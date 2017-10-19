Edition:
Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs263.10
Open
Rs264.65
Day's High
Rs264.90
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Volume
197,745
Avg. Vol
1,071,762
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

T. C. Venkat Subramanian

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Kishor Kharat

58 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director

K. Srinivasa Raghavan

2014 Chief Financial Officer, General Manager

Bimal Shah

51 2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

S Chezhian

2014 General Manager

P Dharmaraj

2014 General Manager

K. Malathy

2014 General Manager

Vipon Malhotra

2014 General Manager

R. Manimaran

2014 General Manager

G. Manoharan

2014 General Manager

M. Nagarajan

2014 General Manager

Banabihari Panda

2014 General Manager

B. Parthasarathy

2014 General Manager

G Rajeevan Pillai

2014 General Manager

S V Radhakrishnan

2014 General Manager

G. Rangarajan

2014 General Manager

R V Chandra Rao

2014 General Manager

K. Udaya Reddy

2014 General Manager

Chitra Subramaniam

2014 General Manager

Gadiparthi Sudhakar

2014 General Manager

S. Suresh

2014 General Manager

Radhakrishnan Venkataraman

2014 General Manager

M. Bhattacharya

56 2017 Executive Director

R. Subramania Kumar

2016 Executive Director

A. Rajeev

2016 Executive Director

Mudita Mishra

2016 Government Nominee Director

Vinod Nagar

63 2014 Shareholder Director

B. Vijayendra

2015 Director - Nominee of RBI

Padmanaban Dass

2016 Part-time Non-Official Director
Biographies

Name Description

T. C. Venkat Subramanian

Kishor Kharat

Shri. Kishor Piraji Kharat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Indian Bank. Shri. Kishor Piraji Kharat, has been Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of IDBI Bank Limited.

K. Srinivasa Raghavan

Shri. K. Srinivasa Raghavan is the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager since May 2014.

Bimal Shah

S Chezhian

Mr. S. Chezhian is the General Manager of The Indian Bank since 2014.

P Dharmaraj

K. Malathy

Ms. K. Malathy is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

Vipon Malhotra

Mr. Vipon Malhotra is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

R. Manimaran

Mr. R Manimaran is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

G. Manoharan

M. Nagarajan

Banabihari Panda

Mr. Banabihari Panda is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

B. Parthasarathy

Mr. B Parthasarathy is the General Manager of Indian Bank 2014.

G Rajeevan Pillai

S V Radhakrishnan

Mr. S V Radhakrishnan is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

G. Rangarajan

Mr. G. Rangarajan is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

R V Chandra Rao

K. Udaya Reddy

Chitra Subramaniam

Ms. Chitra Subramaniam is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

Gadiparthi Sudhakar

Mr. Gadiparthi Sudhakar is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

S. Suresh

Radhakrishnan Venkataraman

M. Bhattacharya

R. Subramania Kumar

Shri. R. Subramania Kumar has been appointed as Executive Director of the Indian Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Punjab National Bank.

A. Rajeev

Shri. A. S. Rajeev has been appointed as Executive Director of Indian Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Vijaya Bank.

Mudita Mishra

Ms. Mudita Mishra is Government Nominee Director of the Company. She is Director, Department of Financial Services.

Vinod Nagar

Shri. Vinod Kumar Nagar is the Shareholder Director of Indian Bank since July 2014.

B. Vijayendra

Shri. B P Vijayendra was appointed as the RBI Nominee Director of the Bank by the Government of India on February 23, 2015. He holds Master’s degree - Economics and CAIIB. He is presently the Principal Chief General Manager of the Inspection Department at Reserve Bank of India, Central Office, Mumbai. He has put in over 3 decades of service in the RBI and has held important posts in various centres of RBI like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Jaipur. He worked as Regional Director - Rajasthan, CGM of Rural Planning & Credit, Chief General Manager of Department of Banking Supervision

Padmanaban Dass

