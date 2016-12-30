Inchcape PLC (INCH.L)

Name Description

Kenneth Hanna Mr. Ken Hanna serves as an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Inchcape Plc. Ken has extensive international financial experience gained in a number of business sectors. He also possesses strong leadership and governance skills obtained in a variety of leading UK plc’s, including Cadbury plc and Aggreko plc. He is Chair of Aggreko plc.

Stefan Bomhard Mr. Stefan Bomhard serves as Chief Executive, Director of Inchcape Plc., since 1 April 2015. Stefan has senior level experience gained in a wide range of retail and FMCG businesses. Prior to joining the Group, he was President of Bacardi Limited’s European region and was also responsible for Bacardi’s global commercial organisation and global travel retail. He is Non-Executive Director of Compass plc.

Richard Howes Mr. Richard Howes is Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company., since 11 April 2016. Richard has a wealth of experience across the financial and commercial sectors, working for multi-site businesses with substantial global footprints. He joined the Group from Coates plc where he was Chief Financial Officer. Richard is a chartered accountant.

Aris Aravanis Mr. Aris Aravanis serves as Chief Executive Officer, Continental Europe of Inchcape Plc. In June 2015 Aris was promoted to CEO Continental Europe and has responsibility for Belgium, Luxembourg, Balkans and Greece. Previous to this, Aris was Managing Director, Greece and the Balkans. Aris joined the Group in 1991 and during his tenure has led the establishment and development of Tefin, a finance company that was constituted by Toyota Hellas and EFG Eurobank, to the top of the automotive financing market in Greece. In February 2000, Aris assumed the position of General Manager of Toyota Hellas and then became Deputy Managing Director and a member of the Board of Directors. Before joining Toyota Hellas, Aris had extensive experience in the finance field, working in various sectors including the food industry, electric cabling and banking.

George Ashford Mr. George Ashford serves as Chief Executive Officer of Inchcape Asia, subsidiary of Inchcape Plc. George was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Inchcape Asia in October 2016. George joined the Group in March 2006 as Director of Implementation, Inchcape Advantage. In this role George led the implementation of a Group wide strategic programme putting the customer at the heart of the Group’s service initiatives. In October 2006, George was appointed Managing Director, European Retail where he led the implementation of world class retail operation programmes across the European retail network. He was also responsible for the integration of businesses acquired in the Baltics and the construction and opening of four greenfield operations in eastern Europe. George was Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Belgium from July 2009 to December 2011, and CEO of Australasia from January 2012 to October 2016. George joined the Group from Yum Restaurants International (previously Pepsi Restaurants International), where he spent 10 years holding several senior management positions.

Ruslan Kinebas Mr. Ruslan Kinebas serves as Chief Executive Officer - Emerging Markets of the Company. Ruslan joined Inchcape from Mondelez International, the world's largest snacks company, where he was Area Vice President for North and West Africa and Turkey. He is a Russian national has extensive international general management experience, having worked across Russia, Europe and Africa.

Ching Hong Koh Mr. Koh Ching Hong serves as Chief Executive Officer, Inchcape South Asia of Inchcape Plc. He was Managing Director, Inchcape South Asia of the Company. Ching Hong joined Borneo Motors in January 2008. He was appointed as Managing Director, Inchcape South Asia in August 2009 and is responsible for Borneo Motors and Champion Motors in Singapore and NBT in Brunei. Prior to joining the Group, Ching Hong was Managing Director of Fuji Xerox Singapore and an Executive member of Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Senior Management from 1996 to 2008. In these roles he led the transformation and restructuring of its business model and business approach, thereby increasing market share, doubling revenue and leading the organisation into the prestigious Singapore Quality Class, achieving a high customer satisfaction index

Nicholas Senior Mr. Nicholas (Nick) Senior is Chief Executive Officer - Australasia of the Company. He was appointed CEO, Australasia in October 2016. Prior to this he was Managing Director of Subaru Australia, having originally joined the company in a Corporate Public Relations role in 1991. He went on to work in a variety of areas including the roles of National Advertising Manager and National Marketing Manager, before being appointed General Manager in 2000, and then MD in 2005. Before joining Subaru, Nick was a journalist, including as a motoring writer on the Daily Mirror and Daily Telegraph newspapers in Sydney. He also worked for Audi in the U.K.

Alison Clarke Ms. Alison Clarke serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Alison was appointed Group Human Resources Director in September 2015. Alison previously worked for Mitie Group plc where she held the post of Transformation and Group People Director. Alison is an experienced Group Human Resources Director having worked with a range of brands, including Ford, Hilton, Whitbread and Hutchison Whampoa. She has both B2B and B2C, multi-site business experience. Alison has significant international market knowledge and has lived and worked in Asia. Her career started in Ford Motor Company working in a range of roles supporting Operations, Vehicle Design and Engineering.

Stephane Chatal Mr. Stephane Chatal serves as Group Chief Information Officer of Inchcape Plc. Stéphane was appointed as Chief Information Officer in 2008 and is responsible for the Group’s Information Systems (IS) strategy, its implementation and the IS function. Before joining the Group, Stéphane spent over four years with Reckitt Benckiser in senior IT roles, most recently as Global Solutions Director. Prior to Reckitt Benckiser, Stéphane worked for Procter & Gamble for 12 years, where he was responsible for the global implementation of multi-country, single instance SAP systems and centralised shared service centres.

Dmitry Ivanov Mr. Dmitry (Dima) Ivanov is Chief Marketing and Communications Officer of the Company. He joined the Group in August 2016. Dima has very broad and extensive marketing, brand and digital experience, having been the marketing lead for a range of blue chip, leading edge organisations including PepsiCo, Red Bull and Proctor & Gamble. Most recently, Dima was Chief Marketing Officer & President of Bacardi Global Brands, and a member of the Global Executive Team for Bacardi Group. Dima is a highly commercial operator having worked in both marketing and general management. Prior to his last CMO role, he was Managing Director for Russia and under his leadership Russia became the second largest market Globally for Bacardi.

Bertrand Mallet Mr. Bertrand Mallet serves as Chief Development Officer of Inchcape Plc. Bertrand was appointed as Group Business Development Director in June 2015. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Belgium and has previously held the positions of Managing Director of the Emerging Markets and the Group Strategy Director. Before joining the Group in 2008, Bertrand spent over six years with Euro Disney in both strategy and sales roles, including as the Managing Director for the French market. During his tenure, a new sales and marketing approach was defined and implemented. Prior to Euro Disney, he spent five years as a senior consultant with Bain & Company, both in France and in the USA. His main areas of focus were around retail and distribution. Bertrand began his career in Sales and Marketing with Automobiles Peugeot in Sweden.

Jerry Buhlmann Mr. Jerry Buhlmann is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Jerry is currently Chief Executive Officer of Dentsu Aegis Network, an international advertising and digital market communications group with operations in over 140 countries. Previously Jerry was Chief Executive Office of Aegis Group plc, a FTSE company and prior to that he gained extensive experience in Media and Advertising.

Coline McConville Ms. Coline Lucille McConville serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Inchcape Plc. Coline has a wealth of strategy, consultancy and communications experience gained in a variety of senior roles. Coline also has extensive remuneration experience as the Remuneration Committee Chair of Travis Perkins plc and Fevertree plc and of TUI Travel plc until its merger with TUI AG. Coline is an experienced Non-Executive Director and has served as a director on several UK boards. She is Non-Executive Director of Fevertree Drinks plc, Travis Perkins plc and a member of the supervisory board of TUI AG.

Rachel Empey Ms. Rachel Clare Empey is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 26 May 2016. Rachel is Chief Financial Officer of Telefonica Deutschland and is also responsible for strategy and innovation. She led the largest IPO in Europe in 2012 to take Telefónica Deutschland public and has experience in technology, finance and strategy. Rachel is a chartered accountant.

John Langston Mr. John Langston serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Inchcape Plc. John has corporate finance, accounting and international experience acquired in senior financial roles in the engineering sector. He is an experienced Non- Executive Director who has a strong governance background and was the Audit Committee Chair of Rexam PLC until its sale to Ball Group in 2016. John is a chartered accountant.

Nigel Northridge Mr. Nigel H. Northridge serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Inchcape Plc. Nigel brings international and commercial experience acquired across a number of sectors. He is an experienced Non-Executive Director and has served as a director on the boards of several large UK and global plc’s. He is Chairman of Hogg Robinson plc and Vice-Chairman of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

Nigel Stein Mr. Nigel Macrae Stein serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 8 October 2015. Nigel became Chief Executive of GKN in January 2012. He has a wide range of international, general management and finance experience gained in various roles at GKN plc and also has experience in the automotive and manufacturing sector. Nigel is a chartered accountant.