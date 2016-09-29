Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L)

Name Description

Mark Williamson Mr. Mark D. Williamson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC. He is a qualified accountant, who brings considerable financial and general managerial experience to our Board. Mark was Chief Financial Officer of International Power plc until 2012 and is experienced in managing relationships with the investor and financial communities. Prior to joining International Power plc, Mark was Group Financial Controller and Group Chief Accountant of Simon Group. He is also a former Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Alent PLC. Mark joined the Board in July 2007 and was appointed Senior Independent Non-Executive Director in February 2012. He was subsequently appointed Deputy Chairman of the Board in January 2013 before being made Chairman in February 2014. External appointments Senior Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of National Grid plc.

Alison Cooper Mrs. Alison J. Cooper is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC. Since being appointed as Chief Executive Alison has led the development and implementation of the Group’s sustainable sales growth strategy. Alison joined the Group in 1999 and, through a number of senior roles, has contributed significantly to the international expansion of the Group.

Oliver Tant Mr. Oliver Tant is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC. He held a number of senior positions in a 32-year career at KPMG, including Global Managing Director Financial Advisory and Private Equity Division and Head of UK Audit. He was also a member of both the UK and German boards of KPMG. He brings to Imperial international experience in change management, organisational restructuring, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. Appointment Appointed to the Board of Directors in October 2013 and became Chief Financial Officer in November 2013.

Matthew Phillips Mr. Matthew R. Phillips is Executive Director, Chief Development Officer of the Company. He held a number of senior roles prior to his appointment to the Board as Corporate Affairs Director in June 2012 and has been integral to the development and implementation of the Group’s strategy. In his current role he is responsible for Fontem Ventures, corporate development and corporate, legal and regulatory affairs. Appointment Appointed Director in June 2012. Appointed Chief Development Officer, June 2015.

John Downing Mr. John Matthew Downing is Company Secretary of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC., since June 2012. He joined Imperial in 2005 having worked for the law firm Linklaters. He has had a number of senior legal roles in Imperial and was appointed Head of Group Legal in 2010 and played a leading role in the Altadis acquisition. He has considerable experience in managing key corporate projects related to financing, business development and other commercial matters.

Therese Esperdy Ms. Therese Esperdy is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has significant international investment banking experience having held a number of roles at JP Morgan including Global Chairman of JP Morgan’s Financial Institutions Group, Co-Head of Asia-Pacific Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Head of Debt Capital Markets, and Head of US Debt Capital Markets. She began her career at Lehman Brothers and joined Chase Securities in 1997 prior to the firm’s merger with JP Morgan in 2000.

David Haines Mr. David J. Haines is Independent Non-Executive Director of Imperial Tobacco Group Plc., effective February 2, 2012. He brings considerable senior level board experience and was until March 2016 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grohe Group Sárl and Chief Executive Officer of Lixil Water Technology Group. He joined Grohe in 2004 from Vodafone Group PLC where he was Global Marketing Director. David is Chairman and Co-Founder of Grace Founders Sárl, a Luxembourgbased investment company. He is also a former Chairman of Vimpelcom A/O. Appointment Appointed Non-Executive Director in February 2012, and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in April 2012.

Michael Herlihy Mr. Michael H. C. Herlihy is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC. He is General Counsel for Smiths Group plc. He was formerly General Counsel and Head of Mergers and Acquisitions for ICI PLC with overall responsibility for corporate acquisitions and divestments and has extensive experience with both private and public market transactions. Appointment Appointed Non-Executive Director in July 2007. In February 2014 he was appointed as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director. External appointments Serves on the board of Compass Partners International LLP and is currently General Counsel of Smiths Group plc.

Simon Langelier Mr. Simon Langelier is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Simon has significant international experience within the tobacco industry. He held a number of senior commercial positions during a 30 year career with Philip Morris International, including in Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. In addition, he was President of their Next Generation Products & Adjacent Businesses. Simon is Chairman of PharmaCielo Limited, a Canadian based supplier of medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.

Steven Stanbrook Mr. Steven P. Stanbrook is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since 8 February 2016. He brings considerable international executive experience to the Board, gained in a number of FMCG companies. This includes 18 years at SC Johnson & Sons Inc., most recently as Chief Operating Officer, where he was responsible for managing their international operations. Previously, he held senior positions at Sara Lee Corporation, including as Chief Executive Officer of Sara Lee Bakery, and at CompuServe Corp. He is also a former Non-Executive Director of Chiquita Brands International, Inc. and Hewitt Associates.

Karen Witts Ms. Karen Witts is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She brings significant financial and management expertise to the Board. She is currently Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Kingfisher plc and was previously Chief Financial Officer of the Africa, Middle East, Asia and Asia Pacific Region, at Vodafone plc. Prior to that, Karen held a number of senior positions at BT, including Chief Financial Officer of BT Retail and Managing Director Operations Openreach.