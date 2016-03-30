Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

Name Description

Ramaswamy Seshasayee Mr. Ramaswamy Seshasayee is Part-Time Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Indusind Bank Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant, is presently Non-executive Chairman on the Board of Infosys Ltd. He had been Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Ashok Leyland Ltd., since 2011, after having been the Managing Director for 13 years. He had held Directorship of ICICI Bank Ltd. from May 6, 1997 to October 31, 2003. Mr. Seshasayee has also been President of the Confederation of Indian Industry and of the President of the Society of Indian Automobile Industries. Mr. Seshasayee has been Part-time Chairman of IndusInd Bank since July 24, 2007.

Romesh Sobti Mr. Romesh Sobti is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Indusind Bank Limited. He has joined the Bank as Managing Director & CEO, taking charge from Mr. Bhaskar Ghose. Prior to this assignment, Mr. Sobti was the Executive Vice President – Country Executive, India and Head, UAE and Sub-Continent, at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He joined ABN AMRO in November 1990 and graduated from the position of a Chief Manager to the Country Executive over a period of 18 years. In his banking career spanning 33 years, Mr. Sobti has been associated with ANZ Grindlays Bank Plc (now Standard Chartered Bank) and State Bank of India in the past. He holds a Bachelors Degree (Honours) in Electrical Engineering and has also done his diploma in Corporate Laws and Practice and Secretarial Practice.

S. Zaregaonkar Mr. S. V. Zaregaonkar is Chief Financial Officer of Indusind Bank Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Post graduate in Commerce and a Law Graduate with CAIIB. He started his career as lecturer in Commerce in 1978. He joined Dena Bank in 1980 and had various stints in Branch Management and Credit before moving into the Accounts and Finance Department of the Bank. He joined IndusInd Bank in 1995 as Assistant Vice President in the Banking Operations & Administration Department. At present, he is Executive Vice President & CFO of the Bank.

Paul Abraham Mr. Paul Abraham is Chief Operating Officer of Indusind Bank Limited. He is responsible for all the Support functions including IT of the Bank. Mr. Abraham has approximately 30 years of work experience. He joined ABN AMRO Bank N.V. in January 1993 and was associated with the Bank in various capacities, both in India and abroad. Before joining IndusInd Bank, Mr. Abraham held the position of Managing Director, ABN AMRO Central Enterprise Services (ACES), for about 3 years. Mr. Abraham started his career with ANZ Grindlays Bank (now Standard Chartered Bank), way back in 1982. His strength lies in establishing and managing complex businesses to deliver aggressive results by managing the internal as well as external business environment. Mr. Abraham has a Post Graduate Degree in Business Management (Finance) from IIM Ahmedabad.

K. Sridhar Mr. K. S. Sridhar is Senior Executive Vice President of the Company. He has over 17 years of specialized experience of handling bank-wide Risk Management at ABN AMRO Bank N.V., he brings with him tremendous insight into all aspects of risk management, spanning across all client segments. He holds a Masters in Financial Management from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai and has over 37 years of banking experience.

Ramaswamy Meyyappan Mr. Ramaswamy Meyyappan is Chief Risk Officer of the company. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and MBA (University of Florida, USA), he has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. As Chief Risk Officer at IndusInd Bank, he is responsible for managing the various risk stripes as well as Financial Restructuring & Recovery. Started his career as a stock broker / portfolio manager with a leading equity brokerage firm in Chennai. When Infrastructure Development Finance Company was incorporated in 1997, he joined them as one of the initial employees and was involved in project finance appraisals. After a brief stint with GE Capital Finance, he started his career as a banker. His banking experience over the last 14 years has been gained while working with well-known foreign banks like Standard Chartered Bank, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., of which the last 11 years has been spent working across various risk management roles. His last assignment was with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Mumbai where he spent 5.5 years with his last role there being as Chief Risk Officer.

Sanjeev Anand Mr. Sanjeev Anand is Country Head - Commercial Banking & Deputy Head - Corporate & Commercial Banking of the company. He is an engineer from IIT Roorkee and an MBA from McGill University, Montréal, Canada with a Major in International Finance & Marketing, he has a total work experience of 25 years, 23 of them in banking. His last assignment was with ABN Amro Bank as Head – Commercial Banking. He worked with BNP Paribas for 3 years prior to joining ABN Amro. At ABN, he has worked in various areas of Corporate and Commercial Banking. He is credited with setting up ABN Amro’s SME/MM franchise in India and under his leadership, this model grew at a CAGR of 80 per cent during the last five years. His strengths are setting up new businesses.

Suhail Chander Mr. Suhail Chander is Head - Corporate & Commercial Banking of Indusind Bank Limited. He has over 25 years of rich exposure in the banking sector, which includes 17 years in ABN AMRO N.V., he joined the Bank with the wide experience of working in various geographical locations in India and South-East Asia. His strengths are important functions of banking like SME Financing, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking and Corporate Risk Management.

Ramesh Ganesan Mr. Ramesh Ganesan is Head - Transaction Banking of Indusind Bank Limited. He brings with him more than two decades of rich experience in Transaction Banking which broadly includes Cash Management, Supply Chain Financing, Payments/Remittances, Trade Services and Trade Finance Business in India for Global Clients, Large Corporates, Financial Institutions, Mid-market, SME and Govt banking clients. He was the Executive Director and Head of Transaction Banking at ABN AMRO Bank. He is an MBA in Finance from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

Sumant Kathpalia Mr. Sumant Kathpalia is Head - Consumer Banking of Indusind Bank Limited. He qualified Chartered Accountant, he has over 20 years of rich experience in banking, having worked with prestigious foreign banks like Citibank N.A. and Bank of America. Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, he was the Head – Consumer Banking at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. He has been associated with ABN AMRO Bank for 8 years. He has had a vast variety of experience in consumer banking, project management, credit cards, bancassurance, wealth management and consumer finance.

Arun Khurana Mr. Arun Khurana is Head - Global Markets Group of the company. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) with over 25 years of experience, across various Markets, Geographies & Product segments. Before joining the Bank, he was working with the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) - Singapore, as the Regional Head for Corporate Solutions for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to moving to RBS - Singapore, he was the Head of Global Markets for RBS – India, where he built a successful franchise with leadership positions across Trading, Sales, Equities and Debt Origination. At IndusInd Bank, he is responsible for the Global Markets Business of the Bank which comprises of Money Markets and Balance Sheet Management (ALM); Trading in Rates, Foreign Exchange, Derivatives (including options) and Credit; Bullion; Institutional & Corporate Sales and Structured Solutions.

Sanjay Mallik Mr. Sanjay Mallik is Head - Investor Relations & Strategy of the company. He has over 25 years’ experience in Banking and has worked in diverse positions at Standard Chartered Bank India (Operations and Relationship Management), ABN AMRO Bank N.V. India (Branch Banking and as CFO) and ANZ New Zealand (Business Development and Strategy). Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, he was based out of New Zealand, operating his own Financial Consulting and Commercial Mortgage broking firm.

Zubin Mody Mr. Zubin D Mody is Head - Human Resources of the company. He has completed his graduation from Mumbai University with Honors in Physics and has a Management Degree in Personnel Management & Human Resources from XLRI, Jamshedpur(1993). He joined IndusInd Bank in December 2005 and currently heads the HR Function for the Bank. Prior to this, he was heading the HR function at ICICI Lombard. He joined ICICI Ltd. in 1999 as Assistant Vice President in Mumbai and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2000. At ICICI Bank, he was responsible for Performance Management and Compensation. In 2001, he went on to head the HR function at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd. Before joining ICICI, he worked with well-known FMCG organizations, such as Marico Industries Ltd. and Heinz India Pvt.Ltd., handling Organization Development, Performance Management, Compensation, Recruitment and Training.

S. Parthasarathy Mr. S. V. Parthasarathy is Head - Consumer Finance of Indusind Bank Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant with more than 35 years of experience in Automobile, Finance and Banking industry. Starting his career in Ashok Leyland Ltd. in 1980, he held varied responsibilities before moving over to Ashok Leyland Finance Ltd. in 1991 where he grew to the position of Executive Director in charge of Vehicle Finance business. He also held position as the Managing Committee Member of Equipment Leasing Association and Finance Industry Development Council.

Roopa Satish Ms. Roopa Satish is Country Head - Corporate, Institutions & Investment Banking of the company. She is an alumnus of IIM Lucknow in Finance & Marketing, Roopa Satish is a career banker with over 24 years of experience in domestic and multinational banks. At IndusInd bank as CII Head, she is responsible for the Large Corporates , PSU , Financial Institutions and the Capital Markets Division. She also heads Investment Banking which was set up by her in 2008. Prior to her IBL stint, she worked with ABN Amro and BNP Paribas across various Wholesale Banking Businesses.

Shanker Annaswamy Mr. Shanker Annaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree (B.E), in Electronics and Communications from Madras University and a Diploma in Business Management Education from AIMA, New Delhi. Mr. Shanker Annaswamy was the Managing Director of IBM India Private Limited from July 2004 to December 2012. He had also served as President and Chief Executive Officer for GE Medical Systems, South Asia and before that Managing Director of Wipro-GE Medical Systems. He was a member of NASSCOM’s Executive Council from 2004 to 2008 and Chairman of the CII National Committee of IP owners. He was also on the National Executive Committee of FICCI. In 2009, he was nominated to the Prime Minister's Advisory Group on Science and Technology. In 2009, Business Week listed him as among India’s 50 Most Powerful People. In October 2011, he was conferred the Best CEO – Multinational Company Award as part of Forbes India Leadership Awards 2011 for Transformational Leadership.

Ranbir Butola Mr. Ranbir Singh Butola is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He hold MBA in Finance and Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB), was Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited until May 2014. Prior to that, he had served as Managing Director & CEO of ONGC Videsh Ltd. Mr. Butola served as Director - Finance in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. until May 2004. He had joined ONGC in February 1991 as Deputy General Manager (F&A). Mr. Butola has rich and varied experience in the Oil and Gas sector, and interests in Finance and Economics. Prior to joining ONGC, Mr. Butola had a stint of 8 years with the Government of India, where he developed insight into policy formulation aspects. Mr. Butola had started his career with a large nationalised bank, where he got exposure to Credit assessment and appraisal functions

Kanchan Chitale Mrs. Kanchan U. Chitale is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indusind Bank Ltd. She was the Senior Finance Manager at SICOM before she set up her own professional practice as a Chartered Accountant. At SICOM, she handled various functions including Project Assessment/Appraisal and Accounts. She managed the legal and the company’s Secretarial functions and operations of the newly set up State Government Corporation MOPEC while on deputation from SICOM during 1982-83. She also handled the overseas project assignment in Baghdad in 1982. In her practice for nearly 20 years, her main functional areas include Internal and Management Audits of corporates and specialised/concurrent audits of commercial banks and financial institutions. Mrs. Chitale has had extensive Internal Audit exposure as Associate Director of M/s M. P. Chitale & Co., a leading accounting firm in India associated with big corporate names in infrastructure/construction and in banking industries. She has contributed articles and given talks on professional topics at seminars and conferences.

Yashodhan Kale Mr. Yashodhan M. Kale is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He was President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) during 1995 to 1996 and Chairman of ICAI’s Accounting Standards Board as well as Audit Practices Committee in earlier years, having been on the apex ICAI Council for 16 years (1982 to 1998). During 1995-98, Mr. Kale was the India Representative in the Board of International Accounting Standards. Since 2002, Mr. Kale is Group President, Corporate Governance & Development in Hinduja Group India Ltd. and a Director in several Group Companies. RBI had appointed him Member of the Group for introduction of Concurrent Audit of banks and Member of DBOD Working Group on Revised Formats for Published Accounts of Banks. He has also served on many Committees constituted by SEBI and by the Government of India. He was also Chairman of a Committee for setting Accounting Norms for trading members of the National Stock Exchange.

T. T. Ram Mohan Dr. T. T. Ram Mohan, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Professor of Finance & Economics at IIM Ahmedabad, graduated from IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta and obtained his doctorate from Stern School of Business, New York University. Prof Ram Mohan worked in consultancy and in the financial sector before entering academics. He has been Divisional Manager, Tata Economic Consultancy Services, Head of Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank, India, Vice President in Bear Stearns, Hong Kong, and Head of Research, Birla Marlin Securities. For over 15 years, he wrote a fortnightly column for The Economic Times. Prof Ram Mohan’s research interests include banking sector reforms, privatisation and corporate governance. He was Visiting Faculty at Stern School of Business, NYU in 2001. He has served on numerous committees of RBI and has been member of the Primary Markets Advisory Committee of SEBI. He has also been on the Boards of several companies, including many in the financial sector: Brics Securities, IndusInd Bank, Rural Electrification Corporation, SBI Pension Fund, and SBICaps Securities. He has authored six books and numerous papers. His most recent title, Rethinc: What’s broke at today’s corporations and how to fix it, published by Penguin Random House, was judged the co-winner of the Best Business Book of the Year award at the Tata Literary Festival in November, 2015.

T. Anantha Narayanan Mr. T. Anantha Narayanan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Indusind Bank Limited. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India, and Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He is the past Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Tamil Nadu Council. After a stint of 8 years with State Bank of India, Mr. Anantha Narayanan had a long association of 30 years with Ashok Leyland Ltd., where he held the position of ‘Executive Director’ for 12 years prior to his retirement. Apart from his vast experience in, and a deep knowledge of, Financial Management, Accountancy and Banking, Mr. Anantha Narayanan has long practical experience in Agriculture, being an avid Agriculturist engaged in evolving techniques relating to Organic Farming and Integrated Water Management. Mr. Anantha Narayanan has also made significant contribution in the preservation of many old temples in the South, as well as created awareness about them.