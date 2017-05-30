IG Group Holdings PLC (IGG.L)

Name Description

Andrew Green Mr. Andrew J. Green is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of IG Group Holdings plc. He has significant board experience including within major listed companies. He is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Communications Group plc and holds a number of other roles, including chairing Digital Catapult. He is President of UK Space, Co-Chairman of the Space Leadership Council, and was recently appointed as a Commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission. Andy’s other current roles enable him to bring to the Board a wide perspective on technology and digital development. Andy has previously served as Group Chief Executive of Logica plc, as CEO of Group Strategy and Operations at BT Group and as a board member of the CBI. Until recently, Andy also served as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of ARM Holdings plc, as Chairman of DockON AG and as a member of the Digital Economy Council.

Peter Hetherington Mr. Peter G. Hetherington is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of IG Group holdings PLC. He has spent his whole career with IG, having joined as a graduate trainee in 1994. In 1999 he was appointed Head of Financial Dealing, and in 2003 he joined the Board following his appointment as Chief Operating Officer (COO), where he was responsible for IT as IG developed its online offering. His COO role developed to encompass the leadership of the sales and marketing functions. Peter was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer in October 2015, and following an extensive search was appointed Chief Executive Officer in December 2015. Peter graduated from Nottingham University with a degree in economics, and from the London Business School with a masters in finance. Peter served as an officer in the Royal Navy prior to joining IG.

Paul Mainwaring Mr. Paul R. Mainwaring is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of IG Group Holdings plc. Mr. Paul’s in-depth knowledge of financial services and experience in several public companies is helping IG to make further progress in building and growing the operational and strategic capability of the business. Paul joined IG from Tullett Prebon plc where he served as Finance Director from 2006 to 2016. Prior to this, he was Group Finance Director of Mowlem plc and TDG plc. From 1993-2000, he held various financial roles at Caradon plc including three years as Finance Director of MK Electric. He qualified as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse in 1987, and obtained an MBA from Cranfield School of Management in 1991.

June Yee Felix Ms. June Yee Felix is a Non-Executive Director of IG Group Holdings plc. Ms. June brings to the Board significant international experience and knowledge of the digital sector as well as experience in strategy, product innovation and delivery. She is the President of Verifone, Europe and Russia, with responsibility for the operation of its business throughout these territories. June has held various executive management positions at a number of large multi-national businesses. These include Citibank, where she was Managing Director of Global Healthcare, Citi Enterprise Payments and IBM Corporation, where she led their global Banking and Financial Markets business. June was also Global General Manager for Banking & Financial Markets and strategy consultant at Booz, Allen & Hamilton. She began her career at P&G in brand management marketing.

Stephen Hill Mr. Stephen G. Hill is a Non-Executive Director of IG Group Holdings plc. Mr. Stephen brings significant quoted-company board experience. Stephen is currently a Non-Executive Director of Applerigg Limited and Chairman of the Alzheimer’s Society. He has previously served as the CEO of Betfair plc and has held roles at Pearson plc where, amongst other positions, he was CEO of the Financial Times Group. Stephen was Chairman of Interactive Data Corporation in the US and the Royal National Institute for Deaf People. He has served as a Director on the boards of Royal Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc, Psion plc, Channel 4, Ofcom, Aztec Limited and Cambridge University Judge Business School.

Jim Newman Mr. Jim Newman is a Non-Executive Director of IG Group Holdings PLC., Mr. Jim has in-depth knowledge and experience of the financial services sector, as well as considerable experience both as a CFO and in the implementation of transformation programmes. A qualified Chartered Accountant, Jim was Finance Director for Resolution plc, having joined the company as Group Financial Controller. He spent ten years at Aviva, where he was Group Integration Director for the CGU/Norwich Union merger and Finance Director of Norwich Union Life, Aviva’s UK life insurance business. He was formerly the Corporate Development Director for Friends Life Group, where his responsibilities included overseeing the final separation and integration of the UK life business acquired by Resolution plc, as well as the delivery of the overall group change portfolio and strategic corporate development.

Sam Tymms Ms. Sam J. Tymms is a Non-Executive Director of IG Group Holdings PLC. Ms. Sam has extensive experience in the regulatory field and detailed knowledge of compliance matters from her time with the London Stock Exchange and Financial Services Authority. Sam is a Managing Director at Promontory Financial Group, a leading strategy, risk-management and regulatory-compliance consulting firm, where she advises financial services businesses on a wide range of risk and regulatory matters. Sam began her career at the London Stock Exchange’s Surveillance Division, which over time became the Securities and Futures Authority and eventually the Financial Services Authority. During that time, she held a range of supervisory roles and worked for two years in the Investigations and Enforcement Division. As a supervisor, she ran departments overseeing global investment firms, retail and investment banks and major insurance groups.