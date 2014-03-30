Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)
IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.10INR
19 Oct 2017
114.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+0.57%)
Rs0.65 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs113.45
Rs113.45
Open
Rs114.00
Rs114.00
Day's High
Rs116.20
Rs116.20
Day's Low
Rs113.20
Rs113.20
Volume
189,368
189,368
Avg. Vol
524,999
524,999
52-wk High
Rs136.18
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02
Rs83.02
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Puneet Chhatwal
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Giridhar Sanjeevi
|53
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
P. V. Ramana Murthy
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources
|
Prabhat Verma
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Operations
|
Beejal Desai
|2011
|Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Suma Venkatesh
|Vice President - Business Development
|
Mehernosh Kapadia
|62
|2011
|Executive Director - Corporate Affairs, Director
|
Gautam Banerjee
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Keki Dadiseth
|71
|2000
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nadir Godrej
|66
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Deepak Parekh
|72
|2000
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vibha Rishi
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ireena Vittal
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|
Puneet Chhatwal
|
Giridhar Sanjeevi
|Mr. Giridhar Sanjeevi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective May 4th, 2017. He is currently the Senior Director Finance and Member of the Board at Merck Co, (MSD) one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in world, for their South Asia Region.
|
P. V. Ramana Murthy
|
Prabhat Verma
|
Beejal Desai
|
Suma Venkatesh
|
Mehernosh Kapadia
|Mr. Mehernosh S. Kapadia is Executive Director - Corporate Affairs Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. He has been with the Taj Group for more than 30 years and his last assignment was as Managing Director of Taj SATS Air Catering Limited. Mr. Kapadia holds a Diploma in Travel Management and has served the Taj Group of hotels in a variety of managerial positions. He also holds directorships in other Taj and Tata Group Companies.
|
Gautam Banerjee
|
Keki Dadiseth
|
Nadir Godrej
|Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience. He has Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Master of Science, Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. His Directorships include Godrej Industries Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., Godrej Oil Palm Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Godrej Sara Lee Ltd., KarROX Technologies Ltd., Godrej Gold Coin Aquafeed Lt. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
|
Deepak Parekh
|Mr. Deepak S. Parekh is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, since May 9, 2000. His functinal areas are like Banking and Finance. He has Bachelor of Commerce and FCA(England & Wales). He directorships include Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance QO Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Hindustan Oil Exploration Company TL ttdA HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd. and Siemens Limited Motor Industries Company Ltd.
|
Vibha Rishi
|
Ireena Vittal
|Ms. Ireena Vittal is Non-Executive Independent Director of THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED. Ms.Vittal holds a graduate degree in Electronics and has completed her Masters in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. She was a former partner with McKinsey & Co, and brings with her over two decades of experience as a recognized thought leader to consumer facing companies looking to build large scale, profitable businesses in emerging markets. She is presently a Board member of several companies including Axis Bank Limited, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Titan Company Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|--
|
Puneet Chhatwal
|--
|
Giridhar Sanjeevi
|--
|
P. V. Ramana Murthy
|--
|
Prabhat Verma
|--
|
Beejal Desai
|--
|
Suma Venkatesh
|--
|
Mehernosh Kapadia
|9,037,130
|
Gautam Banerjee
|--
|
Keki Dadiseth
|--
|
Nadir Godrej
|--
|
Deepak Parekh
|--
|
Vibha Rishi
|--
|
Ireena Vittal
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
N. Chandrasekaran
|0
|0
|
Puneet Chhatwal
|0
|0
|
Giridhar Sanjeevi
|0
|0
|
P. V. Ramana Murthy
|0
|0
|
Prabhat Verma
|0
|0
|
Beejal Desai
|0
|0
|
Suma Venkatesh
|0
|0
|
Mehernosh Kapadia
|0
|0
|
Gautam Banerjee
|0
|0
|
Keki Dadiseth
|0
|0
|
Nadir Godrej
|0
|0
|
Deepak Parekh
|0
|0
|
Vibha Rishi
|0
|0
|
Ireena Vittal
|0
|0