IIFL Holdings Ltd (IIFL.NS)

Nirmal Jain Mr. Nirmal Jain is an Executive Chairman of the Board of IIFL Holdings Limited. Mr. Jain is the founder and Chairman of IIFL Holdings Limited (erstwhile ‘India Infoline Ltd.’). He is a PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) from IIM (Indian Institute of Management), Ahmadabad, a rank holder Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant. His professional track record is equally outstanding. He started his career in 1989 with Hindustan Lever Limited (HUL), the Indian arm of Unilever. During his stint with HUL, he handled a variety of responsibilities, including export and trading in agrocommodities. He contributed immensely towards the rapid and profitable growth of HUL’s commodity export business, which was then the nation’s as well as the company’s top priority. He founded Probity Research and Services Pvt. Ltd. (later rechristened as India Infoline Limited) in 1995; perhaps the first independent equity research company in India. The company’s work set new standards for equity research in India. Mr. Jain was one of the first entrepreneurs in India to seize the internet opportunity, with the launch of www.indiainfoline.com in 1999.

Rajamani Venkataraman Mr. Rajamani Venkataraman is Managing Director, Executive Director of IIFL Holdings Limited. He is a Co-Promoter and Managing Director of IIFL Holdings Limited (erstwhile ‘India Infoline Ltd.’), is a B.Tech (electronics and electrical communications engineering, IIT Kharagpur) and an MBA (IIM, Bangalore). He joined the company’s Board in July 1999. He previously held senior managerial positions in ICICI Limited, including ICICI Securities Limited, their investment banking joint venture with J P Morgan of US, BZW and Taib Capital Corporation Limited. He worked as the Assistant Vice President with G E Capital Services India Limited in their private equity division.

Chandran Ratnaswami Mr. Chandran Ratnaswami is Non-Executive Director of India Infoline Ltd., since May 15, 2012. He is a Managing Director of Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited, a wholly owned investment management company of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Hamblin Watsa provides discretionary investment management services to all of the insurance and reinsurance subsidiary companies of Fairfax. Prior to joining Hamblin Watsa, Mr. Ratnaswami was owner/ president of an industrial distribution company and a senior executive at a large multinational consumer packaged food company. At Hamblin Watsa, he is responsible for all Fairfax and subsidiary investments in Asia. Mr. Ratnaswami holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from I.I.T Madras, India and an MBA from the University of Toronto, Canada. Mr. Ratnaswami serves on the Boards of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and Fairbridge Capital in India, Ridley Inc. in the United States and ZoomerMedia Limited in Toronto, Canada. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lansing United Church in Toronto, Canada.

S. Narayan Dr. S. Narayan is an Additional Independent Director of IIFL Holdings Limited., Since August 01, 2012. He is a retired IAS, was an eminent public administrator for nearly four decades (1965 to 2004). He was in public service in the State and Central Government in development administration. Retired as Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, he has rich experience in implementation of economic policies and monitoring of the special economic agenda of the Cabinet on behalf of the Prime Minister's Office, and is also experienced in formulation of macro-economic policy for the Government tariff and taxation policies, as well as initiatives for modernizing the capital markets. Dr. Narayan holds M.Sc., MBM, M Phil, Ph.D. degree. He is a director on the board of several leading public limited Companies.

Shubhalakshmi Panse Smt. Shubhalakshmi Panse serves as Independent Director of the Company. Smt. Shubhalakshmi Panse has 38 years experience in the field of Banking, particularly in Corporate Credit appraisal, Credit Monitoring, NPA management, Planning, Project appraisal and also in Economics, Finance and Information Technology. She is the former Chairperson & Managing Director of Allahabad Bank. Smt. Panse was also the Executive Director of Vijaya Bank for two and half years, managing all the portfolios of that bank. Smt. Shubhalakshmi Panse is a post graduate in Science and holds D.B.M. (Diploma in Business Management) & MMS (Masters in Management Sciences with specialization in Financial Management) from Pune University. She also holds an M.B.A. (Masters in Business Administration) with specialization in Bank Management from Drexel University, USA. She is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. She was member of P J Nayak committee constituted by RBI for Corporate Governance in Banks. She was also member of the Executive committee set up by RBI for recommending the names of companies for setting up Payment Bank after going through the applications received from various companies. She was Chairperson of the committee set up by IBA on Cheque Truncation System- National Archive. She was also the Chairperson of the Quality Review Board of Indian Institute of Actuaries appointed by Government of India.

Arun Purwar Shri. Arun Kumar Purwar is Non-Executive Independent Director of IIFL Holdings Limited., since March 10, 2008. He is also the Chairman of India Venture Advisors Pvt. Ltd., Investment Manager to India Venture Trust – Fund I, the healthcare and life sciences focused on private equity fund sponsored by the Piramal Group. He has also taken over as the Chairman of IL & FS Renewable Energy Limited in March 2008. Mr. Purwar was the Chairman of State Bank of India, the largest bank in the country, from November ‘02 to May ‘06 and held several important and critical positions like Managing Director of State Bank of Patiala, Chief Executive Officer of the Tokyo branch covering almost the entire range of commercial banking operations in his illustrious career at the bank from 1968 to 2006. Mr. Purwar also worked as Chairman of Indian Bank Association during 2005 -2006. Mr. Purwar was the chairman of our NBFC Company, India Infoline Finance Limited till June 27, 2012. He is working as Independent Director in leading companies in sectors such as Telecom, Steel, Textiles, Power, Auto Components, Renewable Energy, Engineering Consultancy, Financial Services and Healthcare Services. He is an Advisor to Mizuho Securities in Japan, Member of the Board of Management of Bombay Hospital Trust and is also a member of Advisory Board for Institute of Indian Economic Studies (IIES), Waseda University, Tokyo, Japan. Awards received by Mr. Purwar: "CEO of the year" award from the Institute for Technology & Management (2004); "Outstanding Achiever of the year" award from Indian Banks’ Association (2004); "Finance Man of the Year" award by the Bombay Management Association in 20

Kranti Sinha Mr. Kranti Sinha is Non-Executive Independent Director of IIFL Holdings Limited., since January 27, 2005. Mr. Kranti Sinha completed his masters from the Agra University and started his career as a Class I Officer with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). He served as the Director and Chief Executive of LIC Housing Finance Limited from August 1998 to December 2002 and concurrently as the Managing Director of LICHFL Care Homes Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of LIC Housing Finance Limited). He retired from the permanent cadre of the Executive Director of LIC; served as the Deputy President of the Governing Council of Insurance Institute of India and as a member of the Governing Council of National Insurance Academy, Pune apart from various other such bodies. Mr. Sinha is also on the Board of Directors of other public limited companies.