IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)
ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
79.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.70 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs77.45
Open
Rs79.90
Day's High
Rs79.90
Day's Low
Rs77.80
Volume
88,650
Avg. Vol
286,879
52-wk High
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Deepak Dasgupta
|72
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Dilip Bhatia
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
Krishna Ghag
|2014
|Vice President, Secretary
Karunakan Ramchand
|2015
|Managing Director, Executive Director
Mukund Sapre
|57
|2008
|Executive Director
Harish Mathur
|62
|2015
|Technical Director
Ravi Parthasarathy
|62
|2006
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Pradeep Puri
|58
|2001
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Arun Saha
|63
|2001
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Hari Sankaran
|54
|2000
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Neeru Singh
|2014
|Independent Director
H. Jamdar
|72
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ramesh Sinha
|77
|2001
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Deepak Dasgupta
|Mr. Deepak Dasgupta is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since June 30, 2009. He is a retired Indian Administrative Services Officer served the Government of Haryana and the Central Government for over 36 years. During his tenure, he headed various departments including those related to infrastructure development and policy formulation He also served as the Chairman of National Highways Authority of India for over five years and as an Advisor to the Asian Development Bank. He was member of the Senior Expert Committee of IDFC Private Equity Fund and the Special Task Force in Bihar He holds a Master’s degree in Science from Delhi University.
Dilip Bhatia
Krishna Ghag
|Mr. Krishna Ghag is Vice President, Secretary of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He carries the overall responsibility of managing the Company secretarial functions, legal affairs, documentations and accounts. He has been associated with the Company since February 14, 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Law and diploma in Finance Management from Bombay University and is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries. Prior to joining the Company, he served Nelco Limited as its General Manager - Legal & Company Secretary during the period from 2006 to 2008. He has also been associated with Wimco Limited, Cyanamid Agro Limited, Knoll Pharmaceuticals Limited, FDC Limited and The Cresent Iron & Steel Company Limited.
Karunakan Ramchand
|Mr. Karunakan Ramchand is Managing Director and Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd since August 13, 2008. Has been associated with IL&FS Group since 1994 and as the Managing Director of the Company since August 13, 2008. With over three decades of experience in urban and transport infrastructure development sector, he has been involved in a large number of private infrastructure development initiatives, including the successful commissioning of various toll road projects in Gujarat and for the NHAI. In his role as the Chief Executive Officer (Infrastructure) of the IL&FS Group, he is associated with various initiatives in infrastructure, including SEZs and Maritime Assets Prior to joining IL&FS, he was associated with the Operations Research Group, Dalal Consultants, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Madras University and a post-graduation in ‘Development Planning’ from the School of Planning, Ahmedabad.
Mukund Sapre
|Mr. Mukund Gajanan Sapre is Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since August 13, 2008. He has been associated with the IL&FS Group since 1992 and as an Executive Director of the Company since August 13, 2008. He has almost three decades of rich industry experience Prior to joining the Company, he had worked with Engineers India Limited and Gammon India Limited and has been involved with various international projects including implementing the ‘High Speed Rail Project’ and evaluating the ‘Cargo Airport Project’ in Mexico He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, a Diploma in Systems Management and also in Financial Management
Harish Mathur
|Mr. Harish Chandra Mathur is Technical Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He is responsible for negotiating, approving and overseeing the various arrangements entered into by the Company in its day-to-day business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from J.N.V University, Jodhpur and a master’s degree in highways engineering from Birmingham University, U.K. He has over 33 years of managerial and professional experience in various road construction projects. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan Limited, one of the Group Companies. Prior to joining the Company and the IL&FS group, he served as the ‘Project Director’ of NHAI, in charge for implementation of project units of NHAI in Jaipur & Kishangarh for more than 6 years. He has also served as the executive engineer and in other designations in the Public Works Department, ‘RSBCC’ for more than 20 years.
Ravi Parthasarathy
|Mr. Ravi Parthasarathy is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since January 6, 2001 and with the IL&FS Group since 1988. He is at present the Chairman of IL&FS Group. Prior to joining the IL&FS Group, he has served 20th Century Finance Corporation Limited, a financial services company as its Executive Director Mr. Parthasarathy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Mumbai and a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
Pradeep Puri
|Mr. Pradeep Puri is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since January 6, 2001. He is an Ex-Indian Administrative Services Officer, he has held important positions in the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, dealing with International Trade and Investment. At present, he serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Model Economic Township Company Limited Mr. Puri holds a Master’s degree in History from Delhi University
Arun Saha
|Mr. Arun K. Saha is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since January 6, 2001. He has been associated with the Company since January 6, 2001 and with IL&FS Group since 1988. Mr. Saha is Currently, he is the Joint Managing Director & CEO of IL&FS, is associated with the Company since January 6, 2001 and with the IL&FS Group since 1988 He is responsible for overseeing activities relating to finance, operations, credit compliance and risk management of the IL&FS Group, including activities in the areas of financial services, infrastructure, asset management, distribution and management of retail assets and liabilities. He holds a Master’s degree in Commerce from the University of Kolkata; is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India
Hari Sankaran
|Mr. Hari Sankaran is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since November 29, 2000 and with the IL&FS Group since 1990. As Vice Chairman & Managing Director of IL&FS, he has been instrumental in developing and oversighting the business canvas of the Group. Mr. Sankaran has over 27 years of experience in research, project development, structuring, management and financing. He has been closely involved in the implementation of all the IL&FS Group Infrastructure Projects. Mr. Sankaran has participated in various High Powered Committees set up by Government of India for policy and legal reforms including as the Chairman of the FCCI Infrastructure Committee. Mr. Sankaran holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science.
Neeru Singh
H. Jamdar
|Mr. H. P. Jamdar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since January 6, 2001. He has headed various departments of the Government of Gujarat, including as Secretary and Principal Secretary. During his tenure, he also served as Chairman of various stateowned corporations, especially in the roads and ports sector He has served as the President of Indian Roads Congress and the Institution of Engineers (India) He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Gujarat University
Ramesh Sinha
|Shri. Ramesh Chandra Sinha is an Independent Non-Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since March 19, 2001. He is a retired Indian Administrative Services Officer served the Government of Maharashtra and the Central Government for over three decades. During his tenure with Central Government he worked as the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. He also served as Collector, District Magistrate, Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary in the Government of Maharashtra Mr. Sinha also served as Vice-Chairman & Managing Director of (i) Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Limited; (ii) City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited; (iii) Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited and (iv) Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law, Master’s degree in Economics from Lucknow University and a Post graduation in ‘Urban Development’ from the London University
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Deepak Dasgupta
|2,148,000
Dilip Bhatia
|--
Krishna Ghag
|--
Karunakan Ramchand
|47,573,800
Mukund Sapre
|28,090,600
Harish Mathur
|--
Ravi Parthasarathy
|--
Pradeep Puri
|--
Arun Saha
|--
Hari Sankaran
|--
Neeru Singh
|--
H. Jamdar
|--
Ramesh Sinha
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Deepak Dasgupta
|0
|0
Dilip Bhatia
|0
|0
Krishna Ghag
|0
|0
Karunakan Ramchand
|0
|0
Mukund Sapre
|0
|0
Harish Mathur
|0
|0
Ravi Parthasarathy
|0
|0
Pradeep Puri
|0
|0
Arun Saha
|0
|0
Hari Sankaran
|0
|0
Neeru Singh
|0
|0
H. Jamdar
|0
|0
Ramesh Sinha
|0
|0