INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)

Alok Tandon Mr. Alok Tandon serves as Chief Executive Officer and Manager of INOX Leisure Limited. An engineer by qualification, Mr. Alok Tandon is a key member of the senior management team of the Company. He has been with INOX since June 2001 and has close to 24 years of varied work experience. Mr. Alok Tandon joined the Company as Vice President – Technical and was elevated to the post of Chief Operating Officer (COO) with effect from May 2005. He was appointed as a Manager of the Company under Section 269 of the Companies Act, 1956 with effect from 18th June, 2007. In April 2009, he was elevated to the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. As the CEO and Manager of INOX Leisure Limited, Mr. Alok Tandon is at the helm of INOX’s expansion plans and concentrates on strengthening the INOX brand on a national scale; making it the first choice in the business of cinema exhibition in India. Mr. Alok Tandon also oversees the entire operations of the Company.

Deepak Asher Mr. Deepak Asher serves as Non-Executive Director of INOX Leisure Limited. Mr. Deepak Asher is a commerce and law graduate, Mr. Deepak Asher is also a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an Associate Member of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. He has more than 25 years of experience in the fields of corporate finance and business strategy. Mr. Deepak Asher is the President of the Multiplex Association of India. He won the Theatre World Newsmaker of the Year Award in 2002 for his contribution to the multiplex sector. Mr. Deepak Asher has assisted the Group in setting up several new businesses, in the diverse fields of cinema exhibition, carbon credits and renewable energy.

Pavan Jain Mr. Pavan Kumar Jain serves as Non-Executive Director of INOX Leisure Limited. Mr. Pavan Jain is a chemical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, and an industrialist with over 35 years of experience. He is the Managing Director of Inox Air Products Limited for the last more than 20 years. He has been instrumental in diversifying the Inox Group into various industries such as refrigerant gases, chemicals, cryogenic engineering, entertainment and renewable energy.Other Directorships: 1. Inox Air Products Limited 2. Inox Leasing and Finance Limited 3. Gujarat Flurochemicals Limited 4. Inox India Limited 5. Fame India Limited 6. Inox Renewables Limited 7. Inox Chemicals Private Limited 8. Siddhomal Investment Private Limited 9. Siddhapavan Trading and Finance Private Limited 10. Devansh Trading and Finance Private Limited 11. Devansh Gases Private Limited 12. Rajni Farms Private Limited 13. Inox Infrastructure Private Limited 14. Vindhyachal Hydro Power Limited 15. Siddhomal Air Products Private Limited 16. Sitashri Trading and Finance Private Limited 17. Inox International Private Limited.

Siddharth Jain Mr. Siddharth Jain serves as Non-Executive Director of INOX Leisure Limited. Mr. Siddharth Jain has graduated from the University of Michigan — Ann Arbor, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and has an MBA from INSEAD, France. He has over 6 years of work experience in various management positions.

Vivek Jain Shri. Vivek Kumar Jain serves as Non-Executive Director of INOX Leisure Limited. Mr. Vivek Jain is a graduate in Economics from St. Stephens, New Delhi, and a post graduate in business administration with specialisation in finance, from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahemdabad. He has business experience of over 28 years and is currently the Managing Director of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited. Other Directorships: 1. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited 2. Inox Air Products Limited 3. Inox India Limited 4. Inox Leasing and Finance Limited 5. Inox Renewables Limited 6. Inox Chemicals Private Limited 7. Siddho Mal Investments Private Limited 8. Siddhapavan Trading and Finance Private Limited 9. Devansh Trading and Finance Private Limited 10. Devansh Gases Private Limited 11. Rajni Farms Private Limited 12. Inox Infrastructure Private Limited 13. Inox International Private Limited 14. Inox DPNC Outsourcing Services Private Limited 15. Kingston Smith Inox-DC Outsourcing Private Limited 16. Vindyachal Hydro Power Limited 17. Megnasolace City Private Limited 18. Siddho Mal Air Products Private Limited 19. Sitashri Trading and Finance Private Limited.

Amit Jatia Mr. Amit Jatia is Non-Executive Independent Director of INOX Leisure Ltd. He has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. It was under Amit Jatia’s leadership, that McDonalds entered the West and South of India. Under his leadership, the brand has won accolades and awards for Business Excellence including ‘Most Respected Company’ awards as the ‘No 1 Food Services Company’ in India, in 2003 and 2004. In 2003, he was awarded the “Young Achievers Award” by the Indo - American Society of India.Other Directorships: 1. Hardcastle Petrofer Private Limited 2. Horizon Impex Private Limited 3. Saubhagya Impex Private Limited 4. Subh Ashish Exim Private Limited 5. Anand Veena Twisters Private Limited 6. Achal Exim Private Limited 7. Acacia Impex Private Limited 8. Akshay Ayush Impex Private Limited 9. Vandeep Tradelinks Private Limited 10. Triple A Foods Private Limited 11. Westpoint Realtors Private Limited 12. Hardcastle Restaurants Private Limited 13. Fame India Limited 14. West Pioneer Properties Limited 15. Sterling Holiday Resorts (India) Limited 16. Fame Motion Pictures Limited.