Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)

Name Description

Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez Mr. Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Indra Sistemas, S.A. He has worked in different companies and financial institutions. Between 2011 and 2014 he was the CEO of Grupo Prisa. Between 2005 and 2011 he was CEO at Credit Suisse in Spain and Portugal. He was Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Telefonica in 2000-2003. He has financial experience as Managing Director and Treasurer at JP Morgan in Spain, where we worked for ten years before joining Telefonica. He is currently a member of Boards of Directors of Ence. He graduated in Law and Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Javier de Andres Gonzalez Mr. Javier de Andres Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Indra Sistemas S.A. He became Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member of the Company's Board on June 21, 2011. Previously, he was Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company from January 2011 to June 21, 2011, and acted as Managing Director of the Company until January 2011. He is Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee. He started his professional career in the actual Fujitsu SA Espana, having held different responsibilities in the financial area and later becoming Economic and Financial Director. He was also Economic and Finance Director of Tupperware Iberica SA and Cyanamid Iberica SA Wyeth Orfi. Currently, he is Board Member of Indra Sistemas Portugal S.A. He holds a degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from Instituto de Estudios Speriores de la Empresa (IESE).

Daniel Garcia-Pita Peman Mr. Daniel Garcia-Pita Peman serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board at Indra Sistemas, S.A. since June 26, 2009. He has held these posts since June 25, 2009. Prior to that, he acted as Non-Member Secretary of the Company's Board of Directors. Moreover, he acted as Member of the Delegated Committee within the Company till October 31, 2013. He has developed his professional career at the law firm J&A Garrigues, where he joined in 1969 and where he was Managing Partner. He specializes in Corporate Law and Financial Market Regulations and has been Professor of Corporate Law at Universidad Central de Madrid and Deputy of the Governing Assembly of the Madrid’s Bar Association. Currently, he acts as Chairman of the Board of Banco Inversis SA and Board Member of Cibeles Caja Madrid SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law.

Javier Lazaro Rodriguez Mr. Javier Lazaro Rodriguez serves as Chief Financial Officer of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since November 2015. He began his career at McKinsey & Co in 1994, where he worked as financial analyst. In 1998 he joined Goldman Sachs in London, where he held various positions. In 2006 he joined Credit Suisse where he held different positions until he was appointed Managing Director of Investment Banking for Spain and Portugal. Finally, in 2012 he joined Prisa as CFO until November 2015. He graduated in Telecommunications Engineering from Madrid´s Polytechnic University (Universidad Politecnica de Madrid), and holds an MBA from New York´s Columbia University.

Jose Cabello Mr. Jose Cabello has served as General Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since January 2013. He is responsible for public administration and health, industry and commerce, and financial services and electoral processes businesses. He has held various responsibilities in companies in the Information Technologies field. He joined Indra in 2000 as Large Accounts Manager for the Finance and Insurance market. In 2004 he was appointed Director of Banking Operations, taking over responsibility for the financial market in 2008. A year later he was appointed President & COO of Indra BMB and in January 2011 he also became responsible for Financial Services. In January 2013 he was appointed Deputy Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Public Administration and Healthcare, Industry and Commerce, Electoral Processes and Financial Services markets He holds a Bachelors degree in Physical Sciences and a Masters of Business Administration.

Rafael Gallego Carbonell Mr. Rafael Gallego Carbonell serves as General Director, Responsible for Management of European Programs of Indra Sistemas, S.A. He began his professional career at CSIC and since 1980, he has been developing his whole career in Indra, where he has held several posts in different areas. He is currently Executive Vice President for Air Traffic and Europe. He is Telecommunications Engineer and a graduate of the General Management Program from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Antonio Mora Morando Mr. Antonio Mora Morando serves as General Director at Indra Sistemas, S.A. since April 30, 2015. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President of Control Management, Operations and Processes at the Company. He started his career in Andersen where he reached the position of the Audit and Consulting Director. Afterwards, he joined Grupo Telefonica as Senior Manager of Management Control and Resources of the group. Finally, he joined CEPSA Corporacion as Senior Manager of the “Shared Services Center”, with financial-economic, human resources and Commercial Back Office duties. He is founder and sole shareholder of MAE, S.L., which provides economic and financial advice and analysis of investment opportunities. He was also member of the Board of Directors of Montseny Balast (MB), which provides networks and equipment to telecommunications operators. He graduated from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid in Business and Economics.

Jose Manuel Perez-Pujazon Mr. Jose Manuel Perez-Pujazon serves as General Director - Transport of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since October 17, 2016. He is responsible for defense business.

Cristina Ruiz Ms. Cristina Ruiz serves as General Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since January 2013. She is responsible for consultation, energy and telecommunications and media business. She has pursued her professional career in operations and information systems consulting, holding a number of different positions at companies in the field. She joined Indra in 2011 as Energy Market Manager and was appointed Deputy Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Consulting, Energy, Telecommunications and Media businesses in January 2013. She is currently Executive Vice President for IT and Minsait. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business and Economics..

Maria Dolores Sarrion Martinez Ms. Maria Dolores Sarrion Martinez serves as General Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. Prior to this, she was Senior Vice President of Human Resources at the Company. She has had a long career in the human resources field, occupying management positions in major companies like PEPSICO, KELLOGS and Acciona, where she was Deputy Senior Vice President for Corporate Resources. She graduated in Law and holds an MBA from IESE.

Carlos Damian Suarez Perez Mr. Carlos Damian Suarez Perez serves as General Director for Defense of Indra Sistemas, S.A. He started his career from CASA, where he occupied different management positions from 1989 until 1998. Following a period as a strategy consultant for Andersen Consulting and as Director of Business Development at Gamesa Aeronaútica, in September 2000 he was appointed Sales Director of the A400M Program at EADS MTAD. Between 2003 and 2007 he was Vice President of Military Derivatives Programs for Airbus Platforms. From June 2007 to March 2009 he was a member of the EADS Executive Committee, Chairman & CEO of EADS CASA, and Head of the EADS Military Transport Aircraft Division. During this time he was also Vice President of Airbus Military and served on the board of directors for several EADS Group companies. In January 2010 he was appointed a Deputy Executive Vice President of Indra with responsibility for the Defense Platforms Division. In December 2010 he was promoted to the post of Executive Vice President. He is an Aeronautical Engineer with Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Juan Antonio Tinao Martin-Pena Mr. Juan Antonio Tinao Martin-Pena serves as General Director at Indra Sistemas, S.A. Prior to this, he was Executive Vice President of Production and BPO at the Company. He also served as General Director at Indra Sistemas, S.A. from February 4, 2013 until 2015. He joined Indra in 1990 and has occupied several executive positions in Strategy and Corporate Development, the Energy and Operators market and in Latam operations management. In 2010 he was appointed a Deputy Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Energy, Telecommunications and Media businesses. He is a Civil Engineer with a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Eduardo Bonet Mr. Eduardo Bonet serves as Head for geography of Europe of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since October 17, 2016. He also served as Deputy General Director of Indra Sistemas SA since June 2009. He joined Indra in 1988 and has occupied a variety of positions in the Transport and Traffic market. In July 2009 he was appointed Deputy Executive Vice President with responsibility for the Networks, Road and Maritime Traffic, Land and Rail Transportation and Engineering Services for Infrastructures (Prointec) units. He is a Civil Engineer with a Masters of Business Administration degree from the IE Business School.

Jose Antonio Escalona de Molina Mr. Jose Antonio Escalona de Molina serves as Secretary Indra Sistemas, S.A. since April 30, 2015. He also serves as secretary of the board of Ence Energia y Celulosa, S.A. and various listed companies. He has been professor at the “Ilustre Colegio de Abogados de Madrid” and the “Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Fundación Universitaria San Pablo-CEU” masters and since 2013, he is manager and professor of the Executive Master in law practice at “Centro de Estudios Garrigues. He has wide experience in several law firms and listed firms such as Morrison & Foerster, Uria & Menendez, Telefonica, S.A. and Alemany, Escalona y de Fuentes, where he is partner of the commercial law department since 2006. He graduated in law and business and Economics by “Universidad Pontificia de Comillas, ICADE”.

Carlos Gonzalez Mr. Carlos Gonzalez serves as Vice Secretary of the Board of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs, Vice Secretary of the Board at the Company. Previously, he acted as General Counsel and Assistant Secretary of the Board of Director of the Company until 2010. He was Professor of Roman Law at Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Professor of Corporate Law at Instituto de Empresa. Moreover, he was Associate Partner of the law firm J&A Garrigues, from 1991 to 1996, year in which he joined the Company. He graduated in Law.

Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban Mr. Alberto Miguel Terol Esteban serves as Independent Lead Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since July 27, 2017. Moreover, he was named Member of the Executive Committee within the Company on October 31, 2013. His career started at Arthur Andersen and was Member of the World Board of Andersen's Associates Worldwide, as well as its Executive Committee in Europe. He has been Founding Director of Garrigues-Andersen and acted as President for Europe at Andersen. Moreover, he has been Member of the Global Executive Committee of Deloitte and held the post of Chairman for Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, he has been President and Chief Executive Officer of diverse companies and Member of the Board of Directors of Circulo de Empresarios. Currently, he acts as Independent Board Member and Member of the Audit, Compliance and Social Corporate Responsibility Committee of OHL SA and International Senior Advisor of BNP Paribas. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business and Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Masters degree in Tax Law from Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

Juan Carlos Aparicio Perez Mr. Juan Carlos Aparicio Perez serves as Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since September 26, 2013. Moreover, he was reappointed as Member of the Audit and Compliance Committee within the Company on October 31, 2013. He has experience in the Central Public Administration, as well as in the Regional and Local Administration. He was Vice President and Advisor of the Presidency of the Junta de Castilla y Leon until 1989, Secretary of State for Social Security (1996-1999), Minister of Labour and Social Affairs (1999-2002) and Mayor of Burgos (2003-2011). As National Representative for several terms, has been active in several committees of the Congress highlighting the Chair of Commission on Interior during the current term. In the business field, he has served on the boards of Iberia and Banco Exterior of Spain, and he has been Chairman of the Board of Parkmu SA, of the Association of Strategic Plan City of Burgos and of CETABSA. He holds a degree in Chemistry.

Juan March de la Lastra Mr. Juan March de la Lastra serves as Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. He has been on the Company's Board since July 29, 2009. His career started in JP Morgan in Madrid, London and New York. He was also Chairman and General Director of Sociedades Gestoras de Fondos de Inversion y Fondos de Pensiones, from 2000 to 2004. Moreover, he has been Member of Banca March’s Business Committee and Board Member of ACS, Corporacion Financiera Alba SA, Acerinox and Arta Capital SGECR. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Carlos III de Madrid.

Santos Martinez-Conde y Gutierrez-Barquin Mr. Santos Martinez-Conde y Gutierrez-Barquin serves as Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since June 27, 2013. He also serves as Managing Director of Corporacion Financiera Alba SA, Director of Banca March SA, ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and Acerinox SA and Chairman of Arta Capital SGECR SA and Deya Capital SCR SA. He has developed his career in many engineering and financial companies, such as: Sener, Tecnica Naval e Industrial SA (1979-1980), Tecnicas Reunidas SA (1980-1987), Bestinver SA (1987-1990), Corporacion Borealis SA.(1990-1994) and Banco Urquijo SA (1994-1998). He is Civil Engineer and holds a Masters degree in Administration and Business Management from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and a degree in Nuclear Science from the same University.

Adolfo Menendez Menendez Mr. Adolfo Menendez Menendez serves as Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since September 26, 2013. He began his professional career at the State Bar where he held various positions in Finance and Presidency to become Head of Legal Affairs of the Ministry of Health and Consumer. In 1988, he joined Ernst & Young Law Firm as Partner of the Tax Department. He acted as Vice Secretary to Defense Ministry (1996-2000) and Vice Secretary to Development Ministry (2000-2004), in 2004 he returned to professional services rendering and conducted the Property, Urban Planning and Environment Area in Uria Menendez until 2006, when this Area was integrated into Public Law and Litigation Department. He has been Director in Tabacalera, Telefonica, RENFE, Construcciones Aeronauticas and GIF. He has maintained academic activity. He currently teaches Public Law at IE Law School. He is Partner emeritus of Uria Menendez Law Firm. He is also General Counselor of the Spanish Association of Foundation and of the Prince of Asturias Foundation. He holds a Law degree from the Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Isabel Aguilera Navarro Ms. Isabel Aguilera Navarro is Independent Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since June 27, 2005. She is Member of the Executive Committee. Moreover, she acted as Member of the Nominating, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company till October 31, 2013, when she was reappointed as Member of the Audit and Compliance Committee. In the past, she worked at Olivetti, Compaq, Hewlett Packard, Airtel and Dell, where she was Executive officer for the operations in Spain, Portugal and Italy. Between 2002 and 2005, she serves as Chief Operating Officer of NH Hoteles SA. She also served as Managing Director for Spain and Portugal at Google Inc until December 2007, and was Executive Officer for Spain and Portugal of General Electric until May 2009. Moreover, she has been Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Laureate Universities. In October 2011, she became Chairman of the Social Committee of Universidad de Sevilla. She is an Architect and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa and completed the Advanced Management Program of IESE Business School at Universidad de Navarra.

Enrique de Leyva Perez Mr. Enrique de Leyva Perez serves as Independent Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since April 30, 2015. He has developed his professional carrier in Union Fenosa, McKinsey & Company, Inc. and Magnum Industrial Partners, S.L. where is partner since 2006. He has been member of Pretersa-Prenavisa Board of Directors, where was Chairman of the Board, Eptisa Servicios de Ingenieria, S.A. Board of Directors, as Proprietary Director, and Centro Medico Teknon, S.L. Board of Directors as non executive director. He is currently member of Abante Asesores and Ambienta Sgr, S.p.A Advising Board and non executive Chairman of Geriatros, S.A. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Politecnica de Madrid and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Columbia University.

Silvia Iranzo Gutierrez Ms. Silvia Iranzo Gutierrez serves as Independent Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since June 29, 2017. She was ambassador of Spain in the Kingdom of Belgium between 2010 and 2012, Secretary of State for Trade, between 2008 and 2010 and Head of Country Risk in the Directorate General of International Affairs of the Bank of Spain between 2005 and 2008, she has also been Chairman of the Board of ICEX (Spanish Institute for Foreign Trade) from 2008 to 2010, President of the Board of Invest in Spain from 2008 to 2010, member of the Board of CESCE (Company Spanish Insurance Export Credit) from 1991 to 1994 and from 2005 to 2008, Telefonica International from 1992 to 1994, Naviera Mallorquina from 1992 to 1994, of Cabitel since 1991 in 1992, Banco Exterior UK from 1990 to 1992 and Eria from 1990 to 1992. She has the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit. She holds a degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE) and a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Luis Lada Diaz Mr. Luis Lada Diaz serves as Independent Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since June 21, 2007. In the past, he worked at Grupo Telefonica, where served as President of Telefonica Moviles and Telefonica de Espana. Moreover, he has been Advisor to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to the Executive Committee of Telefonica, Administrator and Managing Director of Ribafuerte SL and Member of the Board of Directors of Telefonica Latinoamerica and Telefonica O2 Czech Republic. Currently, he is Counsel of Grupo Telefonica, Teldat SA and Asia Inc; Administrator of Ribafuerte SL and Board Member of Telefonica ID SAU, Gamesa Corporacion Tecnologica SA and Ydilo AVS SAY. He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering.

Ignacio Santillana del Barrio Mr. Ignacio Santillana del Barrio serves as Independent Director of Indra Sistemas, S.A. since June 21, 2011. He joined Prisa SA in 1998 as General Director and Member of its Corporate Business Committee. In PRISA, he has also been responsible of the areas of Operations, Organization, Resources and Technology, as well as Planning and Management Control and Financial Coordination. In the past, he was Executive Vice President and Member of the Management Committee of GTE. He also worked at Telefonica for a period of 10 years, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica Internacional and General Manager of Telefonica. Moreover, he was Chairman of Empresa Nacional de Innovacion (ENISA) and Economist at AEB (Asociacion Espanola de la Banca Privada). Currently, he acts as Professor of International Economics at Universidad Autonoma de Madrid. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Central de Barcelona, a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree, both in Economics from the Indiana University, and obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid in 1980.