ICBC Turkey Bank AS (ICBCT.IS)

Name Description

Gulden Akdemir Ms. Gulden Akdemir is Vice General Manager of Financial Affairs of Tekstil Bankasi AS. She also serves as Member of the Bank's Corporate Governance Committee, effective June 6, 2011. She graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Management in 1989. She started her career in 1989 as an Audit.

Ayperi Uras Ms. Ayperi G. Uras served as Vice General Manager of Information Technologies and Operations at Tekstil Bankasi AS. She graduated from Anadolu Universitesi Department of Cinema and Television in 1983 and obtained her Masters degree from Istanbul Universitesi Department of Journalism and Public Relations in 1986. She started her banking career in 1985 in a private bank and joined the Company in February 2012.

D. Halit Dover Mr. D. Halit Dover has been performing as Vice General Manager of the Foreign Relations Group of Tekstil Bankasi A.S. since January 4, 2005. He joined the Bank as Head of International Relations in 2000. Before joining Tekstil Bankasi A.S., he worked in Gold Fields Training Services (Pty) Ltd. and Kloof Gold Mining Co. Ltd. in Africa as Engineer between 1990 and 1992. He also worked in Pamukbank in various managerial positions between 1993 and 2000. Mr. Dover graduated from the Mining Faculty of Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1988, and later received a Masters degree in Mining Engineering from the same university.

Bozok Evrenosoglu Mr. Bozok Evrenosoglu is performing as Vice General Manager of Tekstil Bankasi A.S., responsible for Credits. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi with Major in Economics in 1983. He started his career in the same year at Pamukbank Supervisory Board. He joined Tekstil Bankasi A.S. in 1990 as Vice Manager of Izmir Branch. He then performed as Izmir Branch Manager of Kocbank between 1995 and 1998, as Aegean Regional Manager of Egebank between 1998 and 2000, as Izmir Branch Manager of Ulusalbank between 2000 and 2001, Aegean Regional Manager of Egsbank in 2001, as Izmir Branch Manager of Turk Ekonomi Bankasi between 2001 and 2004 and as Izmir Branch Manager of Disbank between 2004 and 2005.

Basbug Samancioglu Mr. Basbug Y. Samancioglu joined Tekstil Bankasi A.S. as Vice General Manager of the Corporate and Commercial Banking Group in June 2006, and has been performing in this position since then. He began his banking career in Iktisat Bankasi as Corporate Marketing Officer, and later worked as Branch Manager of Korfezbank. In 1996, he worked as Branch Manager in Demirbank, and later, served in several managerial positions until 2000, including Corporate Banking Group Manager, and Vice General Manager of Corporate and Commercial Banking. Mr. Samancioglu acted as Director of Iktisat Bankasi, HSBC Yatirim ve Menkul Degerler and Oyakbank between 2000 and 2004. He worked in BankEuropa as Commercial Finance Director from 2004, until he joined Tekstil Bankasi A.S. Mr. Samancioglu graduated from Bogazici Universitesi in 1986.