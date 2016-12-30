Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

Name Description

Howard Pien Mr. Howard Pien serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Indivior Plc. He has worked in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for over 30 years. He is currently a board director of the development-stage biopharmaceuticals companies Bellerophon, Immunogen, Juno and Sage; Vanda, a commercial-stage public company specialising in CNS (four years as Chairman); and is an adviser to the Life Sciences Practice of Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm. Howard’s non-profit board appointments include the industry associations BIO and PhRMA, as well as Oakland Children’s Hospital and Fox Chase Hospital. From 2007 to 2009, Howard was the Chairman and CEO of Medarex, Inc., a public biotechnology company, until it was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb. From 2003 to 2006, he was the Chairman and CEO of Chiron, a public biotechnology company, which was acquired by Novartis. His previous board directorships include Talon, Arresto, Ikaria and ViroPharma (where he was lead independent director) – all biopharmaceutical companies that were acquired in strategic transactions. Between 1991 and 2003, he held various executive positions at GlaxoSmithKline plc (“GSK”) and, prior to that, SmithKline Beecham as President of US, International, and Pharmaceuticals. Prior to GSK, Howard worked for Abbott Labs for six years and Merck & Co., Inc. for five years. Howard graduated from MIT with BS in engineering, and from Carnegie-Mellon University with an MBA.

Shaun Thaxter Mr. Shaun Thaxter serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Indivior Plc. He has been appointed CEO of RBP in 2009 with a remit to build a global company through the acquisition of the global marketing rights from Merck & Co., Inc. and ensured a successful integration to accelerate RBP towards its vision. He has spearheaded the successful growth and development of RBP since launching the US Suboxone business in 2003. Following his formal appointment as President of RBP in 2005, Shaun has led RBP through sustained growth, building a life-cycle management pipeline and expanded addiction franchise which grew from zero to a peak of $1.3 billion net revenue. Today, RBP successfully operates in 46 countries around the world. Shaun joined Reckitt & Colman in 1995 as Senior Brand Manager and advanced to Category Manager within the UK Healthcare business. Following the 1999 merger with Benckiser, he was appointed Global Category Manager for the prescription product portfolio. Shaun graduated from King’s College, London with a Joint Honours BSc in Biochemistry and Physiology and undertook his early career with Proctor & Gamble and London International Group.

Mark Crossley Mr. Mark Crossley serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company in 2012 as the Global Finance Director with responsibilities for Finance, Information Systems and Procurement. Prior to joining Indivior, Mark spent 13 years at Procter & Gamble in various finance leadership roles including Corporate Portfolio, Strategic and Business Planning (Female Beauty), as well as, multiple roles in Corporate Treasury and its Baby Care division. He also enjoyed an eight year career with various operational and staff assignments in the United States Coast Guard. Mark graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy with a BS in Management and Economics, and from Boston College with an MBA. He is a National Association of Corporate Directors Leadership Fellow.

Jon Fogle Mr. Jon Fogle serves as Chief Human Resource Officer of the Company. Industry experience: 20+ years Professional qualifications: Senior Certified Professional in Human Resources Key previous roles: Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Global Human Resources Director ›› Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Human Resources Director for the US Capmark Finance (formerly GMAC Commercial Mortgage): Senior Vice President of Human Resources, North America.

Ingo Elfering Mr. Ingo Elfering serves as Chief Information Officer of the Company. GlaxoSmithKline: VP Business Transformation Core Business Service Group, GlaxoSmithKline: VP IT Roles (Strategy, Architecture, Global Services, eBusiness), Medical Data Service Founder/CEO.

Christian Heidbreder Mr. Christian Heidbreder serves as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. Professional experience: 26 years’ leadership in neurosciences across academia, government, industry; 350+ publications ›› Academic roles: Affiliate Professor, Dept. Pharmacology and Toxicology, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine

Kathryn Hudson Ms. Kathryn Hudson serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Over 15 years of experience as a Chartered Secretary, Kingfisher plc: Company Secretary, Senior Company Secretarial positions at Burberry Group plc and ICAP plc.

Tatjana May Ms. Tatjana May serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from February 1, 2017. She will also be appointed a member of the Remuneration and Nomination & Governance Committees. Tatjana was General Counsel and Company Secretary of Shire plc from 2001 until 2015. She was previously Assistant General Counsel of AstraZeneca PLC, where she worked between 1995 and 2001. Tatjana qualified as a solicitor with Slaughter and May.

A. Thomas McLellan Mr. A. Thomas McLellan, Ph.D. serves as non-Executive Director of Indivior Plc. He has been a career researcher for 35 years with the Treatment Research Institute (which he co-founded in 1992) and the University of Pennsylvania. In his career, Tom has published over 400 articles and chapters on addiction research. He has received several awards including Life Achievement Awards from the American, Swedish, Italian and British Societies of Addiction Medicine and from the American Public Health Association (2010). Between 2009 and 2011, Tom was unanimously confirmed by the US Senate to serve as Deputy Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, where he was one of the principal authors of the President’s National Drug Control Strategy. Tom holds a BA from Colgate University and his MS and PhD from Bryn Mawr College. He received postgraduate training in psychology at Oxford University in England.

Daniel Tasse Mr. Daniel Tasse serves as Senior Independent Director of Indivior Plc. He has been Independent Non-Executive Director Daniel is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ikaria, Inc., and a Director of Bellerophon Therapeutics. He has served as Ikaria’s President and Chief Executive Officer since 2008 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors in October 2009. Daniel oversaw the spin-out of Bellerophon Therapeutics from Ikaria in 2013 creating two companies to best leverage the scientific, financial and marketing strengths of the company. Daniel is a member of the Healthcare Leadership Council, a board director of the Roundtable on Critical Care Policy and Chairman of the Foundation on National Critical Care Policy. He is also a member of the Board of Directors and Health Section Governing Board of the Biotechnology Industry Organization (BIO), where he participates on the Bioethics, Regulatory Environment and Reimbursement Committees, and a Board Director of PhRMA, where he participates on the FDA and Biomedical Research Committee. Prior to joining Ikaria, Daniel served as General Manager of the Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Business Unit of Baxter International. Earlier in his career, he held a number of senior management positions at GSK and was Vice President and Regional Director for Australasia from 2001 to 2004. Daniel holds a BSc in Biochemistry from the University of Montreal.

Yvonne Greenstreet Ms. Yvonne Greenstreet serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Indivior Plc. She has over 20 years’ global experience in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning research and development, strategy and commercial development. Yvonne serves on the boards of directors of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and Advanced Accelerator Applications. She is also on the Advisory Board of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Between 2011 and 2013, Yvonne was Senior Vice President and Head of Medicines Development at Pfizer and a member of the global executive team for the $16 billion Specialty Business with accountability for a portfolio which included the immuno-inflammation, vaccine, specialty neuroscience and rare disease areas. Prior to Pfizer, she was at GSK for 18 years where she was Senior Vice President and Chief of Strategy for Research and Development, serving on the corporate executive investment committee. She was responsible for enabling strategy development and execution to achieve GSK’s goal of delivering five to seven new medicines per year while reducing research and development spend. Yvonne previously held various positions of increasing responsibility at GSK, including Senior Vice President for Medicine Development and Chief Medical Officer for Europe. Yvonne trained as a physician and obtained her MBChB from Leeds University in England and her MBA from INSEAD, France. She was recognised by Fast Company as one of the 100 most creative people in business in the US in 2013 and by FierceBiotech as one of the top 10 women in Biotechnology in 2012.

Lorna Parker Ms. Lorna Parker serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Indivior Plc. She is a senior adviser at BC Partners, a leading private equity firm. As an independent consultant, she conducts board-effectiveness reviews for UK public companies. She has an active not-for-profit portfolio: she is a Trustee of the Royal Horticultural Society, a Director of Future Academies, a Governor of Pimlico Academy, a Trustee of BC Partners Foundation and was until recently a Trustee of Place2Be. Lorna’s executive career was primarily in executive search, as a partner at Spencer Stuart. Lorna created and led their private equity practice across Europe, co-led the legal search practice globally, was a member of the UK board practice and was managing director of the UK business. Prior to joining Spencer Stuart, Lorna worked for Advent (venture capital) and Kleinwort Benson (investment banking). Lorna has an MA in Economics from Cambridge University and an MBA from Stanford Business School, where she was a Harkness Fellow.

Daniel Phelan Mr. Daniel J. Phelan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Indivior Plc. He has been Board Director of TE Connectivity (formerly Tyco Electronics) and serves on the Management Development & Compensation Committee. He is a member of the Health Care and Life Sciences Advisory Board of Computer Sciences Corporation and the Advisory Board of RiseSmart. He is also an Executive Director of Executive Networks and is a member of the Board of Trustees of Rutgers University. Dan retired from GSK in December 2012 after 31 years, during which he was an adviser to three Chief Executives and a member of the Corporate Executive Team. Prior to his retirement, he was Chief of Staff with global responsibility for Corporate Strategy and Development, Human Resources, Information Technology, Real Estate and Facilities, Environmental Health and Safety, and Security. Before that, he was Senior Vice-President, Human Resources for 14 years. Dan is a graduate of Rutgers College. He holds a Master’s degree from The Ohio State University and a Law degree from Rutgers University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Dan served as an officer on active duty and in the reserves of the US Army Medical Service Corps. He has published on CEO succession planning and onboarding and public sector collective bargaining.

Christian Schade Mr. Christian S. Schade serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Indivior Plc. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Novira Therapeutics Inc., a privately held biopharmaceutical company. He is a board director of Integra Life Sciences, a member of its Audit Committee and Chairman of its Finance Committee. Chris also chairs the Board of Trustees at Princeton Academy School. Chris was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Omthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, prior to its disposal in July 2013 to AstraZeneca. He was EVP and CFO at NRG Energy from March 2010 to September 2011. Chris joined Medarex, Inc. in 2000 and helped it to grow into a leading pharmaceutical development company and, as Senior Vice President, Administration and Chief Financial Officer, played a lead role in the negotiations for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.’s $2.4 billion acquisition of Medarex in September 2009 and the subsequent merger-integration process. Prior to Medarex, Chris served as Managing Director and head of the European Corporate Funding Group at Merrill Lynch in London and also held various capital markets and corporate finance positions in New York and London for both Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Chase & Co. Chris received an AB from Princeton University, and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.