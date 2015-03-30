ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)

Name Description

Arun Duggal Mr. Arun Duggal has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective January 29, 2015. Mr. Duggal is Chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Centre for Corporate Governance focused on enhancing Corporate Governance in India through multiple programs including a Mentorship initiative to get more women on Corporate Boards. He is also a Visiting Professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he teaches a course on Venture Capital, Private Equity and Business Ethics. He is an experienced international Banker and has advised companies and financial institutions on Financial Strategy, M&A and Capital Raising. Mr. Arun Duggal is Chairman of Board of Directors of International Asset Reconstruction Company. He is on the Boards of Directors of Sanlam Life Insurance, South Africa, ITC Limited, Jubilant Energy, Netherlands (Chairman Audit Committee), Info Edge (Chairman Audit Committee), Dish TV, and Adani Port. He is a member of the Investment Committee of Axis Private Equity. Mr. Duggal is involved in several initiatives in social and education sectors. He is Senior Advisor, Asia Pacific for Transparency International, Berlin devoted to create change towards a World free of Corruption. He was erstwhile Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce, India. He was on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Bank Management. Mr. Duggal had a 26 years career with Bank of America, mostly in the U.S., Hong Kong and Japan. His last assignment was as Chief Executive of Bank of America in India from 1998 to 2001. A Mechanical Engineer from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Mr. Duggal holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (recipient of Distinguished Alumnus Award).

Naresh Takkar Mr. Naresh Takkar is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of ICRA Limited since July 2011. Prior to holding this position he was Joint Managing Director & Chief Rating Officer of ICRA. He is also a Director of ICRA Techno Analytics Limited, ICRA Online Limited, ICRA Lanka Limited and of ICRA Nepal Limited. Besides, he is the Vice-Chairman of Association of Credit Rating Agencies in Asia (ACRAA). He joined ICRA as an analyst in 1991. Before joining ICRA, he was with Tata Consultancy Services for three years in the System Consulting Division. Mr. Takkar is a Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi.

Jayanta Chatterjee Mr. Jayanta Chatterjee is Senior Group Vice President of ICRA Limited since 2007. He is responsible for credit rating of debt instruments with primary focus on corporate sector and infrastructure projects. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology specializing in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management specializing in Finance/Marketing from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Mr. Chatterjee has an aggregate work experience of 18 years out of which he has been associated with the Company for a period of 11 years. Prior to joining the Company he was employed as Deputy Manager, Tata Steel Limited. He joined the Company on March 1, 1995.

Anjan Ghosh Mr. Anjan Deb Ghosh is Senior Group Vice President, Chief Rating Officer of ICRA Limited since 2013. He is a member of the rating committee of the Company. He is responsible for ratings in the energy sector (including power, oil and gas) and for conceptualizing and launch of corporate governance ratings product. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology specializing in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. Mr. Ghosh has an aggregate work experience of 17 years out of which he has been associated with the Company for a period of 13 years. Prior to joining the Company he was employed as Deputy Manager, Tata Steel Limited and has also served on deputation at the London office of Moody’s Investors Service.

Subrata Ray Mr. Subrata Ray is Senior Group Vice-President of ICRA Limited since 2011. He holds a bachelors degree in technology specialising in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jadavpur University, Calcutta and holds a Fellowship in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. He holds the CFA charter awarded by CFA Institute, USA. He was awarded the Financial Risk Manager charter by the Global Association of Risk Professionals. Mr. Ray has an aggregate work experience of 16 years out of which he has been associated with the Company for a total period of eight years. Prior to joining the company he was heading the equity research division of DBS Capital Trust Securities India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of DBS Securities Holdings of Singapore.

L. Shivakumar Mr. L. Shivakumar is Senior Group Vice President of ICRA Limited since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Mr. Shivakumar has an aggregate work experience of 16 years out of which he has been associated with the Company for a period of 12 years. Prior to joining the Company he was employed as a Consultant in A.F. Fergusson & Co.

Simon Hastilow Mr. Simon Richard Hastilow is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of ICRA Limited. He is a Managing Director and the Global Head of Relationship Management of Moody’s Investors Service. Mr. Simon Hastilow graduated from City of London Polytecnic in London. He worked for 10 years in London-based marketing and advertising companies, and then for 10 years at Thomson Reuters in various marketing, sales and business management roles. He joined Moody’s in 2011 in his current role.

Thomas Keller Mr. Thomas John Keller, Jr. is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of ICRA Limited. He is a graduate from the University of Rhode Island and holds a BBA degree in Finance. He also holds a MBA degree from Iona College. He has over 23 years of professional experience. Mr. Keller, Jr. has worked at Chemical Bank and Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company before joining the Moody’s Group in 1992. His vast experience covers a broad range of sectors, including high grade corporate, and high yield industrials and financial services. He has worked in Tokyo for five years, first as the Managing Director of the ratings group and then as the Representative Director of Moody’s Japan K.K. Presently, Mr. Keller, Jr. is the Group Managing Director responsible for offices and ratings of the Moody’s Group in Asia Pacific. He joined the Board on May 9, 2006.

Min Ye Dr. Min Ye is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of ICRA Limited since 2013. He is the Managing Director and the Regional Head of Moody’s Asia Pacific. He is responsible for formulating business growth initiatives, budgeting and planning, managing Moody’s offices and affiliate relations, and monitoring the regulatory environment in the Asia Pacific region. Earlier, he was the Managing Director and the Country Manager for Moody’s China, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co. Ltd., a Moody’s affiliate in China. Dr. Min Ye, who joined Moody’s as a Senior Analyst and Vice President in 1994, has also worked as the Managing Director of the Structured Finance Group for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) in Hong Kong. Dr. Min Ye has a BE and an ME in Electrical Engineering from the Tsinghua University in Beijing. He also has a Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the Carnegie Mellon University, USA.

Ranjana Agarwal Ms. Ranjana Agarwal is an independent director on the board of ICRA Limited since November 2014. She chairs their Audit and CSR committees. Ms Agarwal has over 30 years of experience in audit, tax and related services. She is the Founder and Managing partner of Vaish & Associates, Chartered Accountants and earlier managed the Deloitte Haskins & Sells practice in Delhi up to 2000. She is also on the boards of KDDL Limited and Shubham Housing Development Co. Pvt. Ltd. and Indo Rama Synthetic (India) Ltd. She was the National President of the women wing of FICCI the Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce. She also heads the India chapter of Women Corporate Directors, USA. Ms Agarwal is a graduate in Economics from LSR, Delhi University and CA training from Price Waterhouse Coopers. She is also a trustee of two non profits, and recipient of the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini award for professional excellence.