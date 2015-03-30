Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)

Name Description

Kapil Kapoor Mr. Kapil Kapoor is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Info Edge (India) Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Delhi and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from Indian Institutue of Management (“IIM”), Ahmedabad. Mr. Kapoor is currently the Managing Director of Timex Watches Limited – a position which he has held since October 2000, and also is Vice President – Asia of Timex Corporation. Mr. Kapoor started his professional career in 1987 with Nestle India Limited. He later worked with Bausch & Lomb, where he was part of the start up team that launched RayBan sunglasses and the Bausch & Lomb vision care range in India; and subsequently went on to manage the overseas marketing territories of Russia, Ukraine and East Africa in addition to the SAARC region. In 1996, Mr. Kapoor relocated to Thailand as the Country Manager for Bausch & Lomb and was promoted to Commercial Director in 1998 with regional responsibility for South East Asia and the SAARC region.

Hitesh Oberoi Mr. Hitesh Oberoi is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Info Edge (India) Ltd. He is also a Promoter. Mr. Oberoi obtained a Bachelor of Technology degree in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1994 and MBA from IIM Bangalore in 1996. At IIM he featured in the Director’s Merit List. He joined in March 1, 2000. Mr. Oberoi has set up the sales and marketing operations and has been instrumental in launching new products and services at Naukri.com and has also helped set up the Jeevansathi.com and 99acres.com businesses. He looks after sales, marketing, product and other operations at Naukri.com. The Quadrangle, Jeevansathi and 99acres businesses also report into him. Prior to joining, Mr. Oberoi was the Regional Plaiming and Distribution Manager (North India) for the Ice Cream Division of Hindustan Lever Limited, the Indian arm of Unilever Plc, where he worked for for almost four years.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Info Edge (India) Ltd. He is also a Promoter. Mr. Bilthchandani obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from St. Stephen College, Delhi University in 1984 and a PGDM from the IIM, Ahmedabad in 1989. Mr. Bikhchandani is one of the founders. He joined in April, 2000. His work experience includes an advertising position at Lintas India, a marketing position at HMM Limited (Now Known as Glaxo SmithKline), and a senior management positionl at CMYK Private Private Limited (owner of The Pioneer Newspaper). Mr. Bikhchandani was selected as a Finalist for Ernst and Young —Entrereprenleur of the Year award in 2005.

Bala Deshpande Ms. Bala Deshpande is Non-Executive Independent Director of Info Edge (India) Ltd. She has obtained a Master of Arts degree in Economics from the Bombay University and a Masters degree in Management Studies from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. Ms. Deshpande has a total of 17 years of professional experience, including 7 years of experience in private equity. At ICICI Ventures, she is using her operational experience to identify opportunities for investment and to play a strategic role in shaping the future of investee companies. Her private equity experience has seen the full cycle from nurturing young companies to executing over several exits including IPOs, buy-back, strategic sale and capital market divestments. She currently focuses on sectors such as retail, media, IT, ITES, telecom, construction as also some manufacturing related industries. Prior to joining ICICI Ventures, she had multi industry exposure and has worked with MNCs such as Bestfoods, Cadbury and ICI. She was part of the strategic planning team at Bestfoods and was also nominated for the Women Leadership Forum held at Bestfoods, New York.

Arun Duggal Shri. Arun Kumar Duggal is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Info Edge (India) Ltd . He obtained a Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering from IIT, Delhi and an Masters of Business Administration from IIM, Ahmedabad. Mr. Duggal is an experienced international banker and advises various corporations on fmancial strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and in raising capital. He also is an advisor to a number of financial institutions and private equity firms, including DBZ Partners (U.S.), Macquarie Bank (Australia), TPG NewBridge (U.S.), General Atlantic (U.S.), ACTIS (U.K.), Chrys Capital (Mauritius), the Shriram Group. Shri. Duggal has had a 26 year long career as a professional banker with the Bank of America mostly in the U.S., Hong Kong and Japan. His last assignment was as Chief Executive of Bank of America in India from 1998 to 2001. He spent ten years (1981-1990) with the New York Corporate Office of Bank of America handling multinational relationships, including integrated international oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Texaco. He was the Chief Executive, Bank of America Asia Limited, Hong Kong, in the period 1991-94, in which capacity he looked after investment banking activities for the bank in Asia. In 1995, he moved to Tokyo as the Regional Executive, managing Bank of America’s business in Japan, Australia and Korea. From 2001 to 2003 he was Chief Financial Officer of HCL Technologies Limited. He is the Vice-Chairman (non executive) of International Asset Reconstruction, a de novo company engaged in managing non-performing loan portfolios. He teaches Banking & Finance at IIM, Ahmedabad as a visiting Professor.

Ashish Gupta Mr. Ashish Gupta serves as Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Info Edge (India) Ltd . He has obtained a Bachelors of Technology degree in Computer Science from ITT, Kanpur, where he was awarded the President’s Gold medal; and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Database Technology from Stanford University, U.S.A. Mr. Gupta is a partner at Helion Venture Partners, investing in early stage compames in India and in the U.S. Mr. Gupta has been involved in several startups in the U.S. and in India as an investor and board member. These include Daksh, now part of International Business Machines (“IBM”), rated as the top BPO company in the world. He also helped co-found Tavant Technologies. Before Tavant, Mr. Gupta was at Amazon.com which he joined in 1998 with the acquisition of Junglee.com where Mr. Gupta was co—founder, Vice President of Engineering, and board member. Junglee was a pioneer in data integration technologies and the application service provider internet business model. He has also worked at Oracle Corporation and at IBM’s Almaden Research Center. Mr. Gupta has published and presented numerous papers at international conferences, as well as edited a book on “materialized views” published by Massachusetts Insitute of Technology press.

Naresh Gupta Dr. Naresh Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Info Edge (India) Ltd. He is a Bachelors of Technology in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, where he was named a Gold Medalist. He holds master's and doctorate degrees in computer science from the University of Maryland, College Park. He has been widely known as a computer science in the areas of shape, motion, image understanding, and AI research. His Doctorate in Philosophy thesis, "Recovering Shape and Motion from a Sequence of Images," was nominated for the ACM Distinguished Dissertation award. Dr. Naresh Gupta is Managing Director of Adobe's India research and development center that he started from concept in 1997 and has since grown to be the second Adobe's R&D campus worldwide. Dr. Gupta is also responsible for the Print and Classis Publishing Business Unit at Adobe. In this role, he oversees product marketing and development for Adobe's standalone print, Web publishing and e-learning tools such as Adobe® PostScript®, Adobe® Contribute™, Adobe Captivate™, Adobe Technical Communications Suite software. His organization serves a broad and established base of customers who are publishing content on paper, electronically or over the Web. Prior to joining Adobe, Dr. Gupta served as principal scientist and director of the applied artificial intelligence (AI) group at LNK Corp., a company funded by the U.S. Department of Defense to develop solutions for image and pattern recognition, target tracking, data mining, data fusion and compression.