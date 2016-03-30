Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSM.TO)

Name Description

Philippe Deschamps Mr. Philippe Deschamps is a President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Deschamps has served as our CEO, President and a Director since June 13, 2014. Mr. Deschamps has extensive experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare commercialization. The depth of his expertise stems from his 30 years in the health sciences industry, approximately half spent at Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and approximately half on the service side as CEO of GSW Worldwide, a healthcare commercialization company. From 1986 to 1998, Mr. Deschamps served as director of neuroscience marketing at Bristol Myers Squibb in Princeton, N.J., where he participated on several pre-launch global marketing teams in the neuroscience and pain therapeutic areas. Mr. Deschamps started at GSW Worldwide in February 1998 as a Vice President and Account Director and became President and CEO of GSW Worldwide in January 2002, serving in that role until September 2011. Mr. Deschamps was responsible for the GSW Worldwide operations which includes offices in 15 major markets around the world. He primarily consulted on global marketing, commercialization and new business model development for pharmaceutical, device and diagnostics companies. In February 2012, Mr. Deschamps joined MediMedia Health, a marketing services company as CEO where he served until October 2013. At MediMedia Health, he was responsible for the evaluating the different businesses of the company and developing recommendations for the sale of the company to the private equity company that owned it. In October 2013, he became President of NHC. Mr. Deschamps has a BSc. from the University of Ottawa in Canada which he obtained in 1985.

Joyce LaViscount Ms. Joyce N. LaViscount is a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Ms. LaViscount has served as our Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer since October 19, 2015 and she previously served as one of our directors from March 2, 2015 until December 29, 2015. Ms. LaViscount was at MM Health Solutions (formerly MediMedia Health), a marketing services company, from July 2012 until August 2015 where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Concurrent with her role at MediMedia Health, Ms. LaViscount also served as the CFO for MediMedia Pharmaceutical Solutions from January 2014 until February 2015. Prior to joining MM Health Solutions, Ms. LaViscount was Executive Director/Group Controller North America for Aptalis Pharmaceuticals (2010 to 2012). From 2004 to 2009 Ms. LaViscount worked for Endo Pharmaceuticals in a variety of roles, including Chief Accounting Officer, VP-Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, and VP Finance Operations, as well as holding operational roles in Sales Operations, Training and Corporate Strategy Development. Ms. LaViscount’s pharmaceutical industry experience also includes more than 15 years in finance at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pharmacia. Ms. LaViscount began her career with Ernst & Young and is a New Jersey Certified Public Accountant and has Bachelor of Arts in Business with a concentration in Accounting from Franklin and Marshall College.

Brian Bapty Dr. Brian Bapty is a Vice President, Strategy and Business Development of the Company. Dr. Bapty joined Helius as a consultant in July 2014, and full time as the Company’s Vice President, Strategy and Business Development in October 2015. His sixteen years of experience in capital markets and public companies began in 2000, when he Joined Raymond James as an equity analyst for Canadian healthcare companies. In 2008, still with Raymond James he moved to the London desk supporting institutional equity sales. Early in 2009, Dr. Bapty joined Northland Bancorp Private Equity as a partner and held management positions in investee companies. These positions included Director of Research at Galileo Equity Advisors (a small to midcap focused asset management company) and CEO of Northland Securities (in institutional focussed brokerage firm). In March 2012, Dr. Bapty left Northland Bancorp to join Confederation Minerals as President and Director where he served until November 2014. Dr. Bapty has Ph.D. (Research Medicine, Nephrology) from the University of British Columbia (UBC), and B.Sc. (UBC) in Cell and Developmental Biology.

Jonathan Sackier Mr. Jonathan Sackier is Chief Medical Officer of the Company. Dr. Sackier joined the Company in December of 2014 as Chief Medical Officer and brings to his role extensive experience in new technologies and treatment methodologies gained over more than 30 years in the healthcare industry. Since 2014, Dr. Sackier has been a Visiting Professor of Surgery at the Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences at Oxford University. From 2005 to 2014, Dr. Sackier was a Visiting Professor of Surgery at the University of Virginia and prior to that a served as a Clinical Professor at George Washington University in Washington, DC from 1995 to 1999. In 1995, while at George Washington University, Dr. Sackier founded and funded the Washington Institute of Surgical Endoscopy, a center for education, research, innovation and technology transfer. He is widely recognized as one of the leaders of the laparoscopic surgery revolution. In addition to his academic work, Dr. Sackier has helped build several companies including medical technology, research and product-design and medical contract sales organizations. He has also collaborated with pharmaceutical and medical device technology partners including ConvaTec, Pfizer, Karl Storz, Applied Medical, Stryker, Siemens, Bayer and Novartis. Dr. Sackier served as Chairman of Adenosine Therapeutics from 1992 to 1998, which became part of Clinical Data and then Forest Laboratories. Dr. Sackier also worked to develop and market the AESOP robot with

Dane Andreeff Mr. Dane Andreeff is Director of the company. He is the general partner and portfolio manager of Maple Leaf Partners, LP, a long/short value hedge fund, a position he has held since 1996. Mr. Andreeff also serves as a member of the board of directors of TraceSecurity, LLC, HDL Therapeutics, Inc. and Myocardial Solutions, Ltd. Mr. Andreeff received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1989 and his Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1991. Our Board believes that Mr. Andreeff’s extensive experience in the investment industry and capital markets will make him a valuable member of the Board.

Huaizheng Peng Dr. Huaizheng Peng is a Director of the Company. Dr. Peng has served as one of our Directors since December 29, 2015. Since 2013 Dr. Peng has served as the General Manager, and non-executive Director of China Medical System Holdings (“CMS”) where he is in charge of international operations, prior to becoming General Manager, Dr. Peng served on the CMS board of directors for a period of three years. Prior to joining CMS, Dr. Peng was a partner in a private equity firm, Northland Bancorp, from 2010 to 2012, head of global life sciences and a director of corporate finance at Seymour Pierce from 2007 to 2010, and served as a non-executive Director of China Medstar, an AIM listed medical service company from 2006 to 2008. Dr. Peng also worked as a senior portfolio manager, specializing in global life science and Asian technology investment at Reabourne Technology Investment Management Limited from 1999 to 2006. Dr. Peng was nominated to our board of directors by A&B pursuant to the terms of the A&B Credit Facility. Dr. Peng received his Bachelor’s and Masters’ degree in medicine from Hunan Medical College, China. Dr. Peng was awarded his PhD in molecular pathology from University College London (UCL) Medical School where he subsequently worked as a clinical lecturer. We believe that Dr. Peng’s leadership experience in international contexts, knowledge of medicine and investment experience will help our board in its oversight role.

Mitch Tyler Mr. Mitch Tyler is a Director of the Company. Mr. Tyler has served as one of our Directors since June 13, 2014. Mr. Tyler is a co-inventor of the PoNS™ device and co-owner of ANR and Clinical Director of ANR (2009 to present). Mr. Tyler is also the Clinical Director of the Tactile Communication and NeuroRehabilitation Laboratory, University of Wisconsin - Madison (1998 to present), and a Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Engineering. From 1998 through 2005, Mr. Tyler was the Vice President and Principal Investigator for Wicab Inc. He received his M.S. in Bioengineering from University of California, Berkeley in 1985 and is currently working on his Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering at the UW-Madison. Mr. Tyler’s extensive knowledge of our principal product and history in the medical device industry brings invaluable experience to the board.

Thomas Griffin Mr. Thomas E. Griffin is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Tom is currently Vice President of Finance for Entellus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTL), a medical technology company focused on delivering superior patient and physician experiences through products designed for the minimally invasive treatment of chronic and recurrent sinusitis in both adult and pediatric patients. Prior to his current role, Tom served as Chief Financial Officer from December 2007 to May 2016, and as acting chief financial officer, as a consultant, from July 2006 to December 2007. Tom has been a key contributor to Entellus from its first round of financing in August 2006 through its successful Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) in January 2015. Tom has also served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Digital Gene Technologies, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company. He was also Controller for Centerpulse Spine-Tech, Inc. (now Zimmer Spine, Inc.) and CIMA Labs Inc. (now owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.). Tom was the senior financial officer at CIMA during its Initial Public Offering in July 1994. Mr. Griffin received his Bachelor’s degree in Accounting (with a minor in Economics) from University of Minnesota (Duluth). Mr. Griffin received his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas. We believe that Dr. Griffin’s exceptional financial experience where he managed technology-based growth companies will bring financial expertise to our board.

Edward Straw Mr. Edward M. Straw is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Straw has served as one of our Directors since November 18, 2014. He founded Osprey Venture Partners, a firm that mentors young entrepreneurs seeking investment capital and assists with business development, in 2011 and serves as the Managing Director. Previously he was President, Global Operations of The Estée Lauder Companies from 2000 to 2005, SVP, Global Operations of the Compaq Computer Corporation from 1998 to 2000, and former President of Ryder Integrated Logistics from 1996 to 1998. Prior to joining the private sector, he had a distinguished 35 year career in the U.S. Navy and retired as a three-star admiral. During his military service, Vice Admiral Straw was Chief Executive Officer of the Defense Logistics Agency, the largest military logistics command supporting the American armed forces. Vice Admiral Straw holds an MBA from The George Washington University, a Bachelor of Science degree from Annapolis, and is a graduate of the National War College. He has been a member of the Defense Science Board, Chairman of Odyssey Logistics and currently sits on the boards of: The Boston Consulting Federal Group, Performance Equity Management, and Capital Teas. He was a board member of: Eddie Bauer, MeadWestvaco, Ply Gem Industries and Panther Logistics. Vice Admiral Straw is an “audit committee financial expert” as that term is defined in Item 407(d)(5)(ii) of Regulation S-K. Vice Admiral Straw brings extensive leadership experience to our board.