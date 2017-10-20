Edition:
United States

Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPJ.J)

IAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,350.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.00 (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1,360.00
Open
1,360.00
Day's High
1,360.00
Day's Low
1,330.00
Volume
9,759
Avg. Vol
206,229
52-wk High
1,553.15
52-wk Low
1,250.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Longes

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Graeme Katz

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Paul Lam-Po-Tang

Company Secretary

Sam Hackner

60 Non-Executive Director

Samuel Leon

66 Non-Executive Director

Sally Herman

59 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Richard Longes

Richard Longes is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at the company.

Graeme Katz

Graeme Katz is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company.

Paul Lam-Po-Tang

Sam Hackner

Samuel Leon

Sally Herman

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Richard Longes

--

Graeme Katz

--

Paul Lam-Po-Tang

--

Sam Hackner

--

Samuel Leon

--

Sally Herman

--
As Of 

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Richard Longes

0 0

Graeme Katz

0 0

Paul Lam-Po-Tang

0 0

Sam Hackner

0 0

Samuel Leon

0 0

Sally Herman

0 0

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading