in finance where he graduated with high honors. He is a CFA.

Waleed Al-Nassan Mr. Waleed Al-Nassan is CEO of EFG Hermes - Jordan at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since 2010. Prior to that, he was CEO and board member of Awraq Investments, the investment arm of Cairo Amman Bank in Jordan. He has been in the investment and banking industry for around 18 years, during which he assumed senior positions in economic research, investment management and Islamic banking. He also held the position of Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Jordan. Mr. Al Nassan holds an MBA and PhD degrees in finance from the University of Wales. He is also a licensed investment manager and advisor by Jordan Securities Commission.

Walid Hassouna Mr. Walid Hassouna is Chief Executive Officer and Head of Debt Structuring Division of EFG Hermes Finance at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since August 1, 2016. In addition to his role as CEO of the non-bank financial institute, he is also a non-executive board member of Tanmeyah Microenterprises and EFG Hermes Leasing, both subsidiaries of EFG Hermes Finance. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Hassouna was General Manager and Head of Structured Finance and Investment Banking at Bank Audi. He has over a seventeen-year banking career that began at Misr International Bank. He has also been the Head of structured finance and syndication in Banque Misr. He holds B.B.A from Cairo University, MBA from J. Mack Robinson College of Business, Georgia State University as well as Islamic Finance Qualification from CISI, UK.

Mohamed El Wakeel Mr. Mohamed El Wakeel serves as Group Chief Operating Officer of EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since March 1, 2017. Prior to that, he served as Group Head of Market Operations at the Company since December 31, 2014 till March 1, 2017. After three years with HSBC Bank, he joined EFG Hermes in 2000 as part of the operations team of Financial Brokerage Group (FBG). He has since moved up the ranks, first heading brokerage operations for Egypt and then as Group Head of Securities Brokerage Operations. He has been involved in enhancement of the firm’s brokerage operations as well the development and integration of the brokerage operations of newly acquired businesses.

Inji Abdoun Ms. Inji Abdoun is Group Chief Human Resource Officer at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since March 1, 2017. She was Group Head of Human Resources at the Company since 2009 till March 1, 2017, HR Manager for the UAE, Oman, KSA since 2008 till 2009 and HR Manager for the UAE since June 2007 till 2008. Prior to joining the Group, she assumed HR management roles at LINKdotNET and Fayrouz International (Heineken subsidiary) as well as a role for career advising and placement at Career Advising and Placement Office of American University in Cairo. She is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional and a certified Myers-Briggs practitioner.

Amr Seif Mr. Amr Nabil Seif serves as Head of Asset Management of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE since October 1, 2013. He joined the firm from regional investment company Citadel Capital, where he was Managing Director of Finance Unlimited. After beginning his professional career in Egypt in 1991 with Shell and, later with Citibank, he worked for a decade in London with JP Morgan and Investec as a Fund Manager, where he maintained a focus on markets including Turkey, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. Throughout, he both managed existing funds and launched new products, earning a reputation for delivering consistent excess returns over relevant benchmarks and for topping like-for-like peers in both rising and declining markets. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Cairo University and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the Katz School at the University of Pittsburgh.

Bakr Abdel-Wahab Mr. Bakr Abdel-Wahab is Managing Director and Head of Infrastructure at EFG Hermes Private Equity of EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. Prior to joining the Group in 2008, he was an Associate Director of Business Development and Strategy with GMR Infrastructure in London. Mr. Abdel-Wahab spent his earlier career in project management with Costain Engineering in the UK and the Vinci, Orascom, Belfinger Berger joint venture in Egypt. He holds an MBA from Imperial College of Business Studies, London, a Master’s in Environmental Engineering and Project Management and a Master’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Leeds.

Sameh Assran Mr. Sameh Assran is Deputy Head of Brokerage at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since 2017. He was Head of Brokerage - Egypt at the Group since December 31, 2015 till 2017 and Head of Retail till December 31. 2015. He joined the firm in August 1998 as Head of Trading for Hermes Securities Brokerage (HSB). Recognized as the founder of the retail brokerage arm for the firm in Egypt, his role has since grown significantly and he currently oversees the firm’s retail business in the region, and serves as Managing Director for HSB. He has over 18 years’ experience in the Egyptian equity market.

Ahmed Eid Mr. Ahmed Eid is a Director at EFG Hermes Private Equity at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He has more than 10 years of private equity experience. He also sits on the Board of Directors of several portfolio companies representing EFG Hermes-managed funds. Mr. Eid holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the American University in Cairo.

Sherif El-Haddad Mr. Sherif El-Haddad is Managing Director – Portfolio Manager of Asset Management, UAE at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He joined the Group in 2004. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in the Credit and Marketing Department at the Arab African International Bank. He holds a Bachelor’s in Accounting from the American University in Cairo (AUC), and he completed the Investment Banking Course of Euromoney and DC Gardner.

Mohamed Fahmi Mr. Mohamed Hedi Samir Fahmi is Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He joined the Group Investment Banking division in early 2006 after completing the Morgan Stanley Analyst Training program. He holds a BA in Finance and Accounting from the American University in Cairo.

Junaid Farooq Mr. Junaid Farooq is Managing Director – Portfolio Manager of Asset Management, UAE at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He joined the Asset Management Team at Group in 2004. Prior to joining the Group, he was the Portfolio Manager of the regional flagship fund at Mashreq Bank. Mr. Farooq started his career as an investment banker in Pakistan at Global Securities Pakistan limited (formerly UBS Securities), with a focus on M&A advisory. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Karachi, Pakistan. He is also a CFA and CAIA.

Mostafa Gad Mr. Mostafa Gad is Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He joined the Group in 2007 from the Corporate Banking Department at HSBC.

Abdel Wahab Gadayel Mr. Abdel Wahab Mohamed Gadayel is Group Head of Risk & Compliance at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since 2013. Prior to his current role, he served as Group Head of Compliance for three years. He joined the Company in 1998 and served as the deputy head of operations in EFG Hermes’ subsidiary, Financial Brokerage Group until 2004. He also worked on integrating newly acquired offices in the GCC region as the group rapidly expanded into new markets during his tenure as Managing Director of Operations at EFG Hermes UAE between 2004 and 2009. Mr. Gadayel holds a graduate degree from Cairo University in Economics and Political Science.

Maged Hassan Mr. Maged Ali Hassan is Head of Securities Brokerage- Saudi Arabia at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since 2010. He joined the Group in 2007 as Head of the Saudi Arabia trading desk, a position that he held until 2010. With over 19 years experience in the market, he began his career in 1997 as a trader at Flemings CIIC Securities Brokerage and worked his way up to head the trading desk prior to the CIIC merger with EFG Hermes. He has also served as acting CEO of EFG Hermes Saudi Arabia from December 2010 to July 2011.

Sadiq Hussain Mr. Sadiq Hussain is Managing Director – Head of Business Development of Asset Management, UAE at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since 2015. With 25 years of exceptionally international experience in emerging and regional markets, he previously worked with J.P. Morgan Securities in Dubai, where he held the post of Head of MENA Equities and Global Frontier Markets for eight years. He has previously held posts at ING Barings (New York), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Hong Kong) and AKD Investment Management (Karachi). Mr. Hussain is a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at University of Pennsylvania.

Alaa Eldin Mostafa Mr. Alaa Eldin Ali Mostafa is Head of Oman Brokerage at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He joined the Group in 1999 as an experienced Equity Dealer and then UAE Brokerage start-up team in 2004 and was responsible for setting up the dealing desk there. With the firm’s expansion to Oman in 2008, he was an obvious choice for the new Securities Brokerage venture.

Nabil Moussa Mr. Nabil Moussa is Managing Director – Head of Asset Management, Egypt at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He has over 15 years of experience in investment management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for HC Securities and Investment as a Managing Director overseeing the Investment and Sales Team. Mr. Moussa completed the Investment Analysis course of Chase as well as a three-month training programme at Morgan Stanley in New York. He is a member of the Egyptian Investment Management Association (EIMA). He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Cairo University.

Ahmed Shams El Din Mr. Ahmed Shams El Din is Managing Director and Head of Research at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He has 16 years of rich practical experience in the financial services and consulting fields. He joined the Group in 2006. He holds MBA degree from INSEAD and Executive Global MBA, Business Administration and Management.

Ahmed Waly Mr. Ahmed Waly is Head of Securities Brokerage & CEO of EFG Hermes IFA at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He joined the Group in 1999 and held numerous positions across the sales & sales trading desks at the Financial Brokerage Group (FBG), which included heading the USA institutional sales desk. He moved to New York in 2003 with Auerbach Grayson & Co in the position of Vice President of Emerging Markets. Ahmed moved back to the region in 2005 to set up and head the National Bank of Kuwait’s brokerage arm. He then returned to EFG Hermes in 2009 as the CEO of EFG Hermes IFA. He currently has more than 15 years of experience.

Samir Yassa Mr. Samir Safwat Hilal Yassa is Head of Private Equity -Egypt at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE. He has more than 16 years experience in investment banking and private equity in Cairo and London. He started his investment banking career in Fleming - CIIC in Cairo, where he worked on landmark Egyptian capital markets and M&A transactions. Before joining the private equity team of EFG Hermes, he was an Associate in JPMorgan London focusing on healthcare M&A. Mr. Yassa holds a BA in Economics and an MA in Public Administration from the American University in Cairo and an MBA from Edinburgh University.

Wael Ziada Mr. Wael Ziada serves as Executive Chairman, EFG Hermes Finance of EFG-Hermes Holdings SAE since December 31, 2015. Prior to that, he served as Head of Research of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE till December 31, 2015. He has over 10 years of experience in the Middle East equities markets. Prior to being head of Research, he headed the telecommunication team in the MENA. He has worked on four initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region and has working knowledge of other sectors like real estate, hospitality, and industrials. He has a BA in Economics from the American University in Cairo.

Abdullah Khalil Al Mutawa Mr. Abdullah Khalil Mohammed Samea Al Mutawa is Non-Executive Member of the Board of EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since April 27, 2017. He has more than 30 years of experience and a background in finance and administration. With his current position, he serves as General Manager for the Office of Sheikh Suroor Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Makhazen Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, Board Member for Al Falah Exchange, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and for Bank Al Falah, Pakistan. He is Member of the Board at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank since 1997, Wateen Telecom Limited, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates Banks Federation. Mr. Al Mutawa holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Business Administration from University of North Carolina, United States.

Khalid Al Otaiba Mr. Khalid Mana Saeed Al Otaiba is Non-Executive Member of the Board of EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since April 27, 2017. He has more than 17 years of experience in numerous industries. He is the Office Manager of His Excellency Dr. Mana Saeed Al Otaiba, Personal Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, since 2005. He is also Deputy Chairman of Al Otaiba Group of Companies. Mr. Al Otaiba is a Director of Alfalah Insurance Company Limited, Pakistan. He is also Chairman of Liwa International Investment Tourism and Royal Mirage Hotel & Resort Ltd, Morocco. He is also a Director of Ghantout International. He holds a Bachelors Degree in International Economics from Suffolk University in Boston.

Takis Arapoglou Mr. Takis Arapoglou serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE as of January 30, 2014. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Banking for the Company since June 13, 2011. Mr. Arapoglou joined EFG Hermes as CEO of Commercial Banking in October 2010. He was Chairman and CEO of the National Bank of Greece Group (NBG) from 2004 to 2009 and Chairman of the Hellenic Bankers Association from 2005 to 2009. Prior to joining NBG, Mr. Arapoglou was Global Head of the Banks and Securities Industry for Citigroup based in London (2000-2004). He has served in several international bank advisory boards in Europe and Africa and on the board of European Educational Foundations and Institutions including the Institute of Corporate Culture Affairs in Frankfurt, as Chairman. He is currently holding the following non-executive board positions; Chairman and member of the Corporate Governance committee of Tsakos Energy Navigation (TEN), Vice-Chairman and member of the compensation committee of Titan Cement SA, and board member and member of the audit and risk committees of Credit Libanais SAL. He is currently a member of the international board of overseers of Tufts University in Boston and Chairman of the Business Advisory committee of the Athens University of Economics and Business. He holds Masters of Science in Management from Brunel University, Bachelor of Sciences in Naval Architecture from University of Glasgow and Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Physics from University of Athens.

Jean Cheval Mr. Jean Cheval is Non-Executive Member of the Board at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE, representing DF EFG 3 Limited (part of Natixis Group) since August 28, 2016. He is currently a member of Natixis's Senior Management Committee and second Senior Manager of Natixis. He has been appointed Head of Finance and Risk at Natixis in September 2012. Previously, between 2009 and 2012, he was in charge of the Debt & Finance Department of Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank. He spent most of his career (1983-2001) at Credit Agricole lndosuez, where he was successively Chief Economist, Head of Strategic Planning and Budget, Head of Structured Financing, Head of the Middle East and Asia before being appointed General Manager. Mr. Cheval has been a Director of Al Bank Al Saudi Al Fransi (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), WAFA Bank (Morroco), Banque Libano-Franaise and Audi-Saradar Bank (Lebanon) for many years. He has also been Head of Banque Audi France and Chairman of Banque Audi Switzerland (2001- 2005). He previously worked for the Ministry of Industry and the French Planning Agency. He graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Paris (Engineering School) and the University of Berkeley.

Simon Eedle Mr. Simon Eedle is Non-Executive Member of the Board at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE, representing DF EFG 3 Limited (part of Natixis Group) since August 28, 2016. He is currently a Senior Country Manager, Natixis, Dubai. He joined Natixis as Senior Country Manager of Dubai and Corporate and Investment Bank Regional Head - Middle East in 2012. Mr. Eedle has a career of more than 30 years in banking, 15 of which have been in the Middle East. He spent 22 years at Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, predominantly in senior global markets positions in Bahrain, Singapore, London and New York. He also set up Global Islamic Banking franchise. He began his career in 1977 as an Accountant at British Rail

Zubyr Soomro Mr. Zubyr Soomro is a Non-Executive Member of the Board at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since April 27, 2017. He is currently the Chairman of the Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company. He is also on the Economic Advisory Council of Pakistan’s Finance Minister and the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan. His other board roles include Acumen Pakistan, Grameen Foundation USA, the Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust, and Aitchison College. Mr. Soomro spent the majority of his career at Citibank in international corporate, investment, consumer, and private banking, with over 33 years at the bank including work across the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, the UK, and Pakistan. He retired in 2008 as Managing Director and Country Head for Pakistan. He held the position of Chairman of the Karachi Stock Exchange from 2010 to 2011 and was on the Policy Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan from 2004 to 2007. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Pakistan Bank’s Association, President of the American Business Council, and President of the Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from the London School of Economics, a Master’s degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies of University of London. He completed an Executive Education Program on Strategic Leadership in Inclusive Finance in 2015 from Harvard.

Ramzi Zaki Mr. Ramzi Mohammed Hasanein Zaki is Non-Executive Member of the Board at EFG-Hermes Holdings, SAE since April 27, 2017. He served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Member of the Board of Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding Co SAE since 2007 till December 31, 2014 and Member of the Executive Board, Chief Financial Officer till 2007. He joined the Company in 1995 and was part of the Group for 18 years starting as Head of Operations Brokerage and ending as Chief Operating Officer. In 2014, he founded produce export firm Wafra Export. Mr. Zaki worked for nine years at Commercial International Bank (CIB), gaining experience in the financial sector. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cairo University.