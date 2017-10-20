Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX)

Name Description

Rufino Vigil Gonzalez Eng. Rufino Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since 1991. Since 1973, he has been Chief Executive Officer for a group of companies related with steel. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.

Sergio Vigil Gonzalez Mr. Sergio Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is Public Accountant.

Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra Ms. Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra serves as Chief Financial Officer of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Luis Garcia Limon Eng. Luis Garcia Limon serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Simec, a subsidiary company of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez Mr. Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He was on the Company's Board of Directors from 1991 till 2011 and was appointed to Chief Operating Officer post in 2004. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of manufacturing companies of steel pipe since 1976. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.

Raul Vigil Gonzalez Mr. Raul Vigil Gonzalez serves as General Director of Matamoros Division of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He was on the Company's Board from 1991 to 2011. Since 1992, he has been Chief Executive Officer of a steel company. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of a steel distribution company and acts as Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.

Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman Mr. Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2002. He has been on the Company's Board . He is Independent Lawyer, who specializes in Civil Affairs. Moreover, he acts as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec SAB de CV.

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1991. Since 1978, he has been Corporate Director of Taxation and Board Member of a group of restaurants. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V. He holds degree in Law and Accounting, both from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).