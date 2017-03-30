ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)

Name Description

Mahendra Sharma Mr. Mahendra Kumar Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of ICICI Bank Limited. He retired in May ’07 as the Vice-Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited. As Vice Chairman he had responsibility for H.R, Legal & Secretarial, Corporate Affairs, Corporate Communications, Corporate Real Estate functions and New Ventures, Plantations & Export businesses of the Company. Additionally he handled M&A activities relating to acquisition of companies in the food & beverages segment as well as disposal of business in the fields of animal & poultry feeds, dairy, tea plantation, etc. During 2004-2006 he chaired the four Member National Management Committee of the Company with two Managing Directors and the Finance Director being the other three members. He displays passion for ensuring highest standards of Corporate Governance and adherence to responsible and ethical conduct in all aspects of business operations. He holds Bachelors Degree in Arts and Bachelors of Law Degree from Canning College University of Lucknow. He completed Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from Department of Business Management, University of Delhi and Diploma in Labour Laws from Indian Law Institute, Delhi. In 1999 he was nominated to attend Advance Management Programme at Harvard Business School. After a six-year stint in DCM Limited, he joined Hindustan Lever Limited in 1974 as Legal Manager and handled Legal & Secretarial work in diverse areas. He joined the Management Committee of HUL in April 1990 as Vice President, Legal & Secretarial and was inducted into the Board of Hindustan Unilever Limited in August 1995 as a Wholetime Director and served as the Vice Chairman from April 2000 till his retirement in May’07. He also served as a non-executive Chairman of Unilever Nepal Limited and was a director of ICICI Bank Limited between 2003 to 2011. Mr. Sharma is currently Non Executive Chairman of ICICI Bank Limited, an Independent Director of Wipro Limited, Asian Paints Limited and Blue Star Limited.

Chanda Kochhar Ms. Chanda D. Kochhar BA, MMS, ICWAI, is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director of ICICI Bank Limited. She is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICICI Bank Limited, India’s largest private sector bank. She is widely recognised for her role in shaping the retail banking sector in India and for her leadership of the ICICI Group, as well as her contributions to various forums in India and globally. Ms. Kochhar began her career, with erstwhile ICICI Limited in 1984 and was elevated to the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank in 2001. She was instrumental in establishing ICICI Bank during the 1990s, and subsequently headed the infrastructure finance and corporate banking business in ICICI Limited. In 2000, she took on the challenge of building the nascent retail business, with strong focus on technology, innovation, process reengineering and expansion of distribution and scale. The Bank achieved a leadership position in this business. During 2006-2007, she successfully led the Bank’s corporate and international banking businesses during a period of heightened activity and global expansion by Indian companies. From 2007 to 2009, she was the Joint Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer during a critical period of rapid change in the global financial landscape. She was elevated as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Bank in 2009 and is responsible for the Bank’s diverse operations in India and overseas. She also chairs the boards of the Bank’s principal subsidiaries, which include India’s leading private sector life and general insurance companies. In addition to her responsibilities at the ICICI Group, Ms. Kochhar is a member of the India – Japan Business Leaders Forum and the US-India CEO Forum. She is currently the President of the International Monetary Conference, an organization that annually brings together the chief executives of approximately 70 of the world’s largest financial institutions from 30 countries, along with officials from government institutions.

Parameswaran Sanker Shri. Parameswaran Sanker is Company Secretary, Senior General Manager (Legal) of the Company. He was Compliance Officer of ICICI Bank Limited. He is Senior General Manager and Head, Corporate Legal Group.

Anup Bagchi Mr. Anup Bagchi is Executive Director of the Company, effective February 01, 2017. He is presently Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Securities Limited. Mr. Bagchi joined ICICI Limited in 1992. Over the last 24 years, he has worked in key positions in the ICICI Group in the areas of retail banking, corporate and investment banking and treasury. He was appointed as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Securities in May 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Bagchi was an Executive Director at ICICI Securities. During his tenure at ICICI Securities, he has led the growth and development of the retail and institutional broking, retail financial product distribution, wealth management and corporate finance businesses. Mr. Bagchi has deep experience in retail financial services and technology. He has successfully leveraged technology in creating value for the ICICI Group as well as retail and corporate & institutional clients. He led the development of the online trading platform (icicidirect.com); the development of the internet banking platform at ICICI Bank; and the growth of the retail liabilities & third party product distribution businesses at ICICI Bank. Today icicidirect.com is India’s leading on-line retail broking platform, combining scale and profitability.

Vijay Chandok Mr. Vijay Chandok is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the ICICI Group in 1993. In his 23 years with the ICICI Group, he has worked in corporate banking, prior to leading the SME business and the International Banking Group. He was also the Head of ICICI Bank’s Retail Assets and Rural & Agri Banking Group and Vice Chairman of ICICI Home Finance Company Limited in 2008-2009. He also led the integration of the erstwhile Sangli Bank with ICICI Bank. He is on the Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, ICICI Investment Management Company Limited, ICICI Bank UK PLC and ICICI Bank Canada. He also chairs the ICICI Investment Management Company which manages the Emerging India Fund and Private Equity Fund, aimed at the SME segment. Under Mr. Chandok’s leadership, ICICI Bank has won awards for being India’s Best Bank in SME financing (private sector) in 2008 (by Dun & Bradstreet) and the Asian Banker Award for Excellence in SME Banking in Asia Pacific, Central Asia and Gulf Region in 2009. In the International Banking space (IBG), Mr. Chandok has been focusing on strengthening the Bank’s franchise across overseas locations (16 locations including subsidiaries in UK & Canada) through leveraging the economic corridors between India and the rest of the world, initiating and developing banking relationships with MNC corporates and building a stable and diversified international funding base. During his tenure, IBG has won several awards including The Best Borrower from India by Finance Asia for four consecutive years (2012 -2015) & Dun & Bradstreet’s Best Bank in Private sector for International Business Development consecutively for five years (2011 to 2015). Mr. Chandok holds a Master’s degree in Management Studies from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi (formerly IT-BHU). Mr. Chandok is responsible for the SME business.

N. S. Kannan Mr. N. S. Kannan, BE, PGDM, CFA, is Executive Director of ICICI Bank Limited. His responsibilities include Finance, Treasury, Corporate Legal, Operations, Risk Management, Secretarial, Corporate Communications, Corporate Branding and Strategic Solutions Group. He also has the responsibility for day-to-day administration of the Compliance and Internal Audit functions. Additionally, the President of ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, also reports to Mr. Kannan. Mr. Kannan has been with the ICICI group for 25 years. He joined the group as a project officer. During his tenure at the ICICI group, he also handled Project Finance, Infrastructure Finance, Structured Finance and Treasury functions. Mr. Kannan was Executive Director & CFO of ICICI Bank from May 1, 2009 to October 25, 2013. Prior to this, he was Executive Director of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Before his tenure at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Mr. Kannan was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ICICI Bank. Mr. Kannan is a postgraduate in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore with a gold medal for best all-round performance. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India and an Honours graduate in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology (formerly Regional Engineering College), Tiruchirappalli. In 2015, Mr. Kannan was inducted as a member of the CFO Hall of Fame by CFO India publication for an exemplary career and contribution to the world of finance. In 2013, he was voted the Best CFO in India in a poll conducted by Finance Asia. In 2012 & 2013, he was awarded the Best CFO in the Indian banking/financial services sector at the CNBC TV 18 CFO Awards.

Vishakha Mulye Ms. Vishakha V. Mulye is Executive Director of the Company. She is presently the head of Wholesale Banking Group. Ms. Mulye, is a qualified Chartered Accountant, joined the ICICI Group in 1993, and carries vast experience in the areas of strategy, treasury & markets, proprietary equity investing and management of long-term equity investments, structured finance, management of special assets and corporate & project finance. She led the team that planned and executed the merger of ICICI and ICICI Bank in 2002. From 2002 to 2005, she was responsible for the Bank's structured finance and global markets businesses, and its financial institutions relationships. From 2005 to 2007, Ms. Mulye was the Group Chief Financial Officer of ICICI Bank. She was elevated to the Board of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company in 2007. In 2009, she assumed leadership of ICICI Venture Funds Management Company as its Managing Director & CEO. She is also a member of the Aspen Institute for 'India Leadership Initiative'. Ms. Mulye was selected as 'Young Global Leader' for the year 2007 by World Economic Forum. She was featured in the list of 'Most Powerful Women in Indian Business' by Business Today in 2011. She received the India CFO Award in 2006 from IMA for 'excellence in finance in a large corporate' and CA Corporate Leader Award in 2008 from ICAI. In February 2012, she received the GR8! Women awards from ITA for her contribution as "an Eminent Personality in the field of Banking".

Balachander Prasanna Mr. Balachander Prasanna is Group Executive of the Company. He is Managing Director & CEO, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited (I-Sec PD), Mr. Prasanna has been with the ICICI Group since 1993 and has been the Managing Director & CEO of I-Sec PD since 2008. Under his leadership, the company has established a leading presence in the fixed income markets. In order for I-Sec PD to continue to have the benefit of his experience and guidance, the Board of Directors of I-Sec PD at its meeting today, has appointed Mr. B. Prasanna as non-executive Vice Chairman of I-Sec PD effective November 1, 2016.

Amit Agrawal Mr. Amit Agrawal is Government Nominee Non-Executive Director of the company. He is a member of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), currently serving as Joint Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, since joining the IAS in 1993, he has served in senior administrative and policy-making positions in both Government of India and the State Governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Mr Agrawal's experience in apex public policy-making and public administration positions at the national and state levels has been broadly in the areas of finance, technology, innovation and technical education. Prior to his present assignment, Mr Agrawal was Finance Secretary and Commercial Tax Secretary to the State Government of Chhattisgarh. His earlier charges include that of the State Technical Education & Manpower Planning Secretary in Chhattisgarh; Adviser and Director in the Office of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council; Officer on Special Duty with the Chairman of the National Innovation Council; Director and Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office; and MD/Head of the State agencies for IT & Biotechnology, Infrastructure Development, Institutional Finance and Watershed Development in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Prior to these, he served with distinction in the district administration as District Collector and as CEO of District Panchayat. As the State Finance Secretary in Chhattisgarh, Mr Agrawal was administratively responsible for the sharpest fiscal correction in the State's history, which was reflected in Reserve Bank of India's annual survey of state finances in terms of the state being the best nationally in terms of debt burden, interest servicing, developmental expenditure and social expenditure, while being FRBM-compliant and revenue account surplus and registering significant up-ticks in capital expenditure and additional revenue mobilisation.

Dileep Choksi Mr. Dileep C. Choksi is Non-Executive Independent Director of ICICI Bank Limited. He is a qualified chartered accountant and has over 35 years of professional experience. He was formerly the Joint Managing Partner of Deloitte in India. In addition to tax and commercial law, his areas of practice have included the audit & assurance functions. In the field of banking, he has held the positions of director and member of advisory boards. He has dealt with multinational corporations and leading national enterprises. He is presently a non-executive Director of two subsidiary companies of ICICI Bank - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited and ICICI Home Finance Company Limited.

Homi Khusrokhan Mr. Homi Rustam Khusrokhan is Non-Executive Independent Director of ICICI Bank Limited. He was first appointed on the Board of ICICI Bank Limited effective January 21, 2010. He retired as the Managing Director of Tata Chemicals Limited in 2008. He has over 40 years experience in the corporate sector. He has earlier been the Managing Director of Tata Tea Limited and Glaxo India Limited. He has experience and expertise in agriculture related businesses, international business and mergers & acquisitions.

Tushaar Shah Dr. Tushaar Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of the ICICI Bank Limited. Dr. Shah is a Senior Fellow of the Colombo-based International Water Management Institute, and works out of Anand in Gujarat, western India. He is an economist and public policy specialist and was formerly the Director of the Institute of Rural Management at Anand in India. He has over 30 years of experience and has done extensive research in water institutions and policies. He was honored with the Outstanding Scientist award of the Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) in 2002. His most recent publication is "Taming the Anarchy: Groundwater Governance in South Asia" published by the Resources for the Future Press, Washington.

Vijay Sharma Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma is Non-Executive Independent Director of ICICI Bank Limited. He has serves as Managing Director of the Life Insurance Corporation of India. effective March 6, 2014. Mr. V. K. Sharma is the Managing Director of LIC effective November 1, 2013 prior to which he was the Managing Director & CEO of LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL). He has been associated with LIC since 1981. Mr. Sharma is presently on the boards of LIC Pension Fund, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited, ACC Limited and LIC (International) B.S.C. Bahrain. With his focused leadership proficient in invigorating staff performance, reorganizing teams and developing talent, LIC HFL maintained its growth momentum despite volatile markets and adverse macro-economic conditions.