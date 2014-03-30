Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
113.60INR
19 Oct 2017
113.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.22%)
Rs-0.25 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs113.85
Rs113.85
Open
Rs114.90
Rs114.90
Day's High
Rs115.85
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.30
Rs110.30
Volume
585,796
585,796
Avg. Vol
1,759,017
1,759,017
52-wk High
Rs210.05
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70
Rs93.70
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Jain
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dilip Ghorawat
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amruta Avasare
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mohit Jain
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Kailash Lalpuria
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Kamal Mitra
|2008
|Director - Works, Executive Director
|
Vaijayanti Pandit
|2013
|Additional Director
|
R. Anand
|79
|1996
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Sushil Jiwarajka
|46
|1999
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Prem Malik
|73
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
P. Shah
|88
|1992
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Dilip Thakkar
|80
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Anil Jain
|Shri. Anil Kumar Jain is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Managing Director of Indo Count Industries Limited. He is experienced in Textiles, Electronics and Finance. After implementation of first phase of Spinning Division comprising 26208 spindles during 1991, Mr. Jain undertook expansion of capacity from time to time to bring up to the present level of 59520 spindles.
|
Dilip Ghorawat
|
Amruta Avasare
|Ms. Amruta Avasare has been appointed as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. She is a qualified Company Secretary and member the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
|
Mohit Jain
|
Kailash Lalpuria
|Mr. Kailash R Lalpuria is an Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and is associated with Textile industry for 27 years.
|
Kamal Mitra
|Shri. Kamal Mitra is Director - Works, Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Mitra, holds a Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering and has experience for 33 years in the textile industry. Mr. Mitra has been associated with the Company since December, 2003 and has been appointed on the Board of the Company since 1st October 2008.
|
Vaijayanti Pandit
|
R. Anand
|Shri. R. Anand is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Anand, is a Science graduate and is associated with Textile industry for about 42 years.
|
Sushil Jiwarajka
|Shri. Sushil Kumar Jiwarajka is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and has experience in Business Administration for more than 31 years.
|
Prem Malik
|Shri. Prem S. Malik is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Malik is an M.A. (Master of Arts) and possesses experience in the Textile field and has been on the Board of the Company since 30-10-2009. He is Director of a) Spentex Industries Ltd., b) GTN Textile Industries Ltd., c) Gyscoal Alloys Ltd., d) Smilesville Care Pvt Ltd., e) Alder Trading Co. Pvt Ltd., f) CLC Textiles Park Pvt. Ltd., g) Cotton Association of India, h) Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, i) Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotions Council of India (SRTEPC), j) Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA).
|
P. Shah
|Shri. P. N. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Account and is specialized in accounting, audit and taxation. He serves as Director of R I. Industries Ltd., Secure Meters Ltd., Taparia Tools Ltd., Lipi Data Systems Ltd., Wolkem India Ltd., LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd., Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd.
|
Dilip Thakkar
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Anil Jain
|58,251,000
|
Dilip Ghorawat
|--
|
Amruta Avasare
|--
|
Mohit Jain
|--
|
Kailash Lalpuria
|4,347,000
|
Kamal Mitra
|1,502,000
|
Vaijayanti Pandit
|--
|
R. Anand
|--
|
Sushil Jiwarajka
|--
|
Prem Malik
|--
|
P. Shah
|--
|
Dilip Thakkar
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Anil Jain
|0
|0
|
Dilip Ghorawat
|0
|0
|
Amruta Avasare
|0
|0
|
Mohit Jain
|0
|0
|
Kailash Lalpuria
|0
|0
|
Kamal Mitra
|0
|0
|
Vaijayanti Pandit
|0
|0
|
R. Anand
|0
|0
|
Sushil Jiwarajka
|0
|0
|
Prem Malik
|0
|0
|
P. Shah
|0
|0
|
Dilip Thakkar
|0
|0