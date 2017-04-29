Imagination Technologies Group PLC (IMG.L)

Name Description

Peter Hill Mr. Peter J. Hill, CBE is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company, effective 1 February 2017. Peter is the Chairman of Imagination having joined as a non-executive director on 1 January 2017 and succeeding as Chairman on 1 February 2017. Peter has extensive experience as both an executive and Non-executive Director, and is currently the Non-executive Chairman of Keller Group plc, the world’s largest geotechnical contractor, and Volution Group plc, a leading supplier of ventilation products, and is a Non-executive Director the Royal Air Force. Peter was the Chief Executive of Laird plc, the global provider of device management and wireless systems for the electronics industry, from 2002 to late 2011. He also served as an Executive Director of Costain Group plc and held senior management positions at BTR plc (subsequently Invensys plc). He has previously been Non-executive Chairman of Alent plc, a leading supplier of speciality chemicals to the electronics and other industries from 2012 to the end of 2015, and has been a Non-executive Director of Cookson plc, Meggitt plc and Oxford Instruments plc and a Non-executive Board member of UK Trade and Investment.

Andrew Heath Mr. Andrew Heath is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He joined the Group’s Board in August 2012 as a non-executive director. He has a wealth of international business experience gained through executive roles at Rolls-Royce and as Chief Executive Officer of Alent plc. He was previously a Non-executive Director of LG Fuel Systems Inc. and Oxford BioSignals. Andrew has a BSc in engineering from Imperial College London and an MBA.

Guy Millward Mr. Guy Leighton Millward is Chief Financial Officer, Group Company Secretary, Director of the Company. He has previously held a number of senior finance positions with both publicly listed and privately held technology companies. Guy’s previous roles include: Group Finance Director at Morse Plc from 2009 to 2011 and Alterian plc from 2011 to 2012. He was also CFO at Advanced Computer Software Group plc from 2013, until its sale to Vista Equity Partners in mid-2015. Guy has held positions at Kewill plc, General Electric Inc and Ernst and Young LLP.

Kate Rock Ms. Kate Rock is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Rock has many years of experience in corporate communications. She was a partner at College Hill for 12 years from 1996, where she provided strategic counsel and business communication strategies to both public and private companies, including several technology businesses. Kate was previously Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party with responsibility for business engagement from 2015 to July 2016. From 2012 to January 2017, Kate also served as a non-executive director at education company, First News (UK) Limited.

Nigel Toon Mr. Nigel Toon is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in August 2016. Nigel has a strong background in electronics and technology marketing, and brings significant experience and understanding of the semiconductor industry. He is currently the Chairman and CEO ofGraphcore. Prior to joining Graphcore, he was Chairman of XMOS Ltd, the premier provider of voice and music processing and control ICs, Nigel was President and CEO at Picochip Inc. a fabless semiconductor business. Previously he was a co-founder of Icera Inc., a leading 3G cellular baseband semiconductor company where he was a member of the Board of Director and led Sales and Marketing. Nigel is Chairman of the Technical Advisory Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Audit Committee.