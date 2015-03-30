IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

Name Description

Vinod Rai Mr. Vinod Rai serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Additional Independent Director of the Company. An officer of the Indian Administrative Services (batch of 1972), Mr. Rai holds a Masters degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics and a Masters degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, U.S.A. Mr. Rai has held senior posts with the State Government of Kerala and the Government of India. Prior to his present posting in the Banking Division, Government of India, he was Principal Secretary (Finance), Government of Kerala. Mr. Rai has been nominated as a Director by the Government of India.

Gautam Kaji Mr. Gautam S. Kaji is Additional Independent Director of IDFC Limited. In a career spanning almost 30 years in economic and development policy formulation and implementation with the World Bank, Mr. Kaji played a key role in helping the institution meet the development needs of its more than 180 member nations. In the process, he earned a worldwide reputation as a leading expert on global economic and financial issues. Earlier, Mr. Kaji served in various senior managerial positions with the Bank - including in Africa, Europe and the Middle East and as Director for Human Resources. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director in 1994, he was the Bank’s Vice President for Operations in East Asia and the Pacific - a region with which he was closely involved for well over a decade. He is a Member of the Board of several companies, including the Cabot Corp etc. He has an MBA from the Wharton School of Finance.

Surinder Kohli Mr. Surinder Singh Kohli is Independent Director of IDFC Limited. Till recently, Mr. Kohli was Chairman & Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a wholly Government of India owned company engaged in the promotion and development of infrastructure.

Marianne Okland Ms. Marianne Okland is Independent Director of IDFC Limited. She is a Norwegian national, currently holds the position of Non Executive Director of Islandsbanki. She chairs the Board's Risk Committee and is a member of the Board's Audit Committtee. She is also a Managing Director of Avista Partners, a London-based consulting firm specialising in advisory and capital raising. She has spent most of her career in banking, dealing with debt financing in various positions at JP Morgan and Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) focusing on Nordic debt origination and structuring. She is also familiar with the consulting business from her work at Marsoft Limited, a Boston-, Oslo- and London-based consulting firm specialising in shipping investments. Ms. Økland holds a Master of Science degree in Finance and Economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration where she worked as a researcher and taught Mathematics.