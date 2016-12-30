Interfor Corp (IFP.TO)

Name Description

E. Lawrence Sauder Mr. E. Lawrence Sauder serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Interfor Corporation. Mr. Sauder is the Chair of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSX: HWD), a distributor of wood products, and Chair of Metrie Canada Ltd. (formerly Sauder Industries Limited), a manufacturer and distributor of building products. From 2010 – 2014 Mr. Sauder was Chief Executive Officer of Metrie Canada Ltd. He is a member of the World Presidents Organization, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Vancouver Police Foundation and a member of the Faculty Advisory Board at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

Duncan Davies Mr. Duncan K. Davies serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Interfor Corporation. From 1998 to 2000, he was the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He is active in a number of industry associations. He is Chair of the BC Lumber Trade Council and First Vice-Chair of the Softwood Lumber Board. He is also a director of the Canadian Lumber Trade Alliance and the Binational Softwood Lumber Council. Mr. Davies holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) from the University of Victoria and a Master of Science (Forestry Economics) from the University of British Columbia.

John Horning Mr. John A. Horning is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Interfor Corporation. Prior to that he was the Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the company from 2012 to 2014.

Barton Bender Mr. Barton (Bart) Bender is a Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing of the Company, effective April 1, 2015. Mr. Bender has 20 years of experience in the wood products business. He has held senior sales positions, including general manager and vice-president at Ainsworth Engineered Canada LP, where he led worldwide sales, marketing and logistics efforts. He is currently senior vice-president, operations, at Ainsworth.

Martin Juravsky Mr. Martin L. Juravsky is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy of Interfor Corporation, since 2014. Prior to this, he was the Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy of the company from 2013 to 2014. He was Vice President, Corporate Development Woodland Biofuels Inc. from 2011 to 2012. He was Managing Director Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd, from 2009 to 2011.

Ian Fillinger Mr. Ian M. Fillinger is a Senior Vice President - Head of Operations of Interfor Corporation, since 2015. He was Senior Vice President - Canadian Operations of Interfor Corporation, from 2014 to 2015. Prior to this he was the Vice President - Canadian Operations of the company from July 19, 2013 to 2014. He was also the Senior General Manager with responsibility for Interfor's Adams Lake, Coastal Manufacturing and US Southeast operations.

J. Steven Hofer Mr. J. Steven Hofer was Senior Vice President - US Northwest Operations of the Company. He was Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing of Interfor Corporation from 2014 to 2015 . He was Vice President, Sales & Marketing from 2011 to 2014. He served as General Manager, Sales & Marketing of Interfor Pacific Inc from 2004 to 2011.

Joseph Rodgers Mr. Joseph A. (Joe) Rodgers was Senior Vice President - US Southeast Operations of Interfor Corporation since 2014. Prior to this he was the Vice President - US Operations from July 8, 2013 to 2014. Rodgers has worked in the forest products industry for 27 years. He is currently Vice President, Operations-Solid Wood with Temple-Inland Building Products in Diboll, TX, where he is responsible for the development and delivery of initiatives to support alignment across that company's solid wood system.

Mark Stock Mr. Mark W. Stock is a Senior Vice President - Human Resources of Interfor Corporation since 2014. Previously, he served as the Vice President - Human Resources of the company from 2012 to 2014. He was also the Vice President, Global Human Resources of Tree Island Industries Ltd.

Richard Slaco Mr. Richard J. Slaco is a Vice President and Chief Forester of Interfor Corporation, since 2002.

Xenia Kritsos Ms. Xenia Kritsos is a General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Interfor Corporation, since 2015. She was General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Coalspur Mines Limited, from 2013 to 2015. She was Senior Legal Counsel Hunter Dickinson Services Inc., from 2009 to 2013.

Paul Herbert Mr. Paul Herbert serves as Independent Director of Interfor Corporation. Mr. Herbert is a corporate director with over 47 years of experience in the pulp and paper industry. He is currently a director of Ilim Timber Incorporated, Ilim Timber Europe and Ener1 Inc., all private companies ultimately owned by a shareholder of Ilim Group, Russia’s largest forest pulp & paper company. From 2007 to 2013, Mr. Herbert was the Chief Executive Officer of Ilim Group. From 2003 to 2007, he was Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Initiatives for International Paper Company. Prior thereto, he held various senior executive positions with International Paper. He holds a degree in Engineering from East London Polytechnic University and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

Jeane Hull Ms. Jeane L. Hull serves as Independent Director of Interfor Corporation, since May 2014. Ms. Hull is currently a director of Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD). From 2011 to 2015, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer at Peabody Energy Corporation, a private-sector coal company. Prior to joining Peabody in 2007, she held numerous management, engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto and its affiliates, lastly as COO of the Kennecott Utah Copper business. Prior thereto, she spent 12 years with Mobil Mining and Minerals, and Mobil Chemical Company. She is Chair of the University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources Council. She also serves on the Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. She holds a Bachelor of Science (Civil Eng.) from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Peter Lynch Mr. Peter M. Lynch serves as an Independent Director of Interfor Corporation. Mr. Lynch is currently Chair of Dieffenbacher USA, Inc. (“Dieffenbacher”), a manufacturer and designer of press and forming systems. From February 2013 until December 2016, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dieffenbacher, and prior thereto he provided consulting services to Dieffenbacher. From 1993 to 2010, he was an Executive Vice President and director of Grant Forest Products Inc. (and its predecessor), a producer of OSB and engineered wood products. Mr. Lynch holds a LLB from Osgoode Law School and is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Gordon MacDougall Mr. Gordon H. MacDougall serves as Independent Director of Interfor Corporation. Mr. MacDougall is currently a director of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group, an asset management company. From 2006 until his retirement in 2014, he was the Vice Chair of Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. From 1986 to 2014, he was a partner at Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Partnership and Director, Head of Portfolio Strategy Team and Head of Client Solutions Team of Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Mr. MacDougall previously served as lead director for Intrawest Corporation. He is a past Chair of the British Columbia Immigrant Investment Fund and a past Chair of the Vancouver Foundation. Mr. MacDougall holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from Sir George Williams University (now Concordia University), Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

J. Eddie McMillan Mr. J. Eddie McMillan serves as Independent Director of Interfor Corporation. Mr. McMillan is an independent business consultant. From 1998 until his retirement in 2002, he was Executive Vice President – Wood Products Group of Willamette Industries Inc., a forest products company. Prior to 1998, Mr. McMillan held various management positions with Willamette Industries Inc. Over the years, he has served as a director of Forest Express, Inc. and has been associated with numerous industry association boards, including the American Plywood Association, National Particleboard Association, Particleboard and MDF Institute, Southern Forest Products Association, Western Wood Products Association, National Association of Lumber Wholesalers and the American Forest and Paper Association. He holds a Bachelor of Science (Accounting/Business Administration) from Louisiana Tech University.

Thomas Milroy Mr. Thomas V. Milroy serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Milroy is a director of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) and has served on that board since 2014. Prior to that, he was a director of Tim Hortons Inc. from August 2013 to December 2014. He is currently Managing Director of Generation Capital Limited, a private investment company. From March 2008 to October 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer of BMO Capital Markets, where he was responsible for all of BMO’s business involving corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Mr. Milroy holds a Bachelor of Law and Master of Law from Cambridge University, an LLB from Dalhousie University, and a Bachelor of Arts from McGill University. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School. Mr. Milroy is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Gillian Platt Ms. Gillian L. Platt is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Platt is currently a non-executive director of CRH plc (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH), an Irish based building materials group and has served on that board since January 2017. From 2014 to 2016, she was the Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) with global responsibility for human resources, talent development and corporate communications. Prior to joining Finning, Ms. Platt was Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Corporate Affairs and Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development at Aviva, a multinational insurance company. She served as Vice President, Human Resources Planning and Development for Hudson’s Bay Company and Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Human Resources for Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. Ms. Platt holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Western Ontario and a Masters of Education from the University of Toronto.