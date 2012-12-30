Altarea SCA (IMAF.PA)

Name Description

Jacques Nicolet Mr. Jacques Nicolet has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA since June 26, 2007 and is also a Member of the Executive Committee. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Nicolet is also Chairman of the Company’s Investment Committee. Between 1984 and 1994, he was Programs Director, Development Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pierre et Vacances. In 1994, he co-founded Altarea. Mr. Nicolet currently holds several mandates, including President of JN Investissements and JN Holding, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Altareit, Member of the Supervisory Board of Altarea France and Cogedim, and Director of SA Productions de Monte-Carlo, Altarea Italia SRL, Altarea Espana and Altarag Srl.

Alain Taravella Mr. Alain Taravella has been the President, Co-Manager and Member of the Executive Committee of Altarea SCA since June 26, 2007 and is also a Member of the Company's Operation Committee and Strategy Committee. Prior to that, he had been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Altarea since September 2, 2004 and was also a Member of the Investment Committee. Between 1975 and 1994, he held several roles in Pierre et Vacances, where he was named Managing Director in 1985. In 1994 he created the Altarea group, which he has managed ever since. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC). Mr. Taravella also holds other mandates, including Co-Manager of Altareit, President of Altafinance 2, Alta Patrimoine and Altafi 2, Chairman of the American, Spanish and Italian subsidiaries of Altarea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aldeta and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Cogedim and Altarea France.

Gilles Boissonnet Mr. Gilles Boissonnet is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of retail property, Chairman of the Management Board of Altarea France and a Member of the Executive Committee of Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company's Operation Committee and Strategy Committee. He holds a degree in Economics from Universite de Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne, a Law degree from Universite de Paris II Pantheon-Assas and a degree in Management from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. He has been at Altarea SCA since 2002. He previously served as Managing Director of 1000 Amis (Petsmart), Director of Development of Leroy Merlin and Head of Sales of ESSO France.

Christian de Gournay Mr. Christian de Gournay is Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Residential Property, Regions and Institutional Relations, and a Member of the Executive Committee of Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company's Operation Committee, Strategy Committee and Investment Committee. He is a graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) amd Ecole Nationale d’Administration and started his career working for the Conseil d’Etat in 1978. He then joined Banque Indosuez in 1978 and was notably Managing Director of the Swiss branches of the bank. He was subsequently appointed Deputy Managing Director of AGF in 1994 and was responsible for real estate asset management and banking and financial activities. He joined Cogedim in 2002 as Vice Chairman of the Management Board and was appointed Chairman of the Management Board in 2003.

Stephane Theuriau Mr. Stephane Theuriau is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Office Property and Private Equity, Chairman of Cogedim Entreprise and a Member of the Executive Committee of Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company's Operation Committee and Strategy Committee.

Eric Dumas Mr. Eric Dumas has been the Finance Director of Altarea SCA since 1999 and is also a Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He is also a Member of the Company's Operation Committee, Investment Committee and Strategy Committee. He also previously served as the Permanent Representative of Altafinance on the Board of Directors from May 2006 until June 26, 2007 and as the Permanent Representative of Altarea Gestion before that. He was previously employed as an Auditor at Arthur Andersen within the real estate department. Mr. Dumas graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) in 1995.

Albert, Philippe Malaquin Mr. Albert Malaquin is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Altarea France at Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategy Committee.

Patrick Mazieres Mr. Patrick Mazieres is the Finance Director of Cogedim within Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategy Committee.

Ludovic Castillo Mr. Ludovic Castillo is the Managing Director of Altarea Italia and a Member of the Executive Committee of Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company's Strategy Committee. He holds degrees in Business Real Estate and Management from Universite de Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. He has been at Altarea SCA since 1995 and previously served as Director of Development. He was also Projects Manager at Espace Expansion (Unibail Group).

Philippe Mauro Mr. Philippe Mauro has been Group General Secretary of Altarea SCA since June 26, 2007. He is also a Member of the Strategy Committee and Investment Committee of the Company. He is Secretary of the Remuneration Committee. He previously served as Permanent Representative of Altapar on the Board of Directors of Altarea SCA. He holds a Law degree from Universite de Paris II and is also a graduate of Universite de la Sarre. He was previously Director of Legal Affairs of SCIC Gestion (CDC group), Espace Expansion, ARC 108 (Unibail group), Unibail and Anil.

Alain Dassas Mr. Alain Dassas is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board Representing APG (ABP Fund) at Altarea SCA. He is also a Member of the Company’s Investment Committee, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is a graduate of the ESCP Europe business school and holds a Master’s in Econometrics and a Master of Science in Management from Stanford University. Mr. Dassas began his career with Chase Manhattan Bank in 1973. In 1983, he joined the Renault Group, where he successively served as Head of the representative office in New York, Head of banking relationships and financial markets, Finance Director of Renault Credit International, Head of Financial Operations and Head of Financial Services. In 2003, Mr. Dassas was appointed a member of the Renault Group Executive Committee, then Chairman of Renault F1 Team. In 2007, Mr. Dassas was named a member of the Executive Committee of Nissan Motor Company in Tokyo. Since 2010, Mr. Dassas has acted as a consultant for the Renault Group and as Chief Financial Officer of Segula Technologies. He is also a Director of Strategic Initiatives (London).

Francoise Debrus Ms. Francoise Debrus is an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA as well as Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a graduate of the Ecole nationale du genie rural des eaux et des forets and of the Institut national agronomique Paris-Grignon. Between 1984 and 1987, she was head of the economic and agricultural production department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. From 1987 she was an auditor and then audit team manager of the Internal Audit Department of Caisse Nationale de Credit Agricole (CNCA), before becoming head of management control and then of financial management at Unicredit. In 1997, she was appointed head of the debt collection/lending department of the Finance Division of Credit Agricole SA. In 2001, she became head of finance and tax at the Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA). In 2005, she was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Caisse Regionale d'Ile-de-France, and since March 2, 2009, she has been with Credit Agricole Assurances as Head of Investments. She also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Fonciere Developpement Logement and Fonciere des Murs, Permanent representative of Predica as member of the Supervisory Board of Fonciere Paris France SA and Director of Eurosic and Medica.

Olivier Dubreuil Mr. Olivier Dubreuil has been the Permanent Representative of JN Holding on the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA since February 13, 2008. He previously served as Permanent Representative of Altafi on the Company’s Board of Directors until June 26, 2007. He is a graduate of ESCP Europe and worked as Head of Raw Materials at Usinor and then at Arcelor. He then served as the Managing Director of Arcelor Mittal Purchasing until 2009. Currently, he holds various mandates, including Chairman of Ovet Holding and Ovet BV, Vice Chairman of HP COMPOSITES Italy, and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of EMO and EKOM.

Olivier Esteve Mr. Olivier Esteve has been the Permanent Representative of Fonciere des Regions as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA since June 26, 2007 and on the Company’s Board of Directors prior to that. He is also Member of the Audit Committee and the Investment Committee. He holds an Engineering degree from ESTP (1989) and started his career as a Commercial Engineer and then as Director of Development at Groupe Bouygues Batiments (Screg Batiments). Mr. Esteve was then appointed Member of the Management Board of Fonciere des Regions in charge of Real Estate management. He currently holds several other mandates, including Deputy CEO of Fonciere des Regions, Chairman of Urbis Park, BP 3000, Office CB 21, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Fonciere des Murs.

Dominique Rongier Mr. Dominique Rongier is an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA. He is a Member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee. He graduated from the HEC business school in 1967 and served in succession as Auditor with Arthur Andersen (1969-1976), Chief Financial Officer of the Bremond – Pierre & Vacances Group (1976-1983), and Chief Financial Officer of the Brossette SA Group (1983-1987). In 1987, he designed and set up a holding structure for the Carrefour Group, and from 1988 to 1990, he was Corporate Secretary of Belier, a member of the Havas-Eurocom network, before becoming Chief Financial Officer of the holding company Oros Communication, which holds majority interests in the communications sector, from 1991 to 1993. Since September 1993, Mr. Rongier has been an independent consultant with DBLP & Associes SARL, of which he is manager and majority shareholder. His main activity is strategic and financial management consultancy. In the interim, he has been acting Chief Executive Officer of the DMB & B France Group (French subsidiaries of the United States advertising group D’Arcy) for more than two years. Until March 31, 2009, Mr. Rongier was Chairman of a software publishing company specialising in sports and health. Mr. Rongier also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of SCA Altareit and Director of SA Search Partners.

Emeric Servin Mr. Emeric Servin has been the Permanent Representative of Predica - Credit Agricole Assurances on the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA since June 26, 2007 and on the Company’s Board of Directors prior to that. He is also Member of the Company's Investment Committee. He holds a degree in Law and a Postgraduate degree in Public Law, and is a graduate in Finance from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC). Mr. Servin holds several mandates, including Chairman of the Board of SA Francimmo Hotels and SA Resico, Permanent Representative of Predica on the Supervisory Board of Fonciere des Murs and on the Board of Directors of Fonciere Developpement Logements, and Director of subsidiaries of Fonciere Hypersud.

Gautier Taravella Mr. Gautier Taravella has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of Altarea SCA since June 26, 2007 and was a Director of the Company prior to that date. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Altafinance 2 and was Member of the Supervisory Board of Altafinance SAS.