Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)

Name Description

Mohamed Boussaid Mr. Mohamed Boussaid has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since October 23, 2013. He is Minister of Economy and Finance.

Abdulsalam Ahizoune Mr. Abdulsalam Ahizoune has served as Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Maroc Telecom since February 20, 2001. He has also served as Member of the Board of Vivendi since April 2005. He has been Member of the Board of several companies, including Axa Assurances Maroc, Holcim Maroc, la Fondation Mohammed V pour la Solidarite, la Fondation Mohammed VI pour Environnement, Association Lalla Salma and Universite Al Akhawayne. Since 2006, he has served as Chairman of Federation Royale Marocaine d'Athletisme (FRMA). During 2008, he was appointed as Chairman of Association Marocaine des Professionnels des Telecoms (MATI), as well as Chairman and Managing Director of Medi1Sat. He obtained a degree in Engineering from Telecom ParisTech in 1977.

Eissa Ghanem Al Suwaidi Mr. Eissa Mehamed Ghanem Al Suwaidi has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since May 15, 2014. He is Chairman of Etisalat.

Oussama El Rifai Mr. Oussama El Rifai serves as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of Maroc Telecom. He graduated from American University of Beirut with a Masters of Business Administration degree in 1994. He joined Etisalat in 2005 as Financial Development Director and was appointed Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Previously, he also worked at Arthur Andersen as a senior manager.

Hassan Rachad Mr. Hassan Rachad serves as Chief Technical Office of Networks and Systems, Member of the Management Board of Maroc Telecom. He graduated from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications of Paris. He joined the Company in 1988 as a Telecom Engineer and occupied multiple roles in human resources, and regional directorate.

Larbi Guedira Mr. Larbi Guedira serves as Chief Executive Office of Services, Member of the Management Board of Maroc Telecom. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Division, Chief Executive Officer of Telecommunications, Finance Director and Regional Director for Casablanca. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of CMC, Mauritel SA, Matelca, Onatel, Telmob, Gabon Telecom, Libertis, and Mobisud Belgique. He was Chairman of Association Nationale des Ingenieurs des Telecommunications between 2000 and 2002. Mr. Geudira has an Engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications of Paris.

Mohamed Al Hussaini Mr. Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom. He is Company director of Etisalat Group.

Mohamed Al Suwaidi Mr. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since May 15, 2014. He is CEO of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from California Baptist University.

Mohamed Hassad Mr. Mohamed Hassad has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since October 23, 2013. He is Minister of the Interior.

Ahmad Julfar Mr. Ahmad Abdulkarim Julfar has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since May 15, 2014. He is Chief Executive Officer of Etisalat Group.

Serkan Okandan Mr. Serkan Okandan has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since September 23, 2014. He is Chief Financial Officer of Etisalat Group.

Daniel Ritz Dr. Daniel Juerg Ritz has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Maroc Telecom since May 15, 2014. He is Chief Strategy Officer of Etisalat Group. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Hochschule St. Gallen.