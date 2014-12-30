IBI Group Inc (IBG.TO)

Name Description

Dale Richmond Mr. Dale E. Richmond is Independent Chairman of the Board of IBI Group Inc. Mr. Richmond is currently the Chair of The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships. He has served on numerous public, private and not-for-profit boards. From 1993 to 2003, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. Prior to 1993, Mr. Richmond served with the Municipality of Metropolitan Toronto for 17 years, where he held various positions including Chief Administrative Officer (for a period of eight years), Deputy Commissioner of Transportation, and Commissioner of Management and Computer Services. He also held various public sector positions in Halifax, Calgary and Sudbury. Mr. Richmond received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mount Allison University, a Master of Arts (Economics) degree from Dalhousie University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and a Fellow of the Certified Management Accountants of Ontario .

David Thom Mr. David M. Thom is President, Managing Director, Director of IBI Group Inc. He joined the Management Partnership in 1975 and has since served in various positions, including Director (Alberta) from 1979 to 1983 and Director (British Columbia) from 1983 to 1997. Mr. Thom specializes in the planning and design of complex projects integrating the various disciplines within IBI Group, including transportation, planning and architecture. Mr. Thom received his Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Toronto in 1974.

Scott Stewart Mr. Scott E. Stewart is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of IBI Group Inc. He has been a Director of IBI Group (and its predecessor, the Management Partnership) since 1983. Mr. Stewat specializes in the analysis, design and implementation of systems. He has been involved in major initiatives throughout North America, Europe and Asia that have included the design, development, implementation and operational support for traffic management and integrated electronic tolling and traffic management systems. He has also been involved in the design and implementation of large communication systems for companies such as TCI and AT&T, delivering integrated cable TV, digital TV, high speed internet and telephony services. In addition, Mr. Stewart is active in public/private partnerships and private financing initiatives in North America, Europe and the Middle East. Mr. Stewart received his Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering) degree from the University of Waterloo in 1974.

Stephen Taylor Mr. Stephen B. Taylor is Chief Financial Officer of IBI Group Inc. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over 25 years of international financial experience in all areas of corporate management, including acquisitions of new businesses, operational management, and investments. Mr. Taylor was previously the Chief Financial Officer of a private healthcare company 47 and prior to that the Chief Financial Officer of a publicly traded multinational online software provider for six years. His functional experience in investment banking, corporate advisory, operations, corporate development and financial oversight includes accounting, public company financial reporting, acquisition due diligence, valuation, process management, enterprise integration, and investor relations.

Derek Sims Mr. Derek Sims is Operating Director - Systems of IBI Group Inc. In his 30 years with IBI Group, he has had experience in the Intelligent Transportation Systems field. Mr. Sims is a recognized who has managed and directed transportation systems projects including Advanced Traffic Management Systems, Advanced Traveler Information Systems, Commercial Vehicle Operation systems, and revenue management systems.

Angela Holtham Ms. Angela Holtham has been appointed as Director of IBI Group Inc., with effect from 23 March 2015. Ms. Holtham has thirteen years of experience as chief financial officer at The Hospital for Sick Children and at Nabisco Ltd. Canada. In these positions she was responsible for overseeing traditional finance functions including financial reporting, planning and budgeting, internal audit, capital planning, and managing debt and working capital. She is currently a Director and Chair of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Ontario Financing Authority, and a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. She has been a long serving Director with the Certified Management Accountants (CMA) and is a member of the Audit Committee of Plexxus, a non-profit provider of back office services to 10 Greater Toronto Area hospitals. In recent years, Ms. Holtham has also performed some contract work on a part time basis. Ms. Holtham is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario and a Fellow of the Certified Management Accountants, and holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Lorraine Bell Ms. Lorraine D. Bell is Independent Director of IBI Group Inc. Ms. Bell is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the financial sector. Ms. Bell is a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee and member of the Governance Committee of Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc. Ms. Bell is also a member of the Board of Directors, the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Human Resources Committee of the Ontario Financing Authority. She worked in capital markets for over 20 years at various firms and specialized in the derivatives market. Ms. Bell is a Director of the Associates of the University of Toronto, Inc.

Jane Bird Ms. Jane Bird is an Independent Director of the Company Ms. Bird is an executive with Canada’s Department of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Development in London, UK, overseeing the financing and project management of the Canada House renewal project on Trafalgar Square. Prior to undertaking this role with Foreign Affairs, Ms. Bird was Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Power Corporation, a British Columbia crown corporation that develops and operates hydroelectric generation facilities, responsible for the financing and construction of the Waneta Expansion Project, a $900 million generating station. Ms. Bird was previously CEO of Canada Line Rapid Transit Inc., responsible for the development and construction of the Canada Line, a $2 billion, 19 km rapid transit line connecting downtown Vancouver with Richmond and the Vancouver International Airport. Prior to Ms. Bird’s career in infrastructure she was a partner in private practice in corporate, commercial and real estate law. Ms. Bird is a Director of Global Container Terminals Inc., based in Vancouver and New York and of British Columbia Ferry Services Inc. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.