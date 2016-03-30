Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (INBF.NS)

Name Description

Sameer Gehlaut Mr. Sameer Gehlaut is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Founder of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Mr. Gehlaut, a first generation entrepreneur, has been spearheading the Group since its inception. Under his leadership, within a span of 13 years, Indiabulls Group has emerged as a business conglomerate with business interests across sectors. Mr. Gehlaut holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. Mr. Sameer Gehlaut is also on the board of Indiabulls Finance Company Private Limited, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Power Limited., Karanbhumi Estates Private Limited, Meru Minerals Private Limited, Ceres Real Estate Private Limited, Indiabulls Mining Private Limited, Ceres Power Transmission Private Limited, Ceres Electricity Distribution Private Limited, Indiabulls Electricity Distribution Private Limited, Inuus Infrastructure Private Limited, Galax Minerals Private Limited, Inuus Land Development Private Limited, Inuus Real Estate Private Limited, Inuus Developers Private Limited, Inuus Properties Private Limited, Orthia Real Estate Private Limited, Orthia Properties Private Limited, Ceres Energy Private Limited, Mugwort Real Estate Private Limited, Valerian Real Estate Private Limited, Calleis Real Estate Private Limited, Indiabulls Infrastructure And Power Limited, Cleta Infracon Private Limited and Indiabulls Property Management Trustee Pte. Ltd.

Gagan Banga Mr. Gagan Banga serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd.

Ashwini Kumar Mr. Ashwini Omprakash Kumar is Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Mr. Ashwini Omprakash Kumar has more than 14 years experience in Retail Mortgage Finance and Corporate Lending to the Real Estate sector. Prior to joining Indiabulls he worked with HDFC Ltd for over 10 years the Corporate Mortgage Business. Ashwini is a Mechanical Engineer from IIT Roorkee and MBA - Finance from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Ashwini has completed advance Studies in International Housing Finance from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Ashwini also has over 7 years of academia experience and is a Visiting Professor of Finance at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. Apart from IHFL Mr. Ashwini Omprakash Kumar is not on the board of any other Company.

Ajit Mittal Mr. Ajit Kumar Mittal is an Executive Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. Mr. Ajit Kumar Mittal has varied experience by virtue of his close involvement with the growth and evolution of India’s financial sector. A Master’s in Economics and an MBA with Academic Excellence from University of Illinois, U.S.A., Mr. Mittal worked for more than twenty years at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in middle and senior management positions and has been at the forefront of macroeconomic and financial sector issues. As General Manager of the Banking Supervision in RBI, he was responsible for monitoring and surveillance of country’s banking system for five years. Mr. Mittal was closely involved in coordination with various financial markets, e.g. debt, money, forex and capital market. Mr. Mittal also worked as Financial Sector Advisor to Qatar Central Bank during the 2006-07. From September 2007 till now, Mr. Mittal has been working as a Director with Indiabulls flagship company in the financial services segment. Mr. Mittal is responsible for risk management, regulatory, governance and compliance issues in the financial services business, besides being involved in the overall business strategy. He has been instrumental in expanding Indiabulls’ international footprint by setting up group’s real estate and home loan businesses in the GCC & UK. Mr. Ajit Kumar Mittal is also on the board of Indian Commodity Exchange Limited, Indiabulls Ventura Capital Trustee Company Limited and Indiabulls Trustee Company Limited.

Shamsher Ahlawat Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat is an Independent Director of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. He holds a post graduate degree in history from St. Stephens College, New Delhi. Mr. Shamsher Singh started his career as a probationary officer with the State Bank of India in 1971 and rose to the senior management . During his tenure with the State Bank of India, Mr. Singh worked on various assignments at the Merchant Banking and Credit Division of the State Bank of India. Mr. Singh is involved in social welfare activities including that of running a school providing free education in Jhajhar, Haryana. Mr. Shamsher Singh Ahlawat is also on the board of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Store One Retail India Limited, Indiabulls Power Limited., Indiabulls Constructions Limited, Indiabulls Wholesale Services Limited, Elena Power And Infrastructure Limited, Indiabulls Realtech Limited.

Kamalesh Chakrabarty Dr. Kamalesh Shailesh Chandra Chakrabarty is an Independent Director of the Company. He is an Ex-Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India.