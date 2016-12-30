Indus Holding AG (INHG.DE)

Name Description

Helmut Spaeth Mr. Helmut Spaeth has been Chairman of Supervisory Board of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since June 11, 2014. He is also Chairman of the Personnel and Nomination Committee at the Company. He was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from July 3, 2012. He is a businessman, tax advisor and an auditor, as well as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Versicherungskammer Bayern, where he is responsible for finance and book keeping. Moreover, he has been Supervisory Board Chairman of Ifb AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of Landesbank Berlin AG, Bayerische Beamtenkasse AG, Saarland Feuerversicherung AG and Saarland Lebensversicherung AG.

Juergen Abromeit Mr. Juergen Abromeit has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since July 2012. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Management Board at the Company from April 1, 2008 till July 2012. He has been responsible for Mergers and Acquisitions Coordination, Information Technology/Services, Compliance/Corporate Governance, Reengineering Processes and Equity Holdings Management at the Company. He occupied a number of positions at Dresdner Bank and Commerzbank in the small and medium-sized corporate customers segment, before switching to Georgsmarienhuette (GMH) as Chief Financial Officer in 1998. During his 11 years tenure at GMH, Mr. Abromeit took on the management of several subsidiaries and, as board-level divisional director, was responsible for the steel and mechanical and plant engineering division that he had built up in the GMH Group. He has acted as Member of the Economic Advisory Committee at NORD/LB and Boerse Duesseldorf.

Juergen Allerkamp Dr. Juergen Allerkamp has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since December 11, 2008. He is Member of the Personnel and Nomination Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company, to which he was elected on July 3, 2007. From 1998 to 2010 he was Member of the Management Board of Nord/LB. Since 2015 he has been Chairman of the Board of Management of Investitionsbank Berlin. He has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Neue Dorint GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of HSH Nordbank AG.

Rudolf Weichert Mr. Rudolf Weichert has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2012. He is responsible for Reporting, Accounting, GRC/Governance - Risk & Compliance, Taxes, IT, and Equity Holdings Management at the Company. He was Partner at the accounting firm KPMG in Duesseldorf from 2006 to 2012.

Johannes Schmidt Dr. Johannes Schmidt serves as Member of the Management Board and Chief Technology Officer of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft. He joined the Company's Management Board in 2006. He is responsible for Technology, Risk Management, Capital Expenditure, Equity Holdings Management, as well as Research and Development at the Company. He holds a degree in Applied Mathematics and gained his doctorate in the field of Mechanical Science. He occupied several positions at Richard Bergner GmbH, finally becoming Managing Director. He also worked for Landshut-based ebm-papst GmbH.

Axel Meyer Axel Meyer is Member of the Management Board at INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft effective October 1, 2017. He started his professional career at the Schuler Group. He subsequently served as Managing Partner and Management Board member at IMAGIN Prof. Bochmann AG, Eppstein im Taunus, an international management consultancy, before returning to Schuler AG as Head of Cutting and Forming Systems in 2008. His most recent position was that of Managing Director of Schuler Pressen GmbH, Göppingen, and Head of the Service Division at Schuler AG, Göppingen. He holds a Master of Mergers & Acquisitions from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management and is a certified rating analyst of the University of Augsburg.

Ralf Bartsch Dr. Ralf Bartsch has been Member of the Supervisory Board of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since July 3, 2007. He is also Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. In addition, since 2003 he has been Management Board Spokesman for the SCHLAU/HAMMER Group.

Dorothee Becker Dr. Dorothee Becker has been Member of the Supervisory Board of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since June 11, 2014. She is Member of the Personnel and Nomination Committee at the Company. From 1998 to 1999 she was Employee at the Academy of Ruhr-University, Bochum. From 2000 till 2011 she served as Commercial Director of Gebr. Becker GmbH, and since 2011 she has been Managing Director at SME Gebr. Becker GmbH, Wuppertal.

Nadine Kammerlander Prof. Dr. Nadine Kammerlander has been Member of the Supervisory Board of INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft since 2017. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company.