Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)

IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

879.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.70 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs872.75
Open
Rs875.10
Day's High
Rs898.80
Day's Low
Rs871.00
Volume
6,792
Avg. Vol
32,888
52-wk High
Rs1,124.70
52-wk Low
Rs654.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

P. Dinakara Babu

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

P. Mukund

56 Managing Director, Executive Director

R. Chandrasekaran

Head - Finance

Akhil Awasthi

49 2016 Additional Non-Executive Director

Eva Maria Rosa Schork

51 2016 Additional Non-Executive Director

Hemant Nerurkar

2014 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

K. Nohria

83 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

S. Radhakrishnan

2014 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

P. Dinakara Babu

P. Mukund

Mr. P. Mukund is Managing Director, Executive Director of Igarashi Motors India Limited. He is an Engineering graduate with Management qualification with more than 29 years of experience in manufacturing and Project Management related to electric motors. He has been working in the Company since inception. He holds B.Tech, PGDBM.

R. Chandrasekaran

Akhil Awasthi

Mr. Akhil Awasthi has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Graduate in Mechanical Engineer, MBA from University of Delhi.

Eva Maria Rosa Schork

Ms. Eva Maria Rosa Schork has been appointed as Additional Non-executive Director of the Company. She was the Managing Director of Igarashi Motoren Gmbh, Germany for the past two decades.

Hemant Nerurkar

K. Nohria

Mr. K.K. Nohria is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Fellow of All India Management Association.

S. Radhakrishnan

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

P. Dinakara Babu

--

P. Mukund

2,193,840

R. Chandrasekaran

--

Akhil Awasthi

--

Eva Maria Rosa Schork

--

Hemant Nerurkar

--

K. Nohria

--

S. Radhakrishnan

--
As Of  30 Mar 2007

