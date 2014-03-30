India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)

Shri. N. Srinivasan serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the India Cements Limited. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Non-Executive Director, Managing Director of India Cements Ltd. Shri. N. Srinivasan was the Sheriff of Madras for two terms (1989-91). Over the last decade and a half, he has been the President of the Cement Manufacturers' Association for five terms (1991-94) & (2004-06) and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCBM) for four terms (1991-93) & (2004-06). He was also the Chairman of Development Council for Cement Industry (DCCI) constituted by the Government of India for two terms (1992-96). Shri N.Srinivasan was also the President of The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two terms (1996-98). During the year 2000-2001, Shri N.Srinivasan was President of the All India Organisation of Employers. He was also an active Member of the Prime Minister's High Profile Council of Trade and Industry (1996-2001). He holds a B.Sc. (Tech.) from Madras University and Post Graduate in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, U.S.A. Mr. Srinivasan is Chairman of the QIP Committee of the Board of Directors. He was also the President of the All India Chess Federation. During 2009, a Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Shri.N.Srinivasan by TIECON and a Degree of Doctor of Literature (HonorisCausa) was conferred on him by the Tamil Nadu Physical Education & Sports University, Chennai, during 2011. He holds B.Com., F.C.A. He has served as Director of Ador Fontech Limited, Best & Crompton Engg. Limited, Mcdowell Holdings Limited, Redington (India) Limited, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Co. Limited.