High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)

Name Description

Michael Binnion Mr. Michael Rupert Binnion is a Independent Chairman of the Board, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Mr. Binnion is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre Energy Corporation since November 2000.

Brian Peters Mr. Brian Peters is Chief Financial Officer of the Company, since November 16th, 2015. Brian is a Chartered Accountant with nearly twenty years of experience in various finance and accounting roles, including that of Chief Financial Officer at both public and private oilfield service companies. Mr. Peters is responsible for the overall financial management of High Arctic and located in our corporate office in Calgary. Brian has gained valuable executive experience in the various roles he has fulfilled during his career.

Michael Maguire Mr. Michael Joseph Maguire is a Vice President - International Operations of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Prior to that, he spent seven years with Easternwell Group in various positions of increasing seniority.

Shannon Matthyssen Ms. Shannon Jean Matthyssen is a Corporate Secretary, Corporate Controller of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Prior to that, Vice- President Finance & CFO of Magnum Energy Inc. since June 2008.

Daniel Beaulieu Mr. Daniel Benoit Beaulieu is a Chief Operating Officer, Canada of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Mr. Beaulieu joined the Corporation as Vice President, Canadian Operations in January 2012. Prior to that, Canadian Region Business Unit Manager at Weatherford International where he managed various integrated product lines throughout Canada.

James Hodgson Mr. James Hodgson has been appointed as Director of the Company, with effective from July 20, 2017. Mr. Hodgson is the Managing Director of Link NRG. Prior to his current role, Mr. Hodgson was the Chief Financial Officer of Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Ltd. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer and director of Stream Oil & Gas Ltd and Chief Executive Officer of United Oil Projects Company, Kuwait. He received a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) and an MBA (Finance/Marketing) from the University of Toronto and a Master of Science (Finance) from Leicester University in the UK.

Joe Oliver Mr. Joe Oliver is Director of the Company. He was a federal member of Parliament from May, 2011, to April, 2015, and served first as Minister of Natural Resources and then as Minister of Finance during his term in office. Previously, he was a senior investment banker with Merrill Lynch, Nesbitt Thomson and First Marathon, and has served as executive director of the Ontario Securities Commission and as the president and chief executive officer of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada. Recently, Mr. Oliver was appointed distinguished senior fellow of the Montreal Economic Institute and chairman of the advisory board at Origin Merchant Partners, an investment bank. He received a bachelor of arts and a bachelor of civil law from McGill University and an MBA from the Harvard Business School in 1970.

Ember Shmitt Mrs. Ember Shmitt is Director of the Company. She is currently the director of investor relations at Cyrus Capital Partners, which is a New York-based Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser, and currently holds on behalf of the funds it manages approximately 42 per cent of High Arctic's outstanding shares. She has over 10 years of experience in financial strategy, investor relations and firm branding. Mrs. Shmitt successfully completed the chartered financial analyst program and has been awarded the CFA designation. Mrs. Shmitt graduated with highest honours from the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse with a bachelor of science degree in finance.

Simon Batcup Mr. Simon Paul David Batcup is a Independent Director of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Mr. Batcup is an independent businessman. He was Vice President, Operations for Sylogist Ltd. (a public consulting company) from October, 2010 to March, 2013, prior thereto a business consultant from October, 2009 to September 2010 and Managing Director of Optimal Joint Venture from Jan 1, 2008 to September, 2009.

Daniel Bordessa Mr. Daniel John Bordessa is a Independent Director of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. Mr. Bordessa has been the Partner, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. and Managing Director Cyrus Capital Partners Europe, LLP between March 2005 and September 2010.