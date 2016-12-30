Imerys SA (IMTP.PA)

Name Description

Gilles Michel Mr. Gilles Michel has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Imerys S.A. since April 28, 2011. He previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee and Non-Independent Director at Imerys SA from November 3, 2010. In addition to his duties at the Company, Mr. Michel has served as Director of GML Investissements Ltee (Ile Maurice) since June 20, 2012. Mr. Michel began his professional career in 1982 within the World Bank (Washington, D.C.) before joining the Saint-Gobain group in 1986 where during sixteen years he held various managerial positions, notably in the United States, before being appointed in 2000 General Manager of the Ceramics & Plastics business group and member of Saint-Gobain's Management Committee. In 2001, he joined PSA Peugeot-Citroen group, as Manager of the Platforms, Techniques & Purchasing activity and Member of Peugeot's Executive Committee. In 2007, he was appointed General Manager of Citroen, and Member of the Management Board of Peugeot SA. On December 1, 2008, Mr. Michel assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Strategic Investment Fund, whose activity involves taking equity stakes in companies expected to contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the French economy. Mr. Michel joined Imerys SA in September 2010. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Strategic Investment Fund, Chairman of the board of Citer, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Citroen Nederland BV, among others. He is Director of Solvay, Charles Telfair Institute, IBL Ltd. Mr. Michel obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique (1974), from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE) and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Paul Desmarais Mr. Paul Desmarais, III has been Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of IMERYS S.A. since May 4, 2016. He has been Non-Independent Director of the Company from April 29, 2014. He is Member of the Strategic Committee and Chairman of the Appointments Committee and Compensation Committee at the Company. He graduated in Economics from Harvard University and is holder of an MBA from INSEAD in Fontainebleau. He began his career in 2004 at Goldman Sachs in the United States where he held various positions until 2009. He was involved in project management and strategy at Imerys from 2010 to 2012. He joined the insurance company Great-West Lifeco (Canada) in 2012 as Assistant Vice President of Risk Management. Since May 2014, he has been Vice-President of Power Corporation of Canada and Power Financial Corporation (Canada). He is also Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Belgium); Canada Life Financial Corporation, Great-West Financial (Canada) Inc., Great-West Financial (Nova Scotia) Co., Investors Group Inc., London Insurance Group Inc., London Life Insurance Company, Mackenzie Inc., Sagard Capital Partners GP, Inc., The Great-West Life Assurance Company, Wealthsimple (Canada); Pargesa Holding SA (Switzerland); Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Company (United States).

Olivier Pirotte Mr. Olivier Pirotte has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of IMERYS S.A. since June 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Non-Independent Director at the Company from April 29, 2010. He is an engineering graduate of Ecole de Commerce Solvay of the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, He began his career in 1989 at Arthur Andersen, where he held management positions for both the Business Consulting and Audit activities. In 1995, he joined Groupe Bruxelles Lambert where he held various positions in the field of finance and industry before becoming Manager of Equity Interests and Investments in 2000 and then Chief Financial Officer from 2012 to 2014.

Vincent Lecerf Mr. Vincent Lecerf has been Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since January 2, 2017. He joined Imerys as Group Chief Human Resources Officer in January 2017, after holding various human resources management positions for the groups: Valeo, Poclain Hydraulics, Rhodia and Norbert Dentressangle. He was since 2008 Director of Human Resources and member of the Managing Board of Tarkett.

Frederic Beucher Mr. Frederic Beucher has served as Vice-President, Roofing, Kaolin, Ceramics, Graphite & Carbone divisions, Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since 2016. He has previously been Vice-President, Ceramic Materials business group and Member of the Executive Committee of IMERYS S.A. since July 1, 2013. He joined Imerys in 2003 after several years in investment banking, first at Societe Generale in France and Spain and then at Rothschild & Cie in Paris. He started with Imerys as Head of Strategy and Development, then managed the Sanitaryware BU and was Vice-President and General Manager of the Minerals for Ceramics activity.

Alessandro Dazza Mr. Alessandro Dazza has served as Vice-President, Fused Minerals and Refractory Minerals divisions, Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since 2016. He has previously served as Vice-President, High Resistance Minerals business group and Member of the Executive Committee of IMERYS S.A. since July 1, 2013. He worked for a chemical company in Italy before moving to Germany. He joined Imerys in 2000 upon acquisition of Treibacher Schleifmittel and relocated to Austria. He became General Manager of the Abrasives BU in 2004, then Vice President and General Manager of the Fused Minerals Division in 2008, after the acquisitions of UCM Zirconia, UCM Magnesia and Astron.

Olivier Hautin Mr. Olivier Hautin has served as Vice-President, Carbonates and Oilfields Solutions division; Strategy, M&A and International Development and Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since 2016. He has previously served as Vice-President, Energy Solutions & Specialties business group and Member of the Executive Committee of IMERYS S.A. since July 1, 2013. He served as Member of the Executive Board - Energy Solutions and Specialities of Imerys SA. Prior to that, he was Vice President in charge of Pigments for Paper Business Group and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined Imerys SA in 1995 after beginning his career in strategy consulting at Mars & Co. He was successively in charge of Strategy & Development for the Group, then in the United States (Atlanta) in the Pigments & Additives business group. Since 2000, he had held the position of Vice-President and General Manager in several Imerys profit centers in Europe and Asia. He was Vice-President and General Manager, Minerals for Ceramics until February 2008.

Daniel Moncino Mr. Daniel Moncino has been Vice-President, Performance Additives, Filtration, Metallurgy divisions and Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since 2016. He has previously been Vice-President, Filtration & Performance Additives business group and Member of the Executive Committee of IMERYS S.A. since July 1, 2013. Prior to that, he was Vice-President, Performance & Filtration Minerals business group, Vice-President, Pigments for Paper & Packaging business group and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company from July 2012. From February 2008 to July 2012, he was Vice President in charge of Performance & Filtration Minerals Business Group and Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined Imerys SA in 2002 after beginning his career, in Europe and North America, in the semiconductor industry with Siemens and holding various positions in Engineering Polymers and Specialty Chemicals with BASF and in wireless telemetry and semiconductor equipment and services with Schlumberger. He then served as Vice President and General Manager of Performance Minerals North America and was Vice President and General Manager of Global Minerals for Filtration until February 2008.

Denis Musson Mr. Denis Musson is Group General Counsel & Company Secretary and Member of the Executive Committee of Imerys S.A. He joined the Company in 1999 as General Counsel and Secretary of the Board. His career was previously with Pechiney, where he started in the group’s Legal Department before taking over its Corporate Department. Since the end of 2016, he also heads the Group’s Sustainable Development Function.

Jean-Francois Claver Mr. Jean-Francois Claver has been Chief Industrial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since October 17, 2016. He joined Imerys in 2015 as Director of Mining and Industrial Operations and was appointed Group Chief Industrial Officer in October 2016. He previously held industrial management positions at Pechiney for nearly 16 years and then in several other International industrial groups (Alcan, Vallourec, Lafarge, Etex).

Thierry Materne Mr. Thierry Materne has been Chief Innovation Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at IMERYS S.A. since October 17, 2016. He joined Imerys in June 2016 as Group Chief Innovation Officer. Previously, he spent more than 11 years in research and development at Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Europe and the United States, before taking on responsibility for innovation at Dow Corning and then heading Sabic Innovative Plastics (formerly GE Plastics).

Eliane Augelet-Petit Mrs. Eliane Augelet-Petit has served as Employee Representative Director at IMERYS S.A. since October 6, 2014. She began her career in 1973 at Penarroya, a listed subsidiary of Imerys (then Imetal), as an administrative employee. She joined Imerys’ Legal Department in 1978 as a paralegal. She was an elected CFDT union representative on the Imerys Works Council from 1978 to October 6, 2014, the date of her appointment as an employee representative Director. She attended Imerys’ Board of Directors meetings in this capacity until that date. She held various positions during that period of office, in particular the Group’s CFDT union representative and Secretary of the Group French Works Council and the European Works Council.

Enrico d'Ortona Mr. Enrico d'Ortona has served as Employee Representative Director at IMERYS S.A. since October 6, 2014. He began his career in 1979 as a surveyor in an engineering consultancy. After holding various positions as a rolling-mill operator then a sheet metal splitter, particularly at Tolmatil then UCA (Belgium), where he was in charge of a 60-person team, in 2004 he joined Arcelor Mittal as a steelworks and overhead crane operator. As of 2006, he is a production operator at Imerys Mineraux Belgique (Belgium). He was a union delegate and a member of the Works Council from 2008 to 2012.

Ian Gallienne Mr. Ian Gallienne has served as Non-Independent Director of Imerys S.A. since April 29, 2010. He is Chairman of the Company's Strategic Committee and Member of the Appointments and Compensation Committees. A Management and Administration graduate with a specialization in Finance from E.S.D.E. Paris (currently Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris) and holder of a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, Mr. Gallienne began his career in Spain in 1992 as co-founder of a commercial company. From 1995 to 1997, he was a member of the management of a consulting firm specialized in the reorganization of ailing companies in France. From 1998 to 2005, he was Manager of the private equity fund, Rhone Capital LLC, in New York and London. Since 2005, he has been co-founder and Managing Director of the private equity funds Ergon Capital Partners, Ergon Capital Partners II and Ergon Capital Partners III (Belgium). Since January 1, 2012, he has been Delegate Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert. He has also held several other mandates, including Director of Lafarge, Publihold SA, Steel Partners NV, Gruppo Banca Leonardo SpA and others. He is currently Managing Director of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Director of Erbe SA, Umicore, Pernod Ricard and SGS, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Adidas AG.

Colin Hall Mr. Colin M. Hall has been Non-Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since December 15, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He holds an MBA from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business (United States). He began his career in 1995 as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in New York. In 1997, he joined the Rhone Capital Group, a private equity fund, where he held various management positions for 10 years in London and New York. In 2009, he co-founded a hedge fund, Long Oar Global Investors (New York), which he directed until 2011. In 2012, he joined as CEO Sienna Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, combining its alternative activities (private equity, debt funds). In 2016, he was appointed Director of the Investments Department of the Bruxelles Lambert Group. He is also Managing Director of Sienna Capital, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board: Kartesia Management SA (Luxembourg), Director: Ergon Capital Partners SA, Ergon Capital Partners II SA, Ergon Capital Partners III SA, Umicore (Belgium).

Ulysses Kiriacopoulos Mr. Ulysses Kiriacopoulos has been Non-Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since April 30, 2015. He is Member of the Strategic Committee at the Company. Mining engineer of Montanuniversitaet Leoben (Austria) and a graduate of the University of Newcastle upon Tyne (UK) and holder of a MBA from INSEAD, he joined in 1979 the family business S&B as the Finance Director of Bauxite Parnasse, of which he became Managing Director in 1986. In 1990, he was appointed CEO of the S&B Industrial Minerals group. He was its President from 2011 to February 2015, date on which the S&B group was sold to Imerys. He also held the functions of President of the Greek Employers (SEV), Vice-President of UNICE between 2000 and 2006 and President of the Greek National Opera between 2006 and 2009. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors: Imerys Industrial Minerals Greece SA (Greece); Director: ASK Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Blue Crest, Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research, Lamda Development SA, Motodynamiki SA (Greece); Member of the Board of Trustees of the American College of Greece (ACG) and of College Year in Athens (CYA) (Greece). Previously, he was Member of the General Council of the National Bank of Greece; Chairman, then Vice-Chairman, of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (Greece).

Xavier Le Clef Mr. Xavier Le Clef has been Non-Independent Director at Imerys S.A. since April 26, 2012. He is Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. He is a graduate of the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management (Belgium) and holder of a MBA from the Business School Vlerick (Belgium), He his career in 2000 as an Associate of the consulting firm in Strategy, Arthur D. Little, where he held various positions in Belgium, France and Germany until 2006. At that date, he joined Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille (CNP) where he was successively Investments Manager until 2011 and then Chief Financial Officer until 2015. He has been Managing Director of CNP since February 2015. He also serves as Managing Director: Compagnie Immobiliere de Roumont, Europart, Fibelpar (Belgium); Director: Andes Invest, BSS Investments, Carpar, Distriplus, GB-INNO-BM, Investor, Loverval Finance, The Belgian Chocolate House Brussels (Belgium); Financiere Flo, Groupe Flo, (France); Finer, International Duty Free, Immobiliere Rue de Namur, Kermadec, Swilux (Luxembourg); Transcor Astra 25 (Netherlands); AOT Holding, APG/SGA, Worldwide Energy (Switzerland); Director: Pargesa Asset Management, Parjointco (Netherlands). He is also Permanent representative of Compagnie Immobiliere de Roumont (Belgium) on the Board of Directors of: GIB Corporate Services, International Duty Free Belgium, Transcor Astra Group (Belgium); Managing Director: Hulpe Offices Management (Belgium); Permanent representative of Hulpe Offices Management (Belgium) acting as Managing Director of Hulpe Offices (Belgium). Previously, he was Director: Belgian Icecream Group “BIG”, Carsport, Fidentia Real Estate Investments, Goinvest, Groupe Jean Dupuis, Nanocyl, Newtrans Trading, Starco Tielen, Trasys Group (Belgium); International Duty Free (Dubai-United Arab Emirates); Tikehau Capital Advisors, Unifem (France); Rottzug (Netherlands). He was also Member of the Investment Committee: Tikehau Capital Partners (France).

Laurent Raets Mr. Laurent Raets has been Non-Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since July 29, 2015. A graduate of Ecole de Commerce Solvay of the Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Mr. Raets began his career in 2002 at Deloitte Corporate Finance practice in Brussels (Belgium) as a consultant mergers and acquisitions. In 2006, he joined the Investments Department of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert as an analyst, and then became its Deputy Director in 2016.

Arnaud Vial Mr. Arnaud Vial has been Non-Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since May 4, 2016. He is Member of the Strategic Committee at the Company. A graduate of Ecole Superieure d'Electricite, Mr. Vial began his career in 1977 at BNP Paribas (France). In 1988, he joined the Pargesa Group as Vice-President Accounting & Financial Services then Deputy CEO of Parfinance (France). In 1993 he was appointed General Secretary of Pargesa Holding SA (Switzerland). Since 1997, Arnaud Vial has held the office of Senior Vice-President of Power Corporation of Canada and Corporation Financicre Power (Canada). He has also been Director and CEO of Pargesa Holding SA since 2013. He is also Managing Director of Pargesa Holding SA. He serves as Chief Executive Officer: PGB SA, Societe Francaise Percier Gestion (France); Director and member of the Standing Committee: Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (Belgium); Director and Vice-President: Power Pacific Equities Ltd (Hong Kong); Director: Square Victoria Digital Properties Inc. (Canada); Societe Industrielle HMM (Luxembourg); Power Financial Europe BV (Netherlands) and Member of the Supervisory Board: Pargesa Netherlands BV (Netherlands).

Aldo Cardoso Mr. Aldo Cardoso has been Independent Director of Imerys S.A. since May 3, 2005. He is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee and Member of the Strategic Committee. In addition, he is Director of Bureau Veritas, Engie and Worldline, as well as Censor of AXA Investment Managers. He started his career in 1979 with Arthur Andersen, of which he became Associate in 1989. European Director of Audit and Financial Council in 1996, then Chairman of Andersen France from 1998 to 2002, he was elected Chairman of Andersen’s Supervisory Board worldwide from 2000 to 2002 then, Chairman of the Management Board from 2002 to 2003. As such, Mr. Cardoso oversaw Andersen’s winding up of business activities in the world. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Director of Mobistar, Accor, Gecina, GE Corporate Finance Bank, PlaNet Finance and Rhodia. Mr. Cardoso obtained a Master’s degree in Law and graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce in Paris.

Odile Desforges Mrs. Odile Desforges has been Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since May 4, 2016. She is Member of the Strategic Committee at the Company. A graduate of Ecole Centrale de Paris, Mrs. Desforges began her career in 1973 as a researcher at Institut de Recherche des Transports (transport research institute). She joined the Renault group (France) in 1981 as a researcher in the automotive planning department before becoming a product engineer. In 1986 she joined the purchasing department as head of the external parts section then was appointed body part purchasing Manager, from 1992 at GIE Renault Volvo Car Purchasing then in the Renault Purchasing Department in 1994. In March 1999, she became Deputy CEO of the Renault VI-Mack group in charge of 3P (Product Planning, Product Development, Purchasing, Project). In 2001 she was appointed President of the AB Volvo group’s 3P Business Unit. In March 2003, Mrs. Desforges became VP Purchasing at Renault and Chairman & CEO of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization. On that date she became a member of Renault’s Management Committee. In March 2009, Mrs. Desforges was appointed a member of the Executive Committee, VP Engineering and Quality for the Renault Group, an office that she held until July 2012, when she ended her professional activities. She is Director and Chairman of the Audit & Risks Committee: Safran (France); Director and member of the Audit Committee: Dassault Systemes, Faurecia (France); Director and member of the Audit Committee, Appointments Committee and Compensation Committee: Johnson Matthey plc (United Kingdom). Previously, she was Director and member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee: Sequana (France); Director: GIE REGIENOV (France); Renault Espana SA (Spain); Manager: Renault Nissan Technical Business Center “RNTBCI” (India); Renault Nissan BV (Netherlands).

Marion Guillou Mrs. Marion Guillou has been Independent Director of Imerys S.A. since September 1, 2012. She is Member of the Compensation and Appointments Committees at the Company. She is Chairman of the Board of Directors: Agreenium (France); Member of the Board of Directors: APAVE, BNP Paribas, CARE France, Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), Institute for advanced Studies in Science and Technology (IHEST), Veolia Environnement(France). She is also Member of the Conseil de l’ordre de la Legion (France) and Member: National Academy of Technologies, Strategic Council of Research (France). During her professional career, she held a number of other posts, including Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of the French State at Areva and Director of Fondation Nationale des Sciences Politiques (FNSP), Fondation de l’Universite de Lyon (France), among others. Ms. Guillou began her professional career in 1978 and held different functions in Administration, at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food (Saint-Lo, Paris, Nantes), alter at the Misnistry of Research (DRRT Pays de la Loire). In 1986, she joined a joint laboratory of Universite de Nantes/CNRS as Researcher. From 1993 to 1996, she was Agricultural Attache at the French Embassy in London. Between 1996 and 2000, Ms. Guillou assumed the function of General Director for Food at the Ministry of Agriculture, the post she held until 2000, when she joined the INRA. Next, from July 2004 to August 2012, she was Chairman and CEO of INRA. Ms. Guillou obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique (Ecole Polytechnique de Paris) in 1973, a degree from Ecole Nationale du Genie Rural, des Eaux et Forets. She also holds a Doctorate in Physical Chemistry specializing in Biotransformations.

Giovanna Kampouri Monnas Ms. Giovanna Kampouri Monnas has served as Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since April 30, 2015. She is Member of the Strategic Committee. With a Master’s degree in Science, Economic Planning and Administration from the London School of Economics, she began her career in 1981 as a Consultant in the National Economy Ministry in Athens (Greece). In the same year she joined the Procter & Gamble group where she held various management positions in Greece and the United States until 1988. In 1989 she joined the Joh. A. Benckiser GMBH group (Germany) where she held the positions of Marketing Coordinator for the coordinator, CEO of the Lancaster group (France), and Group Vice-President Mass Cosmetics & Fragrances. In 1993 she was appointed President of Benckiser International. Since 1996 she has been an independent consultant. She is Director and member of the Compensation Committee of Aptar Group (United States); Director and member of the Appointments and Compensation Committee of Puig SL (Spain); Director, Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee and member of the Strategic Committee of Randstad Holding (Netherlands); President of the Foundation Estia Agios Nikolaos (Germany, Greece) and Director of the Foundation Air France (France).

Katherine Taaffe Richard Ms. Katherine Taaffe Richard has served as Independent Director of IMERYS S.A. since April 30, 2015. Graduating from Harvard College in 2004 with a B.A. degree in History, specializing in post-colonial theory and African development, she began her career at Goldman Sachs (USA) as an analyst in the Private Equity and investment bank departments in New York, London, Paris and Dallas. In 2007 she joined Serengeti Asset Management (USA), as an analyst in charge of investments in the oil, gas, metals, mining and sovereign debt sectors. From 2009 to 2012, she supervised international investment in the energy field for MSD Capital (USA), a private investment fund. In 2010 she founded Warwick Energy Group (USA) of which she has been the CEO since then. She is also Chairman of Warwick Energy Group as well as Member of the Global Agenda Council of the World Economic Forum on the future of oil and gas. She was previously Advisor to the Ministry of Mines of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the field of energy development and transparency as well as Director and member of the Advisory Committee: Microvest Capital Funds (United States), Member of the Board of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (United States).