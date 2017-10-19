Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

Name Description

Ajit Mehta Mr. Ajit Mehta is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ajit Mehta holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from H.A. Commerce College, Gujarat University. Ajit Mehta is the Chairman of Infinium Motors Private Limited, the channel partner of Toyota Kirloskar Motors. Infinium Motors Private Limited’s brand name Infinium Toyota has seven dealership outlets in Gujarat. He served as the President of Toyota Dealer Council in the year 2012-13 and has been its special advisor since 2014. As the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, Ajit Mehta presides over Board meetings and General Meetings and advises the Board in taking key and strategic decisions.

Hiren Padhya Mr. Hiren Padhya is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Company on March 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from H.L. Commerce College, Gujarat University. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at Rubber King Tyres India Private Limited as its Chief Finance Officer for about a year, at Duravit India Private Limited as General Manager, Finance and Accounts, for approximately two years, at Adani Exports Limited as a Senior Manager for over a year, at Jubilant Infrastructure Limited as Financial Controller for a year, at Power Build Limited as General Manager, Finance for over two years and at Ashima Limited for nine years.

Soumya Banerjee Mr. Soumya Banerjee is Senior Vice President - Digital Department of the Company. He joined the Company on April 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Vivekanand Education Society’s Institute of Technology, University of Bombay and a master of science degree in Computer Science from the University of Houston, USA. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at Sapient Corporation, at Attano Media and Education Private Limited and at NIGPL for a year.

Ajay Chandra Mr. Ajay Chandra is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He joined the Company on April 1, 2015. He holds a master of science degree in Software Engineering from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at Amazon Software Development Centre (Bangalore) Private Limited and Intel Technology India Private Limited. He did not receive any compensation for the Financial Year 2015, as he joined our Company on April 1, 2015. Prior to joining our Company, he worked for our Subsidiary NIGPL for eight years.

Parag Raval Mr. Parag Raval is the Chief Administrative Officer of the company. Since April 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Gujarat University and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Rutgers, the State University, USA. Prior to joining our Company, he was an entrepreneur since 1981 and set up his own companies in USA, such as Apar Corporation, Consulteam Corporation and Consulteam LLC. Further, prior to joining our Company, he worked with our Subsidiary NIGPL for approximately two years. He did not receive any compensation for the Financial Year 2015, as he joined our Company on April 1, 2015. However, he has received a gross compensation of 1.20 million from our Subsidiary NIGPL for the Financial Year 2015. He shall continue to work with our Company unless his term is terminated in accordance with the employment agreement dated April 1, 2015 entered into between him and our Company.

Vijayakumar Subramanian Mr. Vijayakumar Subramanian is Chief Information Officer of the Company. He joined the Company on April 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and masters’ degrees in science and computer science from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, USA. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at Amazon.com, Inc for a period of five years and at NIGPL for a period of eight years. He did not receive any compensation for the Financial Year 2015, as he joined our Company on April 1, 2015. However, he has received a gross compensation of 4.20 million from our Subsidiary NIGPL for the Financial Year 2015.

Shyamal Trivedi Mr. Shyamal Trivedi is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer at our Company. He holds a master’s degree in commerce and a bachelor’s degree in law from the Gujarat University. He is a qualified company secretary and is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Prior to joining our Company, he had worked at Vivro Financial Services Private Limited and Axis Bank Limited.

Kartik Jain Mr. Kartik Jain is Vice President - Sales and Marketing of the company. He joined the Company on April 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Prior to joining the Company, worked with our Subsidiary NIGPL for a period of approximately six and a half years. He also worked with AstraZeneca India Private Limited and at Self Service Software Services Private Limited as a trainee. He did not receive any compensation for the Financial Year 2015, as he joined our Company on April 1, 2015.

Ganpatsingh Rajput Mr. Ganpatsingh Rajput is Vice President - Software Technology Department of the company. He joined our Company on April 1, 2015. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from Agnel Charities Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues Institute of Technology, University of Mumbai. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at MoTech Software Private Limited, at HyperTech Solutions for approximately five and a half years, at Travelguru for a year and at Out of City Travel Solutions Limited as its CEO and managing director. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with our Subsidiary NIGPL for three years.

Vishal Mehta Mr. Vishal Mehta is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He holds a master of engineering degree in Operations Research and Industrial Engineering from Cornell University, USA and a master of science degree in Management of Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked at Amazon Com Holdings Inc. and Amazon Global Resources Inc.. Vishal Mehta has been associated with our Company since its incorporation and manages the Company’s affairs subject to superintendence, control and direction of the Board.

Neeru Sharma Ms. Neeru Sharma is Head - Platform Department of the Company. She joined our Company on April 1, 2015. She holds bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak and a master’s degree in business administration from Carnegie Mellon University, USA. Prior to joining our Company, she worked at Alcatel Development India Private Limited for two years, at Tata Consultancy Services for approximately three years, and at Amazon Global Resources, Inc. for two years. She also worked briefly with EDS-Electronic Data Systems (India) Private Limited. Further, prior to joining our Company, she worked with our Subsidiary NIGPL for over six years.

Malav Mehta Mr. Malav A. Mehta is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a master of science degree in Plastics Engineering from the University of Massachusetts, USA. Mr. Malav Mehta advises the Board and the management in taking various strategic decisions.

Keyoor Bakshi Mr. Keyoor Bakshi is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a bachelor’s degree in Law from Gujarat University. He has been a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India since 1991. (the “Institute”). He also served as the Vice-President of the Institute in the years 2003 and 2007 and as its President, in the year 2008. During the year 2009-10, Mr. Bakshi served as the President of International Federation of Company Secretaries (which has since merged with the Corporate Secretaries International Association). Keyoor Bakshi advises the Board in taking various strategic decisions.

Roopkishan Dave Mr. Roopkishan Dave is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from University of Jodhpur, a master’s degee in Business Administration from B.K. School of Business Management, Gujarat University, a master of science degree in health sciences from Touro University International, USA and a doctorate in Disaster Management from Gujarat University. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Central as well as state governments in varous capacities, including providing consultancy services. His consulting experience includes information technology, ICT, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), designing of request for proposals, evaluation of proposals and disaster management related services rendered to various agencies including Consulting Engineering Services (India) Private Limited,Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority and various State Governments and public sector undertakings in India. He has also provided consultancy services to Illawarra Technology Corporation Limited, a firm which had been retained by the Asian Development Bank as a consultant to its SASEC Information Highway Project. Roopkishan Dave advises the Board in taking various strategic decisions.