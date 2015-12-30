Icade SA (ICAD.PA)

Name Description

Andre Martinez Mr. Andre Martinez serves as the Independent Chairman of the Board at Icade S.A. since April 29, 2015. He is also the Chairman of the Strategy and Investment Committee. Mr. Martinez graduated from HEC business school and the Paris Institute of Political Studies (IEP). He began his career in 1978 as a contracts negotiator for Airbus Industrie. In 1982, Mr. Andre Martinez joined the Meridien group as Development Director, and later became Chairman and CEO of Meridien Hotels Inc and Chairman of Meridien Canada Ltd. In 1989, he was appointed CEO of Meridien Gestion and later CEO of Societe des Hotels Meridien. In 1997, he joined the Accor group as CEO of Compagnie des Wagons-lits, and later became Development and Strategy Director of the Hotels Division. From 2003 to 2006, he was a member of the Executive Board and Manager of the hotel business for Europe, Africa and Middle-East. In 2006, he joined Morgan Stanley Real Estate where he was appointed Managing Director and later Senior Advisor and Director of the Global Lodging group. He was also Chairman of Panorama Hospitality. From 2012 to 2014, he became special advisor to the offices of Pierre Moscovici (Minister of Economy and Finance) and Nicole Bricq (Minister of Foreign Trade). Mr. Martinez is also a Director of Xiwen Media and VPT. Additionally, he is the manager of two family-owned property investment companies (SCI) and of Financiere des Cent Chenes SAS. In 2014, he was appointed Chairman of SGP Edipe Capital.

Olivier Wigniolle Mr. Olivier Wigniolle serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at Icade S.A. since April 29, 2015. He is a graduate of HEC business school (1985) and he began his career at Arthur Andersen, as an accounting and financial auditor. He then held various positions in real estate groups: Deputy Director of the Key Accounts Department at Auguste-Thouard, Deputy CEO of SARI Conseil, Associate Director at DTZ Jean Thouard and Sales Director at Bouygues Immobilier Conseil. From 1998 to 2005, he was Deputy CEO of Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise. And from 2006 to 2009, he was CEO of Credit Agricole Immobilier. From 2009 to March 2015, he was CEO of Allianz Real Estate France and a member of Allianz Real Estate’s Executive Committee. He was also appointed member of the Management Committee of the Caisse des Depots group. He is a member of RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors).

Victoire Aubry Ms. Victoire Aubry has been Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Finance, Legal, IT, and General Resources at ICADE S.A. since September 1, 2015. After ten years in the Investment Bank Ixis, in 2000 she joined the Finance and Strategy Department of the Caisse des depots group. In September 2005, she became Head of the Performance Management Department at CNP Assurances. In 2012, she became a member of the Executive Committee in charge of Finance, Risk, IT, Procurement and Legal at Compagnie des Alpes. Ms. Aubry holds a Masters degree and a “DESS” postgraduate degree in Finance from Paris Dauphine University, and an Executive MBA from HEC.

Emmanuelle Baboulin Ms. Emmanuelle Baboulin has served as Member of the Executive Committee in charge of the Commercial Property Investment Division at ICADE S.A. since September 2015. She began her career in 1986 at Bateg, a company of the SGE group, as a commercial engineer. In 1990, she joined Sorif, a company of the Vinci group, as Property Development Manager, and later Property Development Director. In 2004, she became Head of the Commercial Real Estate Department and was appointed member of the Management Committee of Vinci Immobilier. She joined Icade in 2008 as Head of Commercial Property Development for the Paris region and became a member of the Management Committee of Icade’s Property Development Division. She is a member of “Club de l’Immobilier” and the Development Committee of the ESTP foundation. Ms. Baboulin is a graduate of Ecole superieure des travaux publics.

Corinne Lemoine Ms. Corinne Lemoine has been Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Human Resources of Icade S.A. since February 1, 2013. She is a graduate of CELSA (1984), part of Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV), and of the Institut de Gestion Sociale (1993). She began her career at Transearch international (1984 to 1986). She then joined Partner consulting Group where she was a consultant (1986 to 1992). In 1992, she joined Scetauroute (Groupe Egis) as officer in charge of recruitment and professional mobility. She became Human Resources Manager at Scetauroute in 1998. Since October 2007, she had been Human Resources Development Manager at Egis SA.

Jean Bensaid Mr. Jean Bensaid serves as Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Development Projects. A graduate of Ecole normale superieure de Cachan and ENSAE (corps of INSEE), Mr. Bensaid began his career as an economist with INSEE before becoming Head of Office of the French Ministry of Finance’s Forecasting Department. Between 1994 and 1997, he was a financial attache to the French Embassy in Washington. In 1997, he joined the office of the Prime Minister as a macroeconomics and taxation advisor. Between 2002 and 2004, he was deputy director for social policies and employment with the Treasury Directorate General of the French Ministry of Finance. He joined the Caisse des Depots group in 2004, as deputy director of the Finance and Strategy Department. In 2008, he was appointed Managing Director of CDC Infrastructure and member of the Management Committee of the Caisse des Depots group. He is an ASC-certified corporate executive (IFA) and has received the title of “Chevalier” in the National Order of Merit.

Marianne de Battisti Ms. Marianne de Battisti is Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Innovation, Communication and Institutional Relations at ICADE SA. Prior to this, she was Head of Key Accounts, Institutional Relations and Communications, Member of the Executive Committee at the Company. She previously served as Director of Communications, Marketing and International Department of Icade SA from 2005. A graduate of the Institut d'Etude Politiques de Paris, Institut d'Etude Politiques de Grenoble and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees, Ms. de Battisti developed a working career with Icade where she successively held the position of Development Manager in Lyon, followed by Branch Manager in Grenoble and Rouen, and Institutional Director for northern France and the Paris Region. At the same time she had management responsibilities in several public/private property companies. In 2001, she took the position of Managing Director of Icade Cites. In 2004, she became a Member of the Executive Committee of Icade SA in charge of marketing and communication. She is also Chairman of Icade Pierre Pour Tous (a development subsidiary dedicated to property ownership in urban renewal areas). In 2005, in addition to her previous positions, Ms. de Battisti was appointed International Director of Icade. In 2012, she became a director of Entreprises & Medias, certified ASC (IFA 2012) and was appointed director of the SCET. She is a member of the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors). In September 2012, Ms. de Battisti was honoured by being appointed a Knight in the National Order of Merit.

Antoine de Chabannes Mr. Antoine de Chabannes has been Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Portfolio Management at ICADE S.A. since November 7, 2016. He started his career in 2004 as an external auditor at Ernst & Young, where he became a senior consultant in 2007, within the Transactions Advisory Services team. In early 2011, he joined the Corporate Finance department of Allianz France. In September 2012, he became Head of Portfolio Management and Corporate Management, and a member of the Executive Committee of Allianz Real Estate France. Mr. de Chabannes is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

Francoise Delettre Ms. Francoise Delettre has been Member of the Executive Committee in charge of the Healthcare Property Investment Division at ICADE S.A. since September 1, 2015. She started her career as a property negotiator in 1976. In 1978 she became Head of Property Management at Sadec (a property development company in the form of a cooperative subsidiary of Credit Agricole). In 1982, she joined the Property Management Department of SCIC, and from 1987 to 1995, she held various positions in the Finance Department of SCIC. In 1995, she was appointed Treasury and Financing Director at Icade, and then Managing Director of Icade Public Property Investment. She became CEO of SIICInvest in 2007. In 2008, she took the position of CEO of Icade Sante. Ms. Delettre holds a Bachelors degree in Law as well as in History and Geography.

Maurice Sissoko Mr. Maurice Sissoko has served as Member of the Executive Committee in charge of the Property Development Division at ICADE SA since July 4, 2016. He was also Director - Representing La Caisse des Depots at the Company. He is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale des Impots Paris, Mr. Sissoko began his career as a tax inspector in the main tax office of Saint-Ouen (1987-1991). He then rose within the tax department where he held the positions of tax inspector in the Department of National and International Audits (1993-1999), then chief inspector, head of the anti-tax fraud division in the Finance Section of the National Department of Tax Investigations (1999-2001). He joined the General Finance Inspectorate in 2001 as Inspector of Finance until 2005, before joining the Savings Funds Department of the CDC where he held the position of Director of Loans and Habitat responsible for financing social housing and large transport infrastructures. He joined Icade at the beginning of February 2008 to head up the Property Services Division.

Cecile Daubignard Ms. Cecile Daubignard serves as Director of Icade S.A. Prior to this, she was Independent Director at the Company. She has been on the Company's Board since June 22, 2012. She is also Member of the Audit, Risk and Sustainable Development Committee. She graduated from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, holds an MBA from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Lyon and obtained a degree from the CEA (Centre d’Etudes Actuarielles). She is a Member of the Institut des Actuaires Francais and started her career at Cabinet Mazars. In 1995, Ms. Daubignard joined Groupama as the head of auditing in Gan's Auditing Department before joining the Health Department as head of accounting and actuaries in 1997. In 1999, Ms. Daubignard joined Groupama SA, where she was, successively, the head of the Financial Engineering Department and the Planning-Budget-Results Department. In 2002, she headed the Group Financial Department's “Opening Up the Capital” project before becoming the Groupama SA CEO's representative in 2005. In January 2008, she was appointed as Group Strategy Director and she joined the General Management Committee of Groupama SA in July 2011.

Eric Donnet Mr. Eric Donnet serves as an Director at Icade S.A. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since July 23, 2014. He is also a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee. Mr. Donnet is a graduate of the Institut Commercial de Nancy business school and holds the title of French Certified Public Accountant (DESCF). He began his career as a management controller with Lyreco in the UK. In 1995, he joined PricewaterhouseCoopers as head of audit and advisory, before returning to Lyreco in France in 1997, where he was Europe business development and acquisitions manager for Lyreco Management. In 2000, he joined the Valeo group as Head of Strategy and Special Projects of Valeo Distribution. In 2002, he joined the GE Real Estate group in Bail Investissement, as a Deputy Director of Bail Investissement Fonciere, CEO of ADDVIM Property Management and Chairman and CEO of Deltis FM. In 2005, he joined AEW Europe (a subsidiary of Natixis Global Asset Management and CDC), as Head of Asset Management Europe, and then as Chief Operating Officer. Since June 3, 2013, Éric Donnet has served as CEO of Groupama Immobilier. He reports directly to Benoit Maes, Group CFO.

Jean-Paul Faugere Mr. Jean-Paul Faugere serves as Board Member of the Board of Icade S.A. He is also a Member of the Company’s Strategy and Investments Committee. He was Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister from 2007 to 2012, after having served as Principal Private Secretary to Francois Fillon (Minister of Social Affairs, Labour and Solidarity, and later Minister of National Education, Higher Education and Research) (2002 – 2005) and as Prefect of the Alsace-Bas Rhin Region (2005- 2007). Since June 29, 2012, he has been the Chairman of the Board of CNP Assurances. Previously, Mr. Faugere held the following main positions or offices: insurance supervisor (1980-1981), Master at the Council of State (1983), reporter for the special pensions appeal commission and central social welfare commission (1983-1986), Master of Request at the Council of State (1986), Government Commissioner to CCAS (1986-1987), Deputy Secretary General of the Council of State (1986-1987), technical advisor to the Minister of Public Works, Housing, Regional Planning and Transport (1987-1988), Government Commissioner to the Administrative Claims Assembly of the Council of State (1988-1990), special advisor to the Administrator General (1990) and the Finance Director (1991-1994) of the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Director of Public Liberties and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of the Interior and Regional Planning (1994-1997), Prefect of Loir et Cher (1997 – 2001), Prefect of Vendee (2001-2002) and Councillor of State (1998). Mr. Faugere is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole Nationale d’Administration.

Virginie Fernandes Ms. Virginie Fernandes has been Director, Representative of Caisse des depots at ICADE SA since September 30, 2016. She began her career in 1998 at EY as a financial auditor. From 2000, she served as financial analyst, first at Oddo Securities and later at Credit Agricole Cheuvreux. She joined the Caisse des depots Group in 2010. She worked in the Finance Department of the Strategic Investment Fund where she is in charge of monitoring strategic holdings. In 2012 she joined the Finance, Strategy and Holdings Division where she served as Head of the Strategic Steering of Subsidiaries and later in 2013 as Head of the Real Estate, Housing and Tourism Division. On January 24, 2017 she was appointed Head of the Group Steering Department within the Finance, Strategy and Holdings Division. Ms. Virginie Fernandes is a graduate of Rouen Business School and Societe Francaise des Analystes Financiers (SFAF).

Benoit Maes Mr. Benoit Maes serves as Director of Icade S.A. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company. He has been on the Company's Board since June 22, 2012. He is also a Member of the Company’s Appointments and Remuneration Committee. A Mining Engineer, he is also a graduate of Institut des Actuaires Francais. He began his career in public administration and was a Representative of the Prefect for the Centre region of France from 1982 until 1985, Secretary General of the Observatoire de l’Energie from 1987 until 1988, and Technical Advisor to the Ministry for the Industry from 1988 until 1990. In 1991, he joined Gan, where he held various roles before being appointed in 2002 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Gan Assurances. In 2005, he joined Groupama SA as Director of Audit and Actuarial Services. In 2007, he became Chief Executive Officer of Gan Assurances. In 2010, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Groupama Gan Vie and Director of Personal Insurances. Since December 2011, he has been the Group Financial Director of Groupama SA.

Olivier Mareuse Mr. Olivier Mareuse has been a Director of Icade S.A. since May 31, 2011. He is also a Member of the Audit, Risk and Sustainable Development Committee. A graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (IEP), former student of the National School of Administration (ENA), Olivier Mareuse began his career in 1988 at the Group Insurance Department of CNP Assurances, as deputy head of the Financial Institutions Department and then as Technical, Administrative and Accounting Director in 1989. In 1991, he was appointed project officer to the CEO, then Director of Strategy, Control and Management of Investor Relations in 1993. Appointed Chief Investment Officer of CNP Assurances in 1999, Olivier Mareuse joined Caisse des Depots in October 2010 as deputy CFO of the Caisse des Depots group. Since December 2010, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of the Caisse des Depots group.

Celine Scemama Ms. Celine Scemama has been a Director of Icade S.A. since April 7, 2011 and is also a Member of the Company's Strategy and Investment Committee. She is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, holds a DESS postgraduate degree in Human Resources and is a member of the French Society of Financial Analysts, SFAF. She joined Caisse des Depots 18 years ago and is currently in charge of the real estate portfolio, forests, capital expenditure and financial holdings within the finance department. Ms. Scemama spent ten years working in the department of structured finance in Paris and New York, where she worked on real estate financing, LBOs, and project and asset financing. She then joined the department of strategy where she worked on a number of strategic investments, including an infrastructure asset portfolio. Ms. Scemama also strategically monitored some of the group’s subsidiaries and shareholdings. She holds several other mandates, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Societe Fonciere Mogador and Director of SITQ Les Tours SA.

Celine Senmartin Ms. Celine Senmartin has been Director at ICADE S.A. since October 19, 2016. She joined Caisse des depots in 2001. After a first professional experience in HR management, she worked, starting in 2005, in the strategy department of the Retirement Division of Caisse des depots as head of the department in charge of institutional relations and governance, before being appointed General Secretary of the ERAFP (Public Service Additional Pension Scheme). She became Advisor (August 2007) to and later Deputy Head (2011) of the Office of the CEO of the Caisse des depots Group. From August 2012 to February 2015 she served as Caisse des depots Picardy Regional Manager. On March 1, 2016, she became Deputy Head of the Network and Territorial Management Department. She was also “Auditeur Jeune” at the Institute of Advanced Studies in National Defence (IHEDN) in 1998 and she has been certified as a company director by the French Institute of Company Directors (2012). She is a graduate of the Bordeaux Institute of Political Studies (IEP).

Franck Silvent Mr. Franck Silvent serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Icade S.A. since April 29, 2015. He is also Member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. Mr. Silvent, an Inspector of Finance and former student of the National School of Administration (ENA), was detached in April 2002 as Deputy Director of Strategy, Finance, Management Control and Accounting at Caisse des Dépôts. From January 2005 to March 2009, he was Director of Finance, Strategy and Development and a member of the Management Board of the Compagnie des Alpes (CDA). In March 2009, he became the Deputy Director of CDA and then Deputy CEO in October 2009. In May 2013, he joined Caisse des Depots as Group Head of the Finance, Strategy and Holdings Division.

Nathalie Tessier Ms. Nathalie Tessier serves as a member of the Board of Directors at Icade S.A. since April 29, 2015. She is a graduate of ISG business school, and holds a postgraduate degree in financial management (CNAM) and real estate management (Nanterre). She began her career in 1983 in an urban planning French semi-public company (SEM) located in the Paris region, and in 1992 she joined Credit Foncier de France as head of the Semi-Public Sector Division. She was also in charge of loans in the Social Housing Department. She joined Caisse des Depots in 1998, where she has the following functions within the management team of the Ile-de-France region: Head of the Semi-Public Sector Division, then Head of the Seine et Marne/Val de Marne area, and later Head of Investment and Deputy Regional Head. In 2007, she left to participate in the creation of Etablissement foncier d’Ile-de-France, as deputy CEO in charge of development. In 2010, she came back to the Regional Division of Caisse des Depots as Deputy Regional Head, in charge, among others, of the Greater Paris project. Since January 2013, she has been the General Secretary of the Supervisory Board of Caisse des Depots.

Marie-Christine Lambert Ms. Marie-Christine Lambert has been an Independent Director of Icade S.A. since December 6, 2011 and is also a Member of the Company's Audit, Risk Management and Sustainable Development Committee. She is a Finance graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Dijon and has been Group Financial Controller at France Telecom/Orange since 2008. After joining France Telecom in 1992, she served successively as Finance Director of the IT subsidiaries, Finance Director of cell phones in France, Chief Financial Officer of the Orange division (the Group's cell phone arm) and then Director of Finance and Operations Management in France (landlines and cell phones). Ms. Lambert began her career in 1975 in a French subsidiary of ITT, then worked in operational finance in industry, services and telecommunications. She also holds other mandates, including Director of Orange France and Member of the Supervisory Board of Telekomunikacja Polska.

Florence Peronnau Ms. Florence Peronnau has been Independent Director at ICADE S.A. since May 23, 2016. She is Chairman of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, as well as Member of the Strategy and Investment Committee. After studying economics (bachelor’s degree in economics from Paris X, degree in finance-economics from the Paris Institute of Political Studies) she spent the first part of her career working for several major institutional investors: 1982-1990: AGP Compagnie du Midi – AXA, real estate investments; 1990-1993: CPII Promotion Immobilicre – development of property projects and sales to investors; 1993-1997: SECL-UAP – Banque Worms – asset valuation and management; 1997-2004: AGF (Allianz group) – strategy and transformations, construction project management. In 2006 she joined the Sanofi group to set up the Group Real Estate Department and as such switched to the “users” side. Once the Corporate organisation was implemented at the national and international levels, she rolled out the “office space” and “green buildings” internal policies, in line with the group’s strategic guidelines. She completed several major real estate projects in France and abroad, including the Group’s global headquarters (2012) and new business campuses (Paris and Lyon in 2015) to address the changes in work and management practices. Since January 19, 2015 she sits on the French State Real Estate Board as a qualified person. In 2017 she opened Pollen RE, a real estate strategy consulting firm dedicated to “Users”.

Georges Ralli Mr. Georges Ralli has been Independent Director at ICADE S.A. since May 23, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Audit, Risk and Sustainable Development Committee, as well as Member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee at the Company. He joined Credit Lyonnais in 1970 where he held various positions until 1981 (General Accounting Research Department, in charge of monitoring regulatory ratios and consolidation procedures for the Group – Alsace Regional Department, in charge of corporate clients – Financial Affairs Department responsible for the primary equity market business). In 1982 he became Secretary of the Savings Development and Protection Commission. From 1982 to 1985, he headed the Financial Negotiations department of Credit du Nord (primary equity and bond markets, mergers and acquisitions, proprietary investments). In 1986 he joined Lazard in Paris to develop its primary equity markets activity. In 1989 he moved to the mergers and acquisitions department. He became managing partner in 1993 and was appointed as Co-Head of Lazard LLC’s mergers and acquisitions in 1999. From 2000 to 2010, he was Managing Director and Deputy Chairman of the Lazard LLC Executive Committee (USA). He simultaneously headed the French branch until 2010. In 2010 he resigned his executive position but until 2012 he remained Chairman of the European mergers and acquisitions activities and Chairman of the European asset management and private banking activities. In 2013, he created IPF Partners, an investment fund dedicated to the healthcare sector which invests in biotech, medtech, diagnostics and vaccines companies through structured loans. He is currently Partner and Managing Director of IPF Partners. He holds a “DESS” postgraduate degree in Banking and Finance from Paris-V University, a Finance and Economics degree from the Paris Institute of Political Studies and a degree from the Institut commercial de Nancy business school.