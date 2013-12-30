InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)

Name Description

Jacie Levinson Mr. Jacie Levinson serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. He has been involved with real estate sales, construction and renovations of multi-residential properties since 1960. From 1969 to retirement, Mr. Levinson grew his own firm to manage in excess of 5,000 residential units in addition to developing two downtown Ottawa suite hotels, three malls and industrial condominiums. Mr. Levinson has extensive background in the real estate industry in various capacities including sales as a senior broker, construction, appraisal, insurance and property management. Mr. Levinson was a director on the board of the Commercial Services Division of the Ottawa Real Estate Board and the Bank Street BIA in the City of Ottawa. He is also the past President of the Ottawa Jewish Community Foundation.

Bradley Cutsey Mr. Brad Cutsey has been appointed as President of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust., effective 6 April 2015. Mr. Cutsey is presently a managing director and group head of Real Estate Investment Banking at Dundee Securities Ltd. Mr. Cutsey comes with over 18 years of capital markets experience, of which, the vast majority has been real estate related. Mr Cutsey is very familiar with our assets and our partners as he has followed the REIT in either an equity analyst or an investment banking capacity since the Trust's inception in 2006.

Mike McGahan Mr. Mike McGahan has been a Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. In addition, Mr. McGahan is President and Chief Executive Officer of CLV Group Inc. (“CLV”), the property manager for the Trust. CLV is a company that focuses on providing “Complete Real Estate Solutions”, including property management, real estate brokerage, mortgage brokerage, residential rentals, commercial leasing and construction. Mr. McGahan has over 25 years’ experience in the real estate business focusing on the multi-residential apartment and commercial properties sectors and has successfully bought, sold, financed and managed over 200 properties valued in excess of $1 billion. Mr. McGahan, through CLV, has developed a reputation as one of the top property managers having managed a portfolio of over 7,000 residential units and 500,000 sq. ft. of commercial properties for institutions like Toronto Dominion Bank, Bank of Hong Kong, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Canada Lands as well as private investors. Mr. McGahan has a wealth of experience in finding properties that have untapped potential and creating value through repositioning, renovations and improved efficiencies using proactive management. Mr. McGahan has been a licensed real estate agent and mortgage broker for over 20 years and is a graduate of the University of Ottawa.

Curt Millar Mr. Curt Millar, CA, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to assuming his position as the Trust’s Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Millar was CEO (2009-10) and CFO (2004-09) of Zip.ca, the leading provider of by mail DVD video rental/subscription in Canada. A Chartered Accountant (CA) and Magna Cum Laude graduate of the Bachelor of Commerce (Honors in Accounting) program of the University of Ottawa, Mr. Millar has held positions of increasing responsibility in accounting, financial management and operations with a number of businesses for over 20 years.

Osbert Drewniak Mr. Osbert Drewniak is Vice President - Acquisitions of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Paul Amirault Mr. Paul Amirault has been appointed an Independent Trustee of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust., since May 2010. Mr. Amirault is a partner of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP. Paul practices corporate and securities law, with an emphasis on equity financings and mergers and acquisitions. He represents start-ups and established businesses, as well as underwriters and investors. Paul works with venture capital and private equity funds. In addition to experience in prospectus offerings, private placements and friendly takeovers, he has been involved in hostile bids, proxy battles and contested shareholder meetings. Paul advises clients on a broad range of corporate and securities matters, including corporate governance, regulatory compliance and stock exchange rules.

Paul Bouzanis Mr. Paul Bouzanis has been an Independent Trustee of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust., since September, 2009. He is the President of PBC Development and Construction Management Group Inc. (“PBC”). Established in 1956, PBC is a family owned business and Mr. Bouzanis became President in 1985. PBC provides development and construction management services to public, private and institutional clients as the prime consultant, managing major new developments and redevelopments. Mr. Bouzanis also currently serves on the board of the General Partner of the Valleyview Lands Limited Partnership. Mr. Bouzanis is an Associate Member of the Project Management Institute and Associate Member of the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists.

Ronald Leslie Mr. Ronald Leslie CPA., has been an Independent Trustee of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust., since May, 2011. Mr. Leslie is the Office Managing Partner at Leslie & MacLeod – Chartered Accountants – A professional Corporation. Mr. Leslie has over 20 years of experience as a public accountant and currently sits on the board of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange). Mr. Leslie is a graduate of Carleton University and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree.