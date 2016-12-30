Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

Name Description

John Glick Mr. John Glick has been re-appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hunting Plc with effect from 1 September 2017. He has 2 years; appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in 2015. Skills and experience John (“Jay”) was formerly the president and chief executive officer of Lufkin Industries Inc and, prior to that, held several senior management roles within Cameron International Corporation. External appointments Jay is currently a non-executive director of TETRA Technologies Inc.

Dennis Proctor Mr. Dennis Proctor is no longer serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of Hunting Plc with effect from 1 September 2017. He has 24 years; appointed to the Board as a Director in 2000 and Chief Executive in 2001. Dennis was appointed chief executive of Hunting Energy Services from March 2000 after joining the Group in 1993. Skills and experience Dennis has held senior positions in the oil services industry in Europe, the Middle East and North America.

Arthur Johnson Mr. Arthur James Johnson is Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Jim joined Hunting in 1992 and is currently the Group's Chief Operating Officer, a role which he has occupied since 2011. As part of his responsibilities, he has managed the day-to-day running of Hunting's global operations, with regional managers in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North America reporting directly to him on all matters. Jim has held a number of senior positions within Hunting and between 2000 to 2011 he held the position of Managing Director of US operations. During this time, he was instrumental in the development of Hunting's product offering and service capabilities.

Peter Rose Mr. Peter Rose is Finance Director, Executive Director of Hunting Plc. He has 20 years; appointed to the Board as Finance Director in 2008. Skills and experience Peter is a Chartered Accountant and prior to joining Hunting held senior financial positions with Babcock International.

Annell Bay Ms. Annell R. Bay is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hunting Plc. She has 2 years; appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in 2015. Skills and experience Annell was formerly a vice-president of global exploration at Marathon Oil Corporation and, prior to that, vice-president of Americas Exploration at Shell Exploration and Production Company. External appointments Annell is currently a non-executive director of Apache Corporation and Verisk Analytics Inc.

John Hofmeister Mr. John D. Hofmeister is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Hunting Plc. He has 8 years; appointed to the Board as a non-executive Director in 2009. Skills and experience John is the former president of Shell Oil Company and a former group director of Royal Dutch Shell PLC in The Hague, Netherlands. External appointments John is the founder and chief executive officer of the not-for-profit organisation Citizens for Affordable Energy Inc, non-executive chairman of Erin Energy Corporation and a non-executive director of Applus Services SA.

Richard Hunting Mr. Richard H. Hunting, CBE, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hunting Plc. He has 44 years; elected an executive Director and Deputy Chairman on the formation of Hunting PLC in 1989 and has been Chairman of the Board since 1991. In 2011, Richard moved from an executive to a non-executive role. Skills and experience Prior to his appointment as Chairman, Richard held a variety of management positions around the Hunting Group.