Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.BO)

Name Description

Pawan Munjal Mr. Pawan Munjal is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited (formerly named as Hero Honda Motors Limited). He has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership to emerge as one of India’s highlyrespected business leaders. Even in a highly-competitive and volatile market, he has guided Hero MotoCorp to not just consolidate its leadership status, but also expand its global footprint across continents. Under his leadership, Hero MotoCorp achieved the coveted title of world’s No. 1 two-wheeler Company (in terms of volume sales by a single company in a calendar year) in 2001 and has successfully retained this position till date. The Company received the coveted Time magazine’s Manufacturing Innovator of the year in 2016. Mr. Munjal has led Hero MotoCorp to command a dominant share in the domestic motorcycle market in India and is now present in 35 countries across Asia, Africa, Central and South America.

Niranjan Gupta Mr. Niranjan Gupta has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer effective April 1st, 2017. Mr. Niranjan Gupta comes to Hero MotoCorp with a rich and diverse experience in finance leadership roles in Unilever and Vedanta Resources. In his career spanning more than two decades, Niranjan worked with Unilever in various capacities including Global Finance Director of Household and Hair category in London and with Vedanta Group as CFO for their Aluminium and Power vertical. A qualified Chartered Account, ICWA and Company Secretary, he has in-depth experience in managing P&L, setting up financial control and business systems for growth, M&A, treasury, business planning and forecasting, restructuring and reorganization, financial accounting, compliance and reporting, working capital management.

Vikram Kasbekar Mr. Vikram S. Kasbekar is Senior Vice President Operations and Supply Chain in Hero MotoCorp Limited. Mr. Kasbekar is responsible for operations, catering to the domestic, exports and after sales market demand. He has been a part of the Company for close to 14 years and has significantly contributed to its growth. Mr. Kasbekar brings over four decades of experience in the field of operations, supply chain, manufacturing and project engineering. A stint at Birla Copper as Business Head gave him exposure to the copper business and during his tenure the business turned profitable. He is an active member of CII northern region council.

Vijay Sethi Mr. Vijay Sethi is Chief Information Officer & Head CSR of the Company. He was Vice President - Information Systems and Human Resources, Chief Information Officer of Hero Motocorp Limited. He is responsible for Information Systems & Human Resource function in the company. Mr. Sethi has around twenty five years of experience in manufacturing industry and consulting environment. He joined Hero MotoCorp in 2007 and prior to Hero MotoCorp Ltd. he has worked with M/s Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited and M/s Tata Consultancy Services. He has extensive experience in development and deployment of IT strategy, systems and integration projects for Global M&As Rated as one of India’s Top 5 Most Respected CIOs and an IT thought leader, he has won several prestigious recognitions including India’s Best CIO, CIO of the year, CIO Hall of Fame, Super League CIO, Champion CIO, Global CIO, Global CIO Hall of fame and India’s Best IT Manager. Mr. Sethi has also featured in the list of World's top 50 CIOs and in the compendium "The Magnificent Heros" - a Coffee Table book featuring India's top 20 CIOs. Mr. Sethi holds a Masters Degree in Industrial Engineering, an MBA in Materials Management and a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Apart from this he has attended leadership programs organized by leading global institutes including Harvard Business School, Indian School of Business and also has a number of certifications in various areas of management and IT.

Neeraj Mathur Mr. Neeraj Mathur is Vice President - Strategic Sourcing and Supply Chain of Hero Motocorp Limited. He has more than thirty years of experience in automotive industry. He has worked for Multinational large automotive companies on various Regional & Global assignments for most of his career. Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp in 2009, he has worked with leading automotive companies including M/s Escorts Yamaha Limited, M/s Maruti Suzuki India Limited, General Motors and Delphi Corporation. Mr. Mathur is responsible for purchase of over $ 4.0 Billion for the world largest two wheeler manufacturer and leads a team of over 250 professionals covering Strategic Sourcing, Inbound logistics, Supplier Development, Supplier Relationship Management, Vendor Up gradation and Materials Management. He is also responsible for developing new alliances with global suppliers to enhance Hero MotoCorp’s strategic sourcing proposition. Mr Mathur is a mature and experienced Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain Management professional with broad international experience who fits well into many different diverse cultures both professionally and personally. He is well respected for his "down to earth" get things done attitude, uncompromising integrity, love of diversity and fun attitude. Mr. Mathur is well travelled from both business and personal perspective in Asia, North America, Mexico & Europe. Mr. Mathur is a BE in Mechanical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering.

Rajat Bhargava Mr. Rajat Bhargava is Head - Strategy and Performance Transformation of Hero MotoCorp Limited. He was a Senior Partner in McKinsey & Company's Gurgaon office before joining Herp MotoCorp. He co-led McKinsey's Operations and Industrial Practices in India and led the Purchasing & Supply Management Practice in Asia Pacific. At McKinsey, he worked with Automotive OEMs, Suppliers and other Industrial companies on bottom line improvement, strategy and organization transformation. He served companies across India, Australia, North Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle-East. Rajat did B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering from IIT Delhi, and MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, where he got the gold medal for academic excellence.

Suman Munjal Mr. Suman Kant Munjal is Non-Executive Director of Hero Motocorp Limited. He is the Managing Director of Rockman Industries Ltd., one of the leading suppliers of aluminium die casting, machined and painted assemblies to Hero MotoCorp Ltd. A graduate in Commerce, he possesses rich experience and expertise in business management. Over the years, he has been instrumental in elevating Rockman Industries Ltd. to its current status. Years of experience and expertise have led Mr. Munjal to earn a place in the Boards of various companies.

Anand Burman Dr. Anand Chand Burman, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited (formerly named as Hero Honda Motors Limited). Dr. Burman was appointed as Non-Executive and Independent director on January 13, 2010. He is an eminent industrialist with particular interests in areas of research and development in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Biotechnology and Technology issues. Dr. Burman has Doctorate in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from the University of Kansas, USA. He is currently the Chairman of Dabur India Limited and a member in the Council of Governors at Birkbeck College, University of London.

Meleveetil Damodaran Mr. Meleveetil Damodaran is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited (formerly named as Hero Honda Motors Limited). Mr. Damodaran is a retired IAS officer. Currently, he serves as a governance consultant, advisor, mentor and coach, with various state governments and the Central government. He also works with regulatory bodies, investment institutions, banks, development financial institutions and the private sector. He has headed the highly successful restructuring efforts in Unit Trust of India (UTI) and Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI). In addition, he has chaired the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). During his tenure at SEBI, he was elected Chairman of the EMC of the International Organisation of Securities Commission (IOSCO). He led the Government of India (GoI) appointed task force for settling up the Resolution Corporation of India and managed the high-powered committees of GoI, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and some Chambers of Commerce. He has won several awards for governance, leadership and transformation. Currently, he sits on the Boards of some of India’s biggest companies and on the Advisory Boards of some foreign entities. He is the Founder Chairman of IIM, Tiruchirappalli. He graduated with distinction in Economics and in Law from the Universities of Madras and Delhi, respectively. He is widely acknowledged as one of India’s foremost champions of corporate governance and is passionate about improving the Board’s performance.

Pradeep Dinodia Mr. Pradeep M. Dinodia is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited (formerly named as Hero Honda Motors Limited). Mr. Dinodia was appointed as director on the Board on March 31, 2001. Mr. Dinodia is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Chairman and Managing Partner in a Delhi-based chartered accountancy firm – M/s. S.R. Dinodia and Co. LLP. He has considerable experience in corporate affairs and allied legal and taxation matters.

Paul Edgerley Mr. Paul B. Edgerley, CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hero Motocorp Limited. Mr. Edgerley was appointed as Non-Executive director on the Board as on May 4, 2011. He was appointed as Non-Executive and Independent Director from May 5, 2016. Mr. Edgerley is currently a Senior Advisor of Bain Capital and Managing Director of VantEdge Partners, a private investment firm. He has worked with various prestigious organisations in responsible positions such as Bain Capital and Bain & Company. He has gathered experience as a consultant and manager in the healthcare, information services, retail and automobile industries. Earlier, he was a Certified Public Accountant with Peat Marwick Mitchell and Company. At present, he serves on the Boards of Sensata Technologies, APEX Tool Group, MYOB and TI Automotive. Mr. Edgerley is also a member of the Kansas State University Foundation, The Shamrock Foundation, and serves on the Board of Year Up. He was awarded an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a BS from Kansas State University. Mr. Edgerley brings with him enriched experience in the field of finance and administration.

Shobana Kamineni Ms. Shobana Kamineni is the Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Ms. Kamineni is the Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, the pioneer of private healthcare in India. She heads Apollo Pharmacy, India’s largest pharmacy chain and is the founder and Whole Time Director on the Board of Apollo Munich Health Insurance. An Independent Director on the Boards of Blue Star Limited and Hero MotoCorp, she serves on the Advisory Council of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Getting elected as the first woman President of CII for the year 2017-18 has been another major feather in her cap.

Ved Malik Gen. (Retd.) Ved Prakash Malik is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited (formerly named as Hero Honda Motors Limited), since May 4, 2001. He retired as the chief of Indian Army in September, 2000. During his 41 years long distinguished military career, he received several awards including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) - the highest National award for distinguished military services.

Ravi Nath Mr. Ravi Nath is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hero MotoCorp Limited (formerly named as Hero Honda Motors Limited). Mr. Nath was appointed as Non-Executive and Independent Director effective October 14, 2009. Mr. Nath, aged 72, is an Advocate of Supreme Court of India and a Partner of one of the India’s leading legal firms, Rajinder Narain & Co., also called RNClegal. He studied B.Com. (Hons.), LLB at Delhi and International and Comparative Laws at King’s College, London, and PIL at Harvard and was apprenticed at Sinclair Roche and Temperley Solicitors, London. He brings rich and specialised experience of more than 40 years in Corporate and Commercial law, Asset Finance and Cross Boarder issues. He was recongnised several times by Euromoney and others as leading Lawyer in the fields of Mergers & Acquisitions and Aviation Laws. He is listed in Who’s Who and Legal 500. The Bar Association of India has conferred its highest honour on him.