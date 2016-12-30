InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)

Name Description

Patrick Cescau Mr. Patrick Jean Pierre Cescau is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC., effective January 1, 2013. From 2005 to 2008, Patrick was a Group Chief Executive of Unilever Group, having previously been Chairman of Unilever PLC, Vice-Chairman of Unilever NV and Foods Director, following a progressive career with the company, which began in France in 1973. Prior to being appointed to the board of Unilever PLC and Unilever NV in 1999, as Finance Director, he was Chairman of a number of the company’s major operating companies and divisions, including in the US, Indonesia and Portugal. He was formerly Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Director of Pearson plc and Tesco PLC, and a Director at INSEAD. Board contribution: Patrick has held board positions for nearly 15 years in leading global businesses and brings extensive international experience in strategy, brands, consumer products, and finance. As Chairman, Patrick is responsible for leading the Board and ensuring it operates in an effective manner, and promoting constructive relations with shareholders. As Chairman of the Nomination Committee, he is responsible for reviewing and making recommendations on the Group’s leadership needs. Other appointments: Currently a Non-Executive Director of International Airlines Group, Patrick is also a trustee of The Leverhulme Trust, Patron of the St Jude India Children’s Charity and Member of the TEMASEK European Advisory Panel.

Keith Barr Mr. Keith Barr is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., effective 1st July 2017. Keith has over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. He has held senior appointments at IHG, including Vice President of Sales and Revenue Management; Vice President of Operations; Chief Operating Officer, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific; and Managing Director, Greater China. He became an Executive Committee member in April 2011 and, prior to becoming Chief Commercial Officer, was Chief Executive Officer, Greater China until May 2013.

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson Mr. Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., effective January 1, 2014. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Paul is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a member of the Association of Corporate Treasurers. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of IHG’s Europe and Asia, Middle East and Africa regions, a position he held since September 2011. He joined IHG in August 2004 and has held a number of senior-level finance positions, including Head of Investor Relations, Head of Global Corporate Finance and Financial Planning & Tax, and Head of Hotel Development, Europe. Paul also acted as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region (prior to the reconfiguration of our operating regions).

Angela Brav Ms. Angela Brav is Chief Executive Officer - Europe of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC. Ms. Angela has over 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, including hotel operations, franchise relations and technology solutions. She held various senior roles in IHG’s North American and European regions prior to becoming Chief Operating Officer, North America. She was appointed Chief Executive Officer, Europe in August 2011.

Elie Maalouf Mr. Elie Maalouf is Chief Executive Officer - Americas of the Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., effective February 13, 2015. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, The Americas at IHG in February 2015, with over 14 years’ experience working in a major global franchise business. He joined the Group having spent six years as President and Chief Executive Officer of HMSHost Corporation, a global travel and leisure company, where he was also a member of the board of directors. Elie brings broad experience to IHG spanning development, branding, finance, real estate and operations management, as well as highly relevant food and beverage expertise. He was most recently Senior Advisor with McKinsey & Company. Key responsibilities: These include business development and performance of all the hotel brands and properties in The Americas region.

Kenneth Macpherson Mr. Kenneth Macpherson is Chief Executive Officer - Greater China of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., since April 2013. He joined IHG as Chief Executive Officer, Greater China in April 2013. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for Diageo plc for nearly 20 years and held senior management positions, including serving as Executive Managing Director of Diageo Greater China. Kenneth has extensive management experience, with a background in sales, marketing strategy, business development and operations. Kenneth also brings substantial knowledge and expertise in Chinese and international business operations. Key responsibilities: These include business development and performance of all the hotel brands and properties in the Greater China region.

Jan Smits Mr. Jan Smits is Chief Executive Officer - Asia, Middle East and Africa of the Company. Jan has more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. He held various senior positions in the Asia and Australasia region. He became Managing Director, Asia Australasia in June 2009. Following the amalgamation of our Middle East and Africa region with our Asia Australasia region, he became Chief Executive Officer, Asia, Middle East and Africa in April 2011.

Ranjay Radhakrishnan Mr. Ranjay Radhakrishnan is Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Ranjay joined IHG as Chief Human Resources Officer in December 2016. He previously spent 23 years at Unilever, in a range of senior leadership roles at global, regional and country levels. At Unilever, Ranjay was most recently Executive Vice President Global HR (Categories & Market Clusters), where he led HR for Unilever’s eight regions (Market Clusters) and four global Product Categories under a unified global HR leadership role. Ranjay has worked and lived in several countries, including the UK, The Netherlands, Singapore, UAE, and India.

Eric Pearson Mr. Eric Pearson is an Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., He has a background in engineering and technology and started his career at IHG nearly 20 years ago. Since then he has held various senior positions in the field of emerging technologies and global e-commerce. Prior to being appointed Chief Information Officer, Eric most recently held the position of Chief Marketing Officer for The Americas region. Key responsibilities: These include global technology, including IT systems and information management, throughout the Group.

George Turner Mr. George Turner is an Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc. He is solicitor and qualified to private practice in 1995. Prior to joining the Group, George spent over 10 years with Imperial Chemical Industries PLC, where he held a number of key positions including Deputy Company Secretary and Senior Legal Counsel. Key responsibilities: These include corporate governance, risk management, insurance, regulatory, internal audit, legal, corporate responsibility, public affairs and hotel standards.

Federico Costerbosa Mr. Federico Lalatta Costerbosa is Executive Vice President - Global Strategy and Corporate Development of the Company. Prior to IHG, Federico worked for 20 years at The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). From 2004 he was Partner and Managing Director, focusing on Consumer Practice and active across retail, consumer and luxury goods, travel and tourism sectors. Among other responsibilities, Federico was part of BCG’s global leadership teams for Retail and for Social Impact. Before joining BCG Federico developed his own business, offering high-end art-related travel services in Italy.

Yasmin Diamond Ms. Yasmin Diamond is Executive Vice President - Global Corporate Affairs of Company. Yasmin was Director of Communications at the Home Office, where she advised the Home Secretary, Ministers and senior officials on the strategic development and daily management of all the Home Office's external and internal communications. She was previously Director of Communications at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Head of Communications for Welfare to Work and New Deal and Head of Marketing at the Department for Education and Skills. Before joining government communications, Yasmin was Publicity Commissioner for the BBC. In 2011, Yasmin was awarded a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in the New Year's honours list in recognition of her career in government communications.

Anne Busquet Ms. Anne M. Busquet is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC. She began her career at Hilton International in Paris, before joining American Express Company in New York, where she held several executive positions and served for 23 years. Anne was also the Chief Executive Officer of Local and Media Services at InterActiveCorp, an internet commerce conglomerate. Board contribution: Anne brings more than 20 years’ experience in senior positions in multinational companies, predominantly in the financial, branded and digital-commerce sectors. Other appointments: Anne is currently President of AMB Advisors, an independent consulting firm, and Managing Director at Golden Seeds LLC, an angel investment company. She also serves on the boards of Pitney Bowes, MTBC and Provista Diagnostics, Inc. and on the advisory boards of JEGI and SheSpeaks.

Ian Dyson Mr. Ian Dyson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC., effective September 1, 2013. He has held a number of senior executive and finance roles, including Group Finance & Operations Director for Marks and Spencer Group plc for five years from 2005 to 2010, where he oversaw significant changes in the business. In addition, Ian was Chief Executive Officer of Punch Taverns plc, Finance Director for the Rank Group Plc, a leading European gaming business, and Group Financial Controller and Finance Director for the hotels division of Hilton Group plc. Board contribution: Ian has gained significant experience from working in various senior finance roles, predominantly in the hospitality sector. Ian became Chairman of the Audit Committee on 1 April 2014, and, as such, is responsible for leading the Committee to ensure effective internal controls and risk management systems are in place. Other appointments: Currently a Non-Executive Director of Punch Taverns plc, a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of SSP Group plc and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of ASOS plc and Betfair Group plc.

Jo Harlow Ms. Jo Harlow is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC., effective September 1, 2014. She most recently held the position of Corporate Vice President of the Phones Business Unit at Microsoft Corporation. She was previously Executive Vice President of Smart Devices at Nokia Corporation, following a number of senior management roles at Nokia from 2003. Prior to that, she held marketing, sales and management roles at Reebok International Limited from 1992 to 2003 and at Procter & Gamble Company from 1984 to 1992. Board contribution: Jo has over 25 years’ experience working in various senior roles, predominantly in the branded and technology sectors.

Luke Mayhew Mr. Luke Mayhew is an Independent Non-Executive Director of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC., effective from July 1, 2011. He served for 12 years on the board of John Lewis Partnership plc, including as Managing Director of the Department Store division. Luke also spent five years at British Airways Plc and seven years at Thomas Cook Group plc in senior positions. He was also a Non-Executive Director of WHSmith PLC and Chairman of Pets at Home Group Plc. Board contribution: Luke has over 30 years’ experience in senior roles in the branded sector and was Remuneration Committee Chairman at Brambles Limited from 2006 to 2014. As Chairman of the IHG Remuneration Committee, he is responsible for setting the remuneration policy. Other appointments: Currently a Non-Executive Director of DFS Furniture Holdings plc, a Director of Tate Enterprises Ltd, and a trustee of BBC Children in Need.

Gillian McDonald Ms. Gillian Clare (Jill) McDonald is an Independent Non-Executive Director of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC., effective June 1, 2013. Jill started her career at Colgate-Palmolive Company, spent 16 years with British Airways Plc and held a number of senior marketing positions in the UK and overseas. Jill was previously Chief Executive Officer UK and President for the North West Europe division for McDonald’s, and held a number of other senior roles in the company from 2006. Jill became Chief Executive Officer of the Halfords Group plc in May 2015.

Dale Morrison Mr. Dale F. Morrison is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC., with effect from May 31, 2014. He is a founding partner of TriPointe Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Mr. Dale was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of McCain Foods Limited and President and Chief Executive Officer of Campbell Soup Company. Board contribution: Dale has over 10 years’ experience in sales and marketing positions, and over 25 years’ experience in general management, having held senior positions in the branded foods sector. Dale’s role as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director is fundamental to the successful operation of the Board; more details are provided on page 66. Other appointments: Currently a Non-Executive Director of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Non-Executive Chairman of Young’s Seafood International Holdings Ltd.