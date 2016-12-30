International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

Name Description

Virginia Rometty Mrs. Virginia M. Rometty is Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. She was elected senior vice president of Global Business Services in 2005, senior vice president of Sales and Distribution in 2009, senior vice president and group executive of Sales, Marketing and Strategy in 2010, president and chief executive officer of IBM in early 2012 and chairman in late 2012. She is a member of the Business Roundtable, the Council on Foreign Relations, the President’s Export Council, the Board of Trustees of Northwestern University and the Board of Overseers and Managers of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Martin Schroeter Mr. Martin J. Schroeter is Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of International Business Machines Corporation. He is currently General Manager of IBM Global Financing and previously served as IBM’s Treasurer.

John Kelly Dr. John E. Kelly, III, is Senior Vice President - IBM Cognitive Solutions and IBM Research of International Business Machines Corporation. He is responsible for IBM's technical and innovation strategies as well as company-wide policies on open standards and intellectual property. Prior to assuming his current role in September of 2004, Dr. Kelly was group executive for IBM's Technology Group, which develops, manufacturers and markets IBM's microelectronics technologies, products and services. Dr. Kelly joined IBM in 1980. In 1990, he was named director of IBM's Semiconductor Research and Development Center. In 1994, he was appointed vice president of business process reengineering for the Microelectronics Division. In 1995, he was named vice president of systems, technology and science for the IBM Research Division. In this role, Dr. Kelly was responsible for the company's most advanced research activities. The following year, he was named vice president of strategy, technology and operations for the Microelectronics Division. In 1997, he was appointed vice president of server development (from work stations to supercomputers) for IBM. In January of 1999, he was appointed general manager of IBM's Microelectronics Division, a position he held until August 2000. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from Union College in 1976. He received a Master of Science degree in physics from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1978 and his Doctorate in materials engineering from RPI in 1980. In 2004, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Science from The Graduate School at Union College. Dr. Kelly is a board member and former chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association, a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and member of the Union College Board of Trustees.

Robert Del Bene Mr. Robert F. Del Bene is Vice President, Controller of the company, effective January 21, 2017. Mr. Sutula will continue to serve as Vice President and Controller until January 20, 2017, during which time IBM expects to close its books for 2016 and report the Company’s fourth-quarter and full-year earnings for 2016. The Company thanks Mr. Sutula for his service to IBM, including his many years in senior finance positions, and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Del Bene is currently General Manager, IBM Global Financing and previously served as IBM’s Treasurer. Mr. Del Bene joined the Company in 1981 and has also served as the senior finance executive for various IBM business units including Global Services and Sales & Distribution.

Kenneth Chenault Mr. Kenneth I. Chenault is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. He is chairman and chief executive officer of American Express Company, a financial services company. Mr. Chenault joined American Express in 1981 and was named president of the U.S. division of American Express Travel Related Services Company, Inc. in 1993, vice chairman of American Express Company in 1995, president and chief operating officer in 1997 and chairman and chief executive officer in 2001. He is a director of The Procter & Gamble Company. Mr. Chenault became an IBM director in 1998.

Michael Eskew Mr. Michael L. Eskew is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Mr. Eskew is IBM’s Presiding Director. Mr. Eskew joined United Parcel Service in 1972. He was named corporate vice president for industrial engineering in 1994, group vice president for engineering in 1996, executive vice president in 1999, vice chairman in 2000, and he was chairman and chief executive officer from 2002 until his retirement at the end of 2007. Mr. Eskew remained on the board of United Parcel Service until the end of 2014. He is a director of Allstate Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company and 3M Company. In addition, he is chairman of the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

David Farr Mr. David N. Farr is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Mr. Farr is joined Emerson in 1981 and subsequently held various executive positions. He was named senior executive vice president and chief operating officer in 1999, chief executive officer in 2000 and chairman and chief executive officer in 2004. Mr. Farr was named chairman, president and chief executive officer in 2005 and chairman and chief executive officer in 2010. He is chairman of the National Association of Manufacturers and a director of the US-China Business Council.

Mark Fields Mr. Mark Fields is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Mr. Fields is joined Ford in 1989 and subsequently held various executive positions in the company. He was named vice president, president and chief executive officer, Mazda Motor Corporation in 1999, group vice president, chairman and chief executive officer, Premier Automotive Group in 2002 and executive vice president and chief executive, Premier Automotive Group and Ford of Europe in 2004. Mr. Fields was named executive vice president and president, The Americas in 2005, chief operating officer in 2012 and president and chief executive officer in 2014. He is also a director of Ford and chairman of the US-China Business Council.

Alex Gorsky Mr. Alex Gorsky is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Gorsky is joined Johnson & Johnson in 1988. In 2001, he was appointed president of Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., and in 2003 he was named company group chairman of the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Gorsky left Johnson & Johnson in 2004 to join the Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, where he served as head of the company’s pharmaceutical business in North America. Mr. Gorsky returned to Johnson & Johnson in 2008 as company group chairman for Ethicon. In early 2009, he was appointed worldwide chairman of the Surgical Care Group and member of the executive committee. In September 2009, he was appointed worldwide chairman of the Medical Devices and Diagnostics Group. Mr. Gorsky became vice chairman of the executive committee in January 2011. He was named chief executive officer and joined the board of directors in April 2012, and was named chairman in December 2012. Mr. Gorsky also serves on the boards of the Travis Manion Foundation, Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, the National Academy Foundation and the Wharton Board of Overseers.

Shirley Jackson Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson, Ph.D., is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Dr. Jackson was a theoretical physicist at the former AT&T Bell Laboratories from 1976 to 1991, professor of theoretical physics at Rutgers University from 1991 to 1995, and chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission from 1995 until she assumed her current position of president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1999. Dr. Jackson is a director of FedEx Corporation, Medtronic, Inc. and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated. She has been co-chair of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board and a member of the International Security Advisory Board to the United States Secretary of State. Dr. Jackson is a fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering (U.K.), the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, an honorary trustee of the Brookings Institution and a past president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. She is a board member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the American Philosophical Society and the Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution. Additionally, during the past five years, she served as a director of Marathon Oil Corporation.

Andrew Liveris Mr. Andrew N. Liveris is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Mr. Liveris joined Dow in 1976 and subsequently held various executive positions, including vice president of specialty chemicals from 1998 to 2000, business group president for performance chemicals from 2000 to 2003, and president and chief operating officer from 2003 to 2004. Mr. Liveris was named president and chief executive officer of Dow in 2004 and chairman in 2006. In 2016 he transitioned the president role and continues as chairman and chief executive officer. Mr. Liveris serves as chairman of the President’s American Manufacturing Committee, vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Business Roundtable, and an Executive Committee member and former chairman of The Business Council. He formerly served as co-chair of the President’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership and a member of the President’s Export Council. Mr. Liveris is also a trustee of the Herbert H. & Grace A. Dow Foundation, the California Institute of Technology and the United States Council for International Business (USCIB).

Walter McNerney Mr. Walter James McNerney, Jr., is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. He Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Boeing Company, an aerospace company and manufacturer of commercial airplanes and defense, space and security systems. He is a member of IBM’s Executive Compensation and Management Resources Committee. Mr. McNerney joined Boeing as chairman and chief executive officer in 2005. In 2015 he stepped down as chief executive officer and remained chairman until his retirement in 2016. Mr. McNerney also served as president of Boeing from 2005 through 2013. Beginning in 1982, he served in management positions at General Electric Company, including as president and chief executive officer of GE Aircraft Engines from 1997 to 2000. From 2001 to 2005, he served as chairman and chief executive officer of 3M Company. Mr. McNerney is a former chairman of the President’s Export Council. He is also a director of The Procter & Gamble Company.

Hutham Olayan Ms. Hutham S. Olayan is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Ms. Olayan is President and Chief Executive Officer, Olayan America, and Principal, Director and Senior Executive, The Olayan Group, a private family-owned multinational enterprise that is a diversified global investor and an operator of industrial and commercial businesses in the Middle East. She has been a principal director and officer since 1981 of Olayan Investments Company Establishment, the parent company of The Olayan Group. Ms. Olayan is a director of Morgan Stanley. She has previously served as a director of Thermo Electron Corporation. She is also a member of the Executive Advisory Board of General Atlantic. She serves on the boards of the American University of Beirut, the MasterCard Foundation, the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center and the Peterson Institute for International Economics. Ms. Olayan is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and international advisory bodies affiliated with the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs of Harvard University and the Carnegie Middle East Center.

James Owens Mr. James W. Owens is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. He is Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Caterpillar Inc., a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines and industrial gas turbines. Mr. Owens joined Caterpillar in 1972 as a corporate economist and subsequently held various management positions, including chief financial officer. He was named group president in 1995 and vice chairman in 2003. Mr. Owens served as chairman and chief executive officer of Caterpillar from 2004 until his retirement in 2010. He is a director of Alcoa Inc. and Morgan Stanley. Mr. Owens is chairman of the executive committee of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, chairman of the board of trustees at North Carolina State University and was a member of the President’s Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

Sidney Taurel Mr. Sidney Taurel is an Independent Director of International Business Machines Corporation. Mr. Taurel joined Eli Lilly in 1971 and held management positions in the company’s operations in South America and Europe. He was named president of Eli Lilly International Corporation in 1986, executive vice president of the Pharmaceutical Division in 1991, executive vice president of Eli Lilly and Company in 1993, and president and chief operating officer in 1996. He was named chief executive officer of Eli Lilly and Company in 1998 and chairman in 1999. Mr. Taurel retired as chief executive officer in early 2008 and as chairman in late 2008. He is chairman of Pearson plc. He is also a member of the Board of Overseers of the Columbia Business School, a graduate member of The Business Council and a trustee of the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Additionally, during the past five years, he was a director of McGraw Hill Financial, Inc.