IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

Name Description

Deepak Dasgupta Mr. Deepak Dasgupta is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since June 30, 2009. He is a retired Indian Administrative Services Officer served the Government of Haryana and the Central Government for over 36 years. During his tenure, he headed various departments including those related to infrastructure development and policy formulation He also served as the Chairman of National Highways Authority of India for over five years and as an Advisor to the Asian Development Bank. He was member of the Senior Expert Committee of IDFC Private Equity Fund and the Special Task Force in Bihar He holds a Master’s degree in Science from Delhi University.

Krishna Ghag Mr. Krishna Ghag is Vice President, Secretary of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He carries the overall responsibility of managing the Company secretarial functions, legal affairs, documentations and accounts. He has been associated with the Company since February 14, 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Law and diploma in Finance Management from Bombay University and is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries. Prior to joining the Company, he served Nelco Limited as its General Manager - Legal & Company Secretary during the period from 2006 to 2008. He has also been associated with Wimco Limited, Cyanamid Agro Limited, Knoll Pharmaceuticals Limited, FDC Limited and The Cresent Iron & Steel Company Limited.

Karunakan Ramchand Mr. Karunakan Ramchand is Managing Director and Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd since August 13, 2008. Has been associated with IL&FS Group since 1994 and as the Managing Director of the Company since August 13, 2008. With over three decades of experience in urban and transport infrastructure development sector, he has been involved in a large number of private infrastructure development initiatives, including the successful commissioning of various toll road projects in Gujarat and for the NHAI. In his role as the Chief Executive Officer (Infrastructure) of the IL&FS Group, he is associated with various initiatives in infrastructure, including SEZs and Maritime Assets Prior to joining IL&FS, he was associated with the Operations Research Group, Dalal Consultants, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Madras University and a post-graduation in ‘Development Planning’ from the School of Planning, Ahmedabad.

Mukund Sapre Mr. Mukund Gajanan Sapre is Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since August 13, 2008. He has been associated with the IL&FS Group since 1992 and as an Executive Director of the Company since August 13, 2008. He has almost three decades of rich industry experience Prior to joining the Company, he had worked with Engineers India Limited and Gammon India Limited and has been involved with various international projects including implementing the ‘High Speed Rail Project’ and evaluating the ‘Cargo Airport Project’ in Mexico He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, a Diploma in Systems Management and also in Financial Management

Harish Mathur Mr. Harish Chandra Mathur is Technical Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He is responsible for negotiating, approving and overseeing the various arrangements entered into by the Company in its day-to-day business. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from J.N.V University, Jodhpur and a master’s degree in highways engineering from Birmingham University, U.K. He has over 33 years of managerial and professional experience in various road construction projects. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Road Infrastructure Development Company of Rajasthan Limited, one of the Group Companies. Prior to joining the Company and the IL&FS group, he served as the ‘Project Director’ of NHAI, in charge for implementation of project units of NHAI in Jaipur & Kishangarh for more than 6 years. He has also served as the executive engineer and in other designations in the Public Works Department, ‘RSBCC’ for more than 20 years.

Ravi Parthasarathy Mr. Ravi Parthasarathy is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since January 6, 2001 and with the IL&FS Group since 1988. He is at present the Chairman of IL&FS Group. Prior to joining the IL&FS Group, he has served 20th Century Finance Corporation Limited, a financial services company as its Executive Director Mr. Parthasarathy holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from the University of Mumbai and a post-graduate diploma in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Pradeep Puri Mr. Pradeep Puri is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since January 6, 2001. He is an Ex-Indian Administrative Services Officer, he has held important positions in the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, dealing with International Trade and Investment. At present, he serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Model Economic Township Company Limited Mr. Puri holds a Master’s degree in History from Delhi University

Arun Saha Mr. Arun K. Saha is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since January 6, 2001. He has been associated with the Company since January 6, 2001 and with IL&FS Group since 1988. Mr. Saha is Currently, he is the Joint Managing Director & CEO of IL&FS, is associated with the Company since January 6, 2001 and with the IL&FS Group since 1988 He is responsible for overseeing activities relating to finance, operations, credit compliance and risk management of the IL&FS Group, including activities in the areas of financial services, infrastructure, asset management, distribution and management of retail assets and liabilities. He holds a Master’s degree in Commerce from the University of Kolkata; is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

Hari Sankaran Mr. Hari Sankaran is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd. He has been associated with the Company since November 29, 2000 and with the IL&FS Group since 1990. As Vice Chairman & Managing Director of IL&FS, he has been instrumental in developing and oversighting the business canvas of the Group. Mr. Sankaran has over 27 years of experience in research, project development, structuring, management and financing. He has been closely involved in the implementation of all the IL&FS Group Infrastructure Projects. Mr. Sankaran has participated in various High Powered Committees set up by Government of India for policy and legal reforms including as the Chairman of the FCCI Infrastructure Committee. Mr. Sankaran holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics & Political Science.

H. Jamdar Mr. H. P. Jamdar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd., since January 6, 2001. He has headed various departments of the Government of Gujarat, including as Secretary and Principal Secretary. During his tenure, he also served as Chairman of various stateowned corporations, especially in the roads and ports sector He has served as the President of Indian Roads Congress and the Institution of Engineers (India) He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the Gujarat University